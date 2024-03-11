Drago's Kitchen - Granby
Breakfast
- Egg McDrago$8.00
Egg Sandwich with 2 scrambled eggs, your choice of bread, cheese & meat (Ham, Sausage, Bacon)
- Omelets$12.00
Fresh 3 egg omelet, with your choice of cheese and up to 3 add-ins. Additional add-ins are $0.75/ea Served with Homefries and your choice of toast.
- Waffles$11.00
Our homemade waffle topped with your choice of Chocolate Chips, Blueberries or Strawberries
- Chef's Bread Pudding French Toast$13.00
Decadent Bread Baked Custard, Seasonal Flavor, Whipped Cream
- Pancakes$11.00
2 pancakes with your choice of Chocolate Chips, Blueberries, or Strawberries.
- Biscuits And Gravy$14.00
Cheddar Biscuit, Sausage Gravy, 2 Eggs any Style, Homefries
- The Granby Bear$15.00
Corned Beef Hash, 2 eggs your way, Toast
- Farmers Breakfast$13.00
Bacon and Sausage, 2 Eggs your way, Homefries, Toast
- The Granby Oak$15.00
Bacon and Sausage, 2 Eggs your way, Homefries, Pancake
- The Uncle Buck$20.00
Our 2 pound pancake topped with your choice of Chocolate Chips, Blueberries or Strawberries - topped with Whipped Cream. Served with bacon & sausage.
- The Pancake Stacker$14.00
3 Buttermilk Pancakes layered with Bacon and Cheddar Scramble
- Dad’s Chicken And Waffles$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, Bacon and Cheddar Waffles, Hot Honey
- The Bella Benny(GF)$14.00
(2) Portabella Mushroom Cap, Sauteed Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Hollandaise, Feta, Poached Eggs
- Old School Benny$13.00
(2) English Muffin, Poached Eggs, Ham, Hollandaise Sauce
- French Dip Benny$16.00
(2) Loaded Potato Cake, Poached Eggs, Smoked Roast Beef, Hollandaise, Grilled Focaccia
- Baby Bear$11.00
2 Eggs your way, Bacon or Sausage, Homefries and Toast
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Egg$3.00
- 2 Eggs$5.00
- Add Cream Cheese/Herb Cream Cheese$1.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Breakfast Corndogs$7.00
- Breakfast Empanadas$6.00
- Chicken Apple Sausage$6.00
- Choice Of Toast$4.00
- Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- GF Muffin$5.00
- Homefries$4.00
- Loaded Potato Cakes$7.00
- Muffin Of The Day$4.00
- Sausage$5.00
- Vegan Chorizo$6.00
- Vegan/ Gluten Free Sausage$6.00
- Single Pancake$6.00
Kids Breakfast
- Kids Pancake$7.00
Served with your choice of sausage or bacon. Upgrade to our Candy Station ($3) to top your pancakes!
- Kids French Toast$7.00
Served with your choice of sausage or bacon
- Nutella And Jelly Pancake$7.00
Kids pancake topped with Nutella & Jelly
- Kids 2 Cheesy Scrambled Eggs$7.00
2 Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, your choice of Bacon or Sausage & Toast