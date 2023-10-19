Drake's U-Bake Pizza & Subs 819 South Lincoln Street
Food
Subs
Cheddar, provolone, and American cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, onion, and lettuce
Beef and cheese with BBQ sauce. Served warm
Chicken and cheese with BBQ sauce. Served warm
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo
Choose your bread, 1-2 meats, cheese, sauce, and 4 veggies
Chicken and provolone, mayo, tomato, and lettuce
Crispy chicken, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, and marinara. Served warm
Provolone, mayo, tomato, onion, and lettuce
Turkey, ham, bacon, and Swiss, mayo, dijon mustard, pineapple, tomato, and lettuce
Turkey, ham, bacon, and Swiss, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, and lettuce
Provolone, mayo, yellow mustard, tomato, onion, and lettuce
Roast beef, choice of cheese and served with au jus. Served warm
Turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and American cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, onion, green pepper, olive, and lettuce
Pastrami and provolone, mayo, yellow mustard, pickle, and onion. Served warm
Meatballs, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and marinara. Served warm
Ham, pepperoni, salami, and provolone, mayo, dijon mustard, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, lettuce with salt and pepper, olive oil, and vinegar
Chicken, ham, and provolone cheese, mayo, pineapple, tomato, lettuce. Served warm
House-made pulled pork, ham, and Swiss cheese, mayo, stone-ground mustard aioli, pickles. Served warm
Roast beef and mozzarella cheese, green pepper, onion, and mushroom. Served warm
Turkey, ham, roast beef, salami, and American cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, pickle, and lettuce
Sandwiches
Choice of shaved lamb and beef strips, or chicken with feta cheese, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, romaine and tzatziki sauce on grilled flat bread. (Also available as a wrap)
Tuna, and cream cheese, onion, pickles, panini pressed on marbled rye. Served grilled
Pastrami and Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island, panini pressed on marbled rye. Served warm
Salads
Chicken, romaine, tomato, olive, topped with Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan cheese blend. Side of Caesar dressing
Turkey, ham, provolone and Cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, romaine, tomato, and olive. Choice of dressing
Chicken, romaine, tomato, olive, topped with mozzarella cheese, and served with tortilla chips. Choice of dressing
Crispy chicken, bacon, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, romaine, tomato, and onion. Choice of dressing
Romaine, and spinach blend, tomato, olive, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and cucumber. Choice of dressing
Chicken, spinach, and romaine blend, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion and topped with feta cheese. Side of balsamic vinaigrette
Heated chicken tossed in chipotle- mayo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, olive, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pineapple, and tortilla chips. Side of chipotle sauce
Shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, topped with Cheddar cheese, served with tortilla chips, side of salsa and sour cream. Choose between chicken or ground beef
Wraps
Turkey, bacon, and cheddar cheese, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, and lettuce
Turkey, bacon, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, tomato, onion, and spinach
Seasoned ground beef and Cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, olives, onion, lettuce, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Served warm
Chicken and cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce, avocado, tomato, onion, olives, lettuce served with salsa, and sour cream. Served warm
Chicken and feta cheese, balsamic dressing, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and spinach
Chicken and provolone, bacon, honey mustard, tomato, and lettuce
Chicken, cream cheese, pesto, and Asiago-Parmesan cheese, tomato, onion, and romaine
Chicken, bacon, and Cheddar cheese, ranch, tomato, onion, and lettuce
Crispy chicken and Pepper-Jack cheese, bacon, onion, tomato, and lettuce
Chicken and Asiago-Parmesan cheese blend, Caesar dressing, tomato, olives, and romaine
Veggie Options
Good Eats!
6 in French bread served with garlic butter spread and sprinkled with Cheddar and mozzarella cheese
6 in sub served with one meat, one cheese, and choice of 4 veggies. Served with mayo and mustard served with an 8 oz soup of your choice!
Frito chips topped with 2 scoops of chili and topped with Cheddar cheese and onions. Served with sour cream
We rotate which deli salad we make, so ask whats available to try! While supply last!
Extras
Kids
Beverages
Take & Bake Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza!
Drakes Favorites
Marinara, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Asiago cheese
Marinara, Canadian bacon, and pineapple
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
Marinara, mozzarella, spinach, green pepper, onion, mushroom, olive, and tomato
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, topped with Cheddar
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, topped with Cheddar
Marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, wine cured salami, pepperoni, and sausage
Specialty Pizzas
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, tomato, onion, garlic chicken, topped with Asiago-parm
Marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, wine cured salami, pepperoni, tomato, onion, and pepperoncini, topped with Asiago-parm
Marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, wine cured salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olive, tomato, pineapple, topped with cheddar cheese
Tzatziki sauce, mozzarella, onion, tomato, kalamata olive, lamb or beef strips, topped with feta cheese
Ranch, mozzarella, tomato, onion, garlic chicken, bacon, topped with Cheddar
BBQ, mozzarella, garlic chicken, bacon crumble, mushroom, onion, topped with Cheddar
Party Menu
Party Subs
Turkey, ham, roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo and dijon mustard, tomato, and lettuce
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo and dijon mustard, tomato, and lettuce
Mayo and dijon mustard, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, olive, mushroom, pickles, and lettuce
Party Trays
(Feeds 15) Variety of 5 small wraps cut in half and 3 full subs cut into quarters secured with toothpicks
(Feeds10) Variety of 5 full subs dressed and built cut into quarters, and secured with toothpicks
(Feeds 24) Variety of 12 small wraps cut in half
Party Salads
Party Extras
A dozen combination of our delicious cookies
12 eggs cut in half
1/2 sub with choice of one meat and one cheese (or veggie option) served with tomato and lettuce, mayo and mustard packets includes small bag of chips and either a soda or water