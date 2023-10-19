Food

Subs

All Cheese Sub
$10.99+

Cheddar, provolone, and American cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, onion, and lettuce

BBQ Beef Sub
$11.99+

Beef and cheese with BBQ sauce. Served warm

BBQ Chicken Sub
$11.99+

Chicken and cheese with BBQ sauce. Served warm

BBQ Ham Sub
$11.99+

Beef and cheese with BBQ sauce. Served warm

BLT Sub
$11.99+

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo

Build Your Own Sub! Sub
$7.99+

Choose your bread, 1-2 meats, cheese, sauce, and 4 veggies

Gluten Free Build Your Own Sub! Sub
$8.99+

Choose your bread, 1-2 meats, cheese, sauce, and 4 veggies

Chicken & Provolone Sub
$12.99+

Chicken and provolone, mayo, tomato, and lettuce

Chicken Parm Sub
$12.99+

Crispy chicken, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, and marinara. Served warm

Chicken Salad Sub
$11.99+

Provolone, mayo, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Club Plus Sub
$13.50+

Turkey, ham, bacon, and Swiss, mayo, dijon mustard, pineapple, tomato, and lettuce

Club Sub
$12.99+

Turkey, ham, bacon, and Swiss, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, and lettuce

Egg Salad Sub
$11.99+

Provolone, mayo, yellow mustard, tomato, onion, and lettuce

French Dip Sub
$11.99+

Roast beef, choice of cheese and served with au jus. Served warm

Full House Sub
$14.99+

Turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and American cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, onion, green pepper, olive, and lettuce

Hot Pastrami Sub
$11.99+

Pastrami and provolone, mayo, yellow mustard, pickle, and onion. Served warm

Italian Meatball Sub
$13.99+

Meatballs, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and marinara. Served warm

Italian Stallion Sub
$12.99+

Ham, pepperoni, salami, and provolone, mayo, dijon mustard, pepperoncini, tomato, onion, lettuce with salt and pepper, olive oil, and vinegar

Malibu Chicken Sub
$13.99+

Chicken, ham, and provolone cheese, mayo, pineapple, tomato, lettuce. Served warm

The Cubano Sub
$13.99+

House-made pulled pork, ham, and Swiss cheese, mayo, stone-ground mustard aioli, pickles. Served warm

The PNW Philly Sub
$12.99+

Roast beef and mozzarella cheese, green pepper, onion, and mushroom. Served warm

The Works Sub
$13.99+

Turkey, ham, roast beef, salami, and American cheese, mayo, dijon mustard, tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, pickle, and lettuce

Sandwiches

The Gyro
$12.99

Choice of shaved lamb and beef strips, or chicken with feta cheese, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, romaine and tzatziki sauce on grilled flat bread. (Also available as a wrap)

Tuna with a Twist
$11.99

Tuna, and cream cheese, onion, pickles, panini pressed on marbled rye. Served grilled

Reuben
Reuben
$12.99

Pastrami and Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island, panini pressed on marbled rye. Served warm

Salads

Caesar Chicken Salad
$13.99+

Chicken, romaine, tomato, olive, topped with Asiago, Romano, and Parmesan cheese blend. Side of Caesar dressing

Chef Salad
$13.99+

Turkey, ham, provolone and Cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, romaine, tomato, and olive. Choice of dressing

Chicken Salad
$13.99+

Chicken, romaine, tomato, olive, topped with mozzarella cheese, and served with tortilla chips. Choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
$13.99+

Crispy chicken, bacon, Cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, romaine, tomato, and onion. Choice of dressing

Green Salad
$13.99+

Romaine, and spinach blend, tomato, olive, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and cucumber. Choice of dressing

Mediterranean Chicken Salad
$13.99+

Chicken, spinach, and romaine blend, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion and topped with feta cheese. Side of balsamic vinaigrette

Spicy Chicken Salad
$13.99+

Heated chicken tossed in chipotle- mayo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, olive, topped with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pineapple, and tortilla chips. Side of chipotle sauce

Taco Salad
$13.99+

Shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, topped with Cheddar cheese, served with tortilla chips, side of salsa and sour cream. Choose between chicken or ground beef

Wraps

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Wrap
$12.99+

Turkey, bacon, and cheddar cheese, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Turkey Cranberry Wrap
$12.99+

Turkey, bacon, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, tomato, onion, and spinach

Taco Wrap
$12.99+

Seasoned ground beef and Cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, olives, onion, lettuce, served with a side of salsa and sour cream. Served warm

Mexican Chicken Wrap
$12.99+

Chicken and cheddar cheese, chipotle sauce, avocado, tomato, onion, olives, lettuce served with salsa, and sour cream. Served warm

Mediterranean Wrap
$12.99+

Chicken and feta cheese, balsamic dressing, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and spinach

Honey Mustard Chicken Club Wrap
$12.99+

Chicken and provolone, bacon, honey mustard, tomato, and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap
$12.99+

Chicken, cream cheese, pesto, and Asiago-Parmesan cheese, tomato, onion, and romaine

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$12.99+

Chicken, bacon, and Cheddar cheese, ranch, tomato, onion, and lettuce

Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken Wrap
$12.99+

Crispy chicken and Pepper-Jack cheese, bacon, onion, tomato, and lettuce

Caesar Chicken Wrap
$12.99+

Chicken and Asiago-Parmesan cheese blend, Caesar dressing, tomato, olives, and romaine

The Gyro Wrap
$12.99

Choice of shaved lamb and beef strips, or chicken with feta cheese, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, romaine and tzatziki sauce on grilled flat bread. (Also available as a wrap)

Veggie Options

Veggie Sub
$11.99+

Mayo, dijon mustard, provolone, tomato, green pepper, pickles, onion, mushroom, olive, and lettuce

Veggie Supreme Sub
$12.99+

Mayo, dijon mustard, provolone, pickle, olive, mushroom, onion, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, pineapple, spinach, and lettuce

Soup

Clam Chowder
$4.99+
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.99+
Chili
$4.99+

Good Eats!

Pulled Pork Nachos
$12.99
Carne Asada Nachos
$12.99
Cheesy Bread
$4.99

6 in French bread served with garlic butter spread and sprinkled with Cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Soup & Sandwich Meal
$11.49

6 in sub served with one meat, one cheese, and choice of 4 veggies. Served with mayo and mustard served with an 8 oz soup of your choice!

Frito Chili Pie
$9.99

Frito chips topped with 2 scoops of chili and topped with Cheddar cheese and onions. Served with sour cream

House-Made Potato Salad
$5.99

We rotate which deli salad we make, so ask whats available to try! While supply last!

House-Made Pasta Salad
$5.99

We rotate which deli salad we make, so ask whats available to try! While supply last!

Extras

Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$2.49
Reese's Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$2.49
Salted Caramel Crunch Cookie
$2.49
Sugar Cookie
$1.49
Royal Cookie
$2.49
Small Chips
$1.49
Large Chips
$2.99

Kids

Kids Sub Meal
$8.99

1 meat, 1 cheese & 2 veggies. Served with a sugar cookie or small chip & a Fruit Shoot juice

Beverages

Aquafina Water
$1.99
Bubble'r
$2.49
DOLE Juice
$2.99
Essentia
$2.99
Fruit Shoot
$1.49
Gatorade
$2.99
Ocean Spray
$2.99
Pure Leaf
$2.99
Rockstar
$2.99
Starbucks Double Shot
$2.99
Starbucks Frappuccino
$3.99
Medium Fountain Drink
$1.70
Large Fountain Drink
$2.19
20oz Pepsi Bottle
$2.49
20oz Diet Pepsi Bottle
$2.49
20oz Root Beer Bottle
$2.49
20oz Mountain Dew Bottle
$2.49
20oz Dr. Pepper Bottle
$2.49
20oz Diet Dr. Pepper Bottle
$2.49
20oz Starry Bottle
$2.49

Take & Bake Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza!

Build Your Own Pizza -1 Item
$13.99
Build Your Own Pizza - 2 Items
$14.99
Build Your Own Pizza - 3 Items
$16.99
Build Your Own Pizza - 4 Items
$18.99
Build Your Own Pizza - 5 Items
$20.99

Drakes Favorites

Cheese Pizza
$13.99

Marinara, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Asiago cheese

Hawaiian Pizza
$14.99

Marinara, Canadian bacon, and pineapple

Combo Pizza
$19.99

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion

Veggie Pizza
$18.99

Marinara, mozzarella, spinach, green pepper, onion, mushroom, olive, and tomato

Pepperoni Pizza
$13.99

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, topped with Cheddar

Drakes Favorite Pizza
$15.99

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, topped with Cheddar

All Meat Pizza
$20.99

Marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, wine cured salami, pepperoni, and sausage

Specialty Pizzas

Pesto Chicken Pizza
$25.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, tomato, onion, garlic chicken, topped with Asiago-parm

Italian Stallion Pizza
$26.99

Marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, wine cured salami, pepperoni, tomato, onion, and pepperoncini, topped with Asiago-parm

Dozer Pizza
$29.99

Marinara, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, wine cured salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, olive, tomato, pineapple, topped with cheddar cheese

Gyro Pizza
$25.99

Tzatziki sauce, mozzarella, onion, tomato, kalamata olive, lamb or beef strips, topped with feta cheese

CBR Pizza
$23.99

Ranch, mozzarella, tomato, onion, garlic chicken, bacon, topped with Cheddar

BBQ Pizza
$23.99

BBQ, mozzarella, garlic chicken, bacon crumble, mushroom, onion, topped with Cheddar

Party Menu

Party Subs

Regular Party Sub by the Foot
$30.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo and dijon mustard, tomato, and lettuce

Club Party Sub By the Foot
$30.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo and dijon mustard, tomato, and lettuce

Veggie Party Sub By the Foot
$30.00

Mayo and dijon mustard, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, green pepper, olive, mushroom, pickles, and lettuce

Party Trays

Sub & Wrap Party Tray
$85.00

(Feeds 15) Variety of 5 small wraps cut in half and 3 full subs cut into quarters secured with toothpicks

Sub Party Tray
$75.00

(Feeds10) Variety of 5 full subs dressed and built cut into quarters, and secured with toothpicks

Wrap Party Tray
$110.00

(Feeds 24) Variety of 12 small wraps cut in half

Party Salads

Green Party Salad
$45.00

(Feeds 10)

Caesar Party Salad
$45.00

(Feeds 10)

Drakes Deli Salads
$45.00

(Feeds 15) We have a variety of house made deli salads available, just ask!

Party Extras

12 Cookie Platter
$18.00

A dozen combination of our delicious cookies

24 Regular Deviled Egg Platter
$18.99

12 eggs cut in half

24 Jalapeno & Bacon Deviled Egg Platter
$18.99

12 eggs cut in half

Sack Lunch
$15.00

1/2 sub with choice of one meat and one cheese (or veggie option) served with tomato and lettuce, mayo and mustard packets includes small bag of chips and either a soda or water