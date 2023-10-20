Draper's Steak & Seafood
Kids
Kids Menu
Beverages
Liquor
Well Vodka
$9.00
Absolut
$10.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Grey Goose Citron
$12.00
Stoli
$10.00
Stoli Oranj
$10.00
Tito's
$11.00
Van Gough
$11.00
Belvedere
$12.00
DBL Well Vodka
$12.00
DBL Absolut
$14.00
DBL Ketel One
$15.00
DBL Grey Goose
$16.00
DBL Grey Goose Citron
$16.00
DBL Stoli
$14.00
DBL Stoli Oranj
$14.00
DBL Tito's
$15.00
DBL Van Gough
$15.00
DBL Belvedere
$16.00
Well Gin
$9.00
Botanist Gin
$12.00
Bombay
$12.00
Bombay Saphire
$13.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Bluecoat Irish Gin
$12.00
Gunpowder Gin
$13.00
Beefeaters Gin
$10.00
Aviation Gin
$11.00
DBL Well Gin
$12.00
DBL Botanist Gin
$16.00
DBL Bombay
$16.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$17.00
DBL Hendricks
$16.00
DBL Tanqueray
$15.00
DBL Bluecoat Irish Gin
$16.00
DBL Gunpowder Gin
$17.00
DBL Beefeaters Gin
$14.00
DBL Aviation Gin
$15.00
Well Rum
$9.00
Ron Zacapa No.23
$13.00
Papa's Pilar Blonde
$11.00
Bacardi Limon
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$11.00
Papa's Pilar Dark
$12.00Out of stock
Meyers
$11.00
DBL Well Rum
$12.00
DBL Ron Zacapa No.23
$17.00
DBL Papa's Pilar Blonde
$15.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$14.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$15.00
DBL Papa's Pilar Dark
$16.00
DBL Meyers
$15.00
Well Tequila
$9.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
Casamigos
$17.00
Patron
$14.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$11.00
Milagro
$12.00
Cuervo 1800 Resposado
$13.00
DBL Well Tequila
$12.00
DBL Don Julio Anejo
$19.00
DBL Casamigos
$21.00
DBL Patron
$18.00
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
$15.00
DBL Milagro
$16.00
DBL Cuervo 1800 Resposado
$17.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$21.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Blantons
$20.00
Blantons Gold
$38.00
Bookers
$28.00
Buffalo Trace
$15.00
Bulleit 10 Year
$13.00
Bulleit Rye
$14.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$12.00
Bushmills
$11.00
Bushmills Blackbush
$13.00
Catoctin Creek
$12.00
Catoctin Creek Rye
$12.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Eagle Rare
$16.00
Elijah Craig
$13.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$13.00
Evan Williams
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$11.00
Jack Daniels Single
$12.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jefferson Ocean
$15.00
Jefferson Ocean Rye
$19.00
Jefferson Reserve
$14.00
Jim Beam Rye
$10.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Knob Creek Single
$16.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Makers Mark 46
$12.00
Proper No. 12
$11.00
Red Breast
$16.00
Sagamore Rye
$13.00
Stranahan
$14.00
Tin Cup
$12.00
Tullamoredew
$10.00
Well Whiskey
$9.00
Wildturkey 101
$12.00
Woodford Double Oak
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Woodford Rye
$13.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Angels Envy
$18.00
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
$16.00
DBL Bushmills
$15.00
DBL Bushmills Blackbush
$17.00
DBL Catoctin Creek
$16.00
DBL Catoctin Creek Rye
$16.00
DBL Crown Royal
$16.00
DBL Elijah Craig
$17.00
DBL Elijah Craig Rye
$17.00
DBL Evan Williams
$14.00
DBL Jack Daniels Single
$16.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$15.00
DBL Jameson
$15.00
DBL Jefferson Ocean
$19.00
DBL Jefferson Reserve
$18.00
DBL Jim Beam Rye
$14.00
DBL Knob Creek
$14.00
DBL Knob Creek Single
$20.00
DBL Makers Mark
$16.00
DBL Makers Mark 46
$16.00
DBL Tin Cup
$16.00
DBL Tullamoredew
$14.00
DBL Wildturkey 101
$16.00
DBL Woodford Double Oak
$17.00
DBL Stranahan
$18.00
DBL Proper No. 12
$15.00
DBL Sagamore Rye
$17.00
DBL Woodford Rye
$17.00
DBL Red Breast
$20.00
DBL Bulleit 10 Year
$17.00
DBL Basil Hayden
$19.00
DBL Angel's Envy Rye
$25.00
DBL Bulleit Rye
$18.00
DBL Jefferson Ocean Rye
$23.00
DBL Blantons
$24.00
DBL Buffalo Trace
$19.00
DBL Eagle Rare
$20.00
DBL Bookers
$32.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$17.00
Balvenie
$18.00
Balvenie Doublewood 12yr
$20.00
Chivas Royal
$14.00
Dewars 12Yr
$10.00
Glenfiddich 12yr
$17.00
Glenfiddich 14yr
$20.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$16.00
Glenlivet 14yr
$18.00
Glenmorangie
$31.00
Lagaluvin
$27.00
JW Black
$14.00
JW Green
$20.00
JW Red
$12.00
Laphroaig Single Malt
$16.00
Maccalan 12
$14.00
Highland Park 12yr
$14.00
DBL Balvenie
$22.00
DBL Balvenie Doublewood 12yr
$24.00
DBL Chivas Royal
$18.00
DBL Dewars 12Yr
$14.00
DBL Glenfiddich 12yr
$21.00
DBL Glenfiddich 14yr
$24.00
DBL Glenlivet 12yr
$20.00
DBL Glenlivet 14yr
$22.00
DBL Glenmorangie
$35.00
DBL Lagaluvin
$31.00
DBL JW Black
$18.00
DBL JW Green
$24.00
DBL JW Red
$16.00
DBL Laphroaig Single Malt
$20.00
DBL Maccalan 12
$18.00
DBL Highland Park 12yr
$18.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Pisco
$10.00
Cocktails
Generic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$9.00
B-52
$11.00
Bailey's Coffee
$10.00
Bay Breeze
$9.00
Cape Code
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Greyhound
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Kir Royale
$11.00
Greyhound
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$14.00
Madras
$9.00
Mai Tai
$10.00
Mint Julep
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Screwdriver
$10.00
Seabreeze
$10.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Whiskey Smash
$10.00
White Russian
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Beer
Wine
6oz VDR Red Blend
$13.00
6oz J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$13.00
6oz Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir
$12.00
6oz Cambria Syrah
$18.00
6oz House Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
6oz Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
6oz The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
6oz Cline Cellars Mourvedre
$14.00
6oz The Federalist Zinfandel
$14.00
9oz VDR Red Blend
$19.50
9oz J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$19.50
9oz Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir
$18.00
9oz Cambria Syrah
$27.00
9oz House Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.50
9oz Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.50
9oz The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.50
9oz Cline Cellars Mourvedre
$21.00
9oz The Federalist Zinfandel
$21.00
BTL VDR Red Blend
$52.00
BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir
$52.00
BTL Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir
$48.00
BTL Cambria Syrah
$72.00
BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon
$28.00
BTL Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$60.00
BTL The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
$60.00
BTL Cline Cellars Mourvedre
$56.00
BTL The Federalist Zinfandel
$56.00
BTL Erath Pinot Noir
$56.00
BTL Acrobat Pinot Noir
$42.00
BTL Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir
$140.00
BTL Cellar No. 8 Pinot Noir
$28.00
BTL Three sticks Pinot Noir
$40.00
BTL Davis Bynum Pinot Noir
$70.00
BTL The Calling Pinot Noir
$65.00
BTL Anthill Farms Pinot Noir
$120.00
BTL Browne Family Malbec
$100.00
BTL Cline Mourvedre
$56.00
BTL USV Petit Verdot
$51.00
BTL Breaux Vineyards Merlot
$57.00
BTL Cakebread Cellars Merlot
$120.00
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
$125.00
BTL Swanson Merlot
$66.00
BTL Stags Leap Merlot
$84.00
BTL Airfield Estates Merlot
$40.00
BTL Charles Krug Merlot
$68.00
BTL Cline Cellars Syrah
$40.00
BTL Fess Parker Syrah
$60.00
BTL Carol Shelton Zinfandel
$60.00
BTL Decoy Zinfandel
$64.00
BTL Frogs Leap Zinfandel
$74.00
BTL Lyeth Estate Meritage
$45.00
BTL Rodney Strong Meritage
$115.00
BTL Napanook Red Blend
$175.00
BTL Matchbook Red Blend
$60.00
BTL Opus One Bordeaux Blend
$400.00
BTL The Prisoner Red Blend
$110.00
BTL Paraduxx Red Blend
$120.00
BTL Beaulieu Vineyards Red Blend
$150.00
BTL Far Niente Cabernet
$205.00
BTL Paul Hobbs Cabernet
$280.00
BTL Cakebread Cellars Cabernet
$180.00
BTL Orin Swift Cabernet
$105.00
BTL Chimney Rock Cabernet
$240.00
BTL Groth Cabernet
$125.00
BTL Aquinas Cabernet
$54.00
BTL Peju Cabernet
$72.00
BTL Caymus Special Selection Cabernet
$425.00
BTL Frank Family Cabernet
$120.00
BTL Jordan Cabernet
$138.00
BTL Nickel & Nickel Cabernet
$140.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet
$90.00
BTL Niner Frog Cathcher Cabernet
$150.00
6oz House Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
6oz Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
6oz J Vineyards Pinot Gris
$12.00
6oz Milbrandt Riesling
$12.00
6oz The Williamsburg Viognier
$10.00
6oz Cambria Chardonnay
$11.00
6oz Textbook Chardonnay
$13.00
9oz House Sauvignon Blanc
$13.50
9oz Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc
$16.50
9oz J Vineyards Pinot Gris
$18.00
9oz Milbrandt Riesling
$18.00
9oz The Williamsburg Viognier
$15.00
9oz Cambria Chardonnay
$16.50
9oz Textbook Chardonnay
$19.00
BTL House Sauvignon Blanc
$28.00
BTL Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc
$44.00
BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris
$48.00
BTL Milbrandt Riesling
$48.00
BTL The Williamsburg Viognier
$40.00
BTL Cambria Chardonnay
$44.00
BTL Textbook Chardonnay
$52.00
BTL KJ Avant Chardonnay
$35.00
BTL Adelsheim Chardonnay
$75.00
BTL Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay
$60.00
BTL Antica Chardonnay
$60.00
BTL Breaux Chardonnay
$48.00
BTL Abthill Farms Chardonnay
$110.00
BTL Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay
$95.00
BTL Silverado Sauvignon Blanc
$48.00
BTL Barboursville Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
BTL Guenoc Sauvingnon Blanc
$28.00
BTL Navarro Gewurztraminer
$57.00
6oz House Rose
$9.00
6oz Rodney Strong Rose
$12.00
9oz House Rose
$13.50
9oz Rodney Strong Rose
$18.00
BTL House Rose
$28.00
BTL Rodney Strong Rose
$48.00
Piper Sonoma Brut
$13.00
Mumm Napa Rose
$14.00
House Brut
$10.00
BTL Piper Sonoma Brut
$52.00
BTL Mumm Napa Rose
$56.00
BTL Schramsberg Brut Rose
$130.00
BTL Domaine Carneros Brut Rose
$90.00
BTL Rappahannock Cellars Blanc De Noir
$50.00
BTL Scharffenberger Brut Excellence
$48.00
BTL House Brut
$40.00
N/A Beverages
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00
Espresso
$4.50
Cappuccino
$5.00
Latte
$5.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Aqua Panna Water 12oz
$5.00
San Pellegrino Water 12oz.
$5.00
Kids Soda
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Gingerbeer
$4.00
Draper's Steak & Seafood Location and Ordering Hours
(571) 407-5437
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM