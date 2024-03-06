Dream Restaurant
A La Carte Sides
- Apple Crisp$3.00
- Applesauce$2.75
- Bacon$3.00
- Baked Potato$3.50
- Baked Sweet Potato$3.75
- Bowl of Soup$4.50
- Candied Sweet Potatoes$3.50
- Coleslaw$2.75
- French Fries$3.50
- Home Fries$3.75
- House Caesar$6.00
- House Salad with Cheese$6.00
- Mac n Cheese$3.00
- Mashed Potato$3.50
- Rice Side$3.50
- Side of Spaghetti$3.75
- Side Salad$3.00
- Steamed Veggies$4.00
- Stuffing with Gravy$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- add Waffle to Dinner$2.00+
- Demi Bread Loaf$2.75
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Provolone Cheese Sticks$7.25
Breaded and deep-fried
- Gourmet Onion Rings$7.25
Thick cut deep-fried onion rings
- Fried Cauliflower$7.25
Served with cheese sauce
- Breaded Zucchini Planks$8.75
Deep-fried & served with ranch dressing or horseradish sauce
- Loaded Tots$9.50
- Appetizer Platter$15.00
Cheese sticks, zucchini, onion rings and tator tots
- Quesadilla$8.50+
Burgers
- The Dream Burger$11.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Triple B Burger$12.99
1/2 lb burger topped with bourbon sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato on a toasted brioche
- Patty Melt Burger$12.99
1/2 lb burger topped with Jimmie's burger sauce, caramelized onions and swiss cheese on a grilled marbled rye
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.99
1/2 lb burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, spinach, garlic mayo on a toasted brioche
- 1/2 Lb Hamburger$6.99
- Meat and Potato Burger$12.99
Chicken
- 1 Piece Broiled Chicken$13.25
Lemon pepper, blackened, bbq, traditional, Hawaiian
- 2 Pieces Broiled Chicken$15.50
Lemon pepper, blackened, bbq, traditional, Hawaiian
- Chesapeake Chicken$18.50
With crab cake & your choice of 1000 island or alfredo dressing
- Chicken Marsala$16.75
Pan seared with mushrooms & glaze
- Chicken & Waffles$14.50
- Chicken & Shrimp$15.29
- Chicken Hawaiian$14.99
Terrikie glaze & pineapple
- Breaded Chicken Strips$12.29
Daily Specials
Dave’s Dream Originals
- Oven Roasted Turkey*$15.00
Served with bread stuffing & gravy
- Roast Pork$15.00
Served with bread stuffing & gravy
- Roast Beef**$15.00
Served with bread stuffing & gravy
- Pork Chops$15.75
Two tender cut broiled chops
- Judy's Baked Meatloaf$15.00
Served with bread stuffing & gravy
- Ham Steak$13.75
- Oak Barrel Sirloin Steak$20.00
- Chopped Sirloin$13.75
1/2 lb ground sirloin with garlic seasoning, garnished with 2 onion rings
- Beef Liver$14.00
Smothered with onions
- Chicken Parmigiana$15.50
Breaded & smothered with melted cheese & covered with a zesty tomato sauce; served with pasta
Drinks
Kids Smaller Portions
- Veggie Plate$4.50
- SP Fish N' Basket with French Fries$6.50
- SP 1/4 Hamburger with Pickle & French Fries$5.99
- SP Shrimp Dinner with Choice of Potato$5.99
- Hot Dog with Pickle & French Fries$4.99
- SP Spaghetti & Meatball**$5.29
- SP Grilled Cheese with Pickle & French Fries$5.99
- SP Hot Turkey Sandwich with Choice of Potato$5.99
- SP Grilled Ham & Cheese with Pickle & French Fries$6.49
- SP Breaded Chicken Strips with Choice of Potato$5.99
- SP Turkey Dinner**$11.99
- SP Club$9.99
Light and Healthy
- Chicken Hawaiian 1 piece*$13.49
With steamed veg. & garden salad
- Broiled Chicken 1 piece$12.59
Served with steamed veg. & garden salad
- Chicken Salad Platter$11.29
- Salad with Baked Potato$8.69
- Salad with Soup$8.69
- Fruit Plate$7.49
Chilled melons, oranges, pineapple with strawberries & bananas with choice of cottage cheese or sherbert
- Steamed Veggie Platter$10.49
With salad & a potato choice
- Chicken Rice and Broccoli$13.50
Lunch Daily Special
Pasta
Breaded & smothered with melted cheese & covered with a zesty tomato sauce; served with pasta
- Veal Parmigiana$17.00
- Spaghetti & Meatball*$13.75
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.75
- Pasta Primavera$14.50
Fettuccine noodles with your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce, topped with fresh-steamed veggies
- Dream Alfredo$16.00
Fettuccine noodles with fresh broccoli, chicken breast & creamy alfredo sauce
- Single Order - 2 Slices Garlic Bread Basket$2.50
- 5 Slices Garlic Bread Basket$5.50
- Seafood Pasta$20.25
- Cajun Pasta$15.99
Salads
- Blackened Chicken & Walnut Salad$14.75
- Chicken Garden Salad$14.00
- Steak Garden Salad$16.75
- Caesar Salad$8.50
- Taco Salad$12.50
Served in a fresh crisp homemade taco bowl
- Chef Salad$13.50
Ham and turkey with a provolone and Cheddar cheese blend and hard-boiled egg. Served with garlic bread
- Farmhouse Cobb Salad$15.50
Crisp greens, roasted tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumber, blue cheese, pickled eggs, grilled chicken and crispy onions
- Oriental Shrimp Salad$15.00
Fried corkscrew shrimp atop a bed of iceberg, cabbage, shredded carrots, slivered almonds, cucumber, and asian noodles, served with sesame dressing
- Create a "Dream Salad"$8.79
Served with garlic bread. One topping
- Soup Salad Combo
Sandwich Combos
- French Dip$12.25
Caramelized onions & provolone cheese
- Roast Beef$12.25
Served with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms & Cheddar cheese
- Ham & Cheese Melt$12.25
Caramelized onions & Swiss cheese
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.75
- Cheese Steak Sandwich$11.75
Lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese
- Chicken Caesar Wrap with Fries$10.25
- Shrimp 'Po Boy$12.25
Lightly fried shrimp on a toasted roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and creole tartar sauce
- Fish Sandwich$9.75
Lettuce, tomato & onion
- Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Breaded or broiled. Lettuce, tomato & onion
- Build Your Own$9.00
Turkey, chicken or ham
- Grilled Reuben on Rye$9.50
- Bee L. Tee$8.75
- Grilled Ham & Cheese with Tomato on Rye$8.00
- The Incredible Club$13.99
- Hot & Hearty Sandwich$12.50
Seafood
- Fillet of Salmon$20.00
- Baked Stuffed Flounder$21.00
With home made crab cake
- Baked Scrod$15.75
- Flounder$15.75
Filet-broiled or deep fried
- Haddock$17.00
2 pieces. Filet - broiled or deep fried
- Crab Cakes$21.00
Breaded or broiled
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp$15.50
- Tilapia$12.99
Broiled, blackened or deep fried
- Tender Breaded Scallops$16.99
- Shrimp Basket$14.99
12 pieces
- Fish in Basket$8.31
Smaller Portions
- SP Fish N' Basket$8.50
With french fries
- SP Hamburger$8.50
With pickle & french fries
- SP Shrimp Dinner$7.50
With choice of potato
- Hot Dog$5.50
With pickle & French fries
- SP Spaghetti & Meatball$7.50
- SP Grilled Cheese$6.50
With pickle & French fries
- SP Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.00
With choice of potato
- SP Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.75
With pickle & French fries
- SP Breaded Chicken Strips$8.50
With French fries
- SP Turkey Dinner$12.00
With mashed potatoes, bread stuffing and gravy
The Soup Bowl
- French Onion$6.00
Served with toasted bread & melted provolone
- Bowl Soup of the Day$4.50
Made in our own kitchen
- Superbowl Soup of the Day$5.50
Made in our own kitchen
- Bowl Our Own Hearty Chili$5.00
- Superbowl Our Own Hearty Chili$6.00
- Pint French Onion
Served with toasted bread & melted provolone
- Quart French Onion
Served with toasted bread & melted provolone
- Pint Soup of the Day$6.48
Made in our own kitchen
- Quart Soup of the Day$10.92
Made in our own kitchen
- Pint Our Own Hearty Chili$6.80
- Quart Our Own Hearty Chili$11.70