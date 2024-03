10in SMALL A BEEF TACO

$13.95

SALSA SAUCE, LEAN BEEF, CHEDDAR CHEESE, ONION, JALAPENOS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COOK IT IN OVEN, PUT THIN SLICED ICEBERG LETTUCE ON COOKED PIZZA , CUT PIZZA AND PLACE IN PIZZA BOX, ADD DICED TOMATOES , CHEDDAR CHEESE , GARNISH WITH 5% SOUR CREAM ON TOP