Drift Eatery Myrtle Beach
FOOD
Classics
- Drift Special$13.00
Two eggs, bacon(4) or sausage(2), baby potatoes or yellow stone grits or fresh fruit and toast. Substitute meat /'for chorizo hash +4.
- Steak & Eggs$19.50
Two eggs, tenderloin filet, grilled to your preference, baby potatoes or yellow stone grits or fresh fruit and toast.
- Trio$14.00
Choice-of 2 pancakes or Belgian waffle or 2 French toast (+1) 2 eggs and 2 bacon (turkey or pork) or 2 sausages.Served with powdered sugar, syrup and whipped butter. Add maple syrup +2 Honey +1
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
5 Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, (mix of black bean/flame-roasted corn/bell peppers/onion/tomato) étouffée sauce over yellow stone grits and scallions. Served with rustic panini toast smeared with garlic herb butter.
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Two eggs, avocado, over 5 grain quinoa, ( black bean/ flame-roasted corn/bell peppers/onion/tomato) cooked in mild salsa sauce. Add sour cream +.5 or /'eta cheese +1 Add shrimp (5) +5
Avocado Toasts
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Smashed avocados over rustic panini toast smeared with garlic herb butter. Add 1 egg +2 Burrata cheese ball +2.75
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$15.00
Smoked salmon, smashed avocados, scallions and capers on rustic panini toast smeared with garlic herb butter.
- Mediterranean Avocado Toast$13.00
Smashed avocados, garlic herb butter, roasted tomato confit, greek olives and feta cheese on rustic panini toast. Add 1 egg +2 Burrata cheese ball +2.75
Scramblers
- Southwest Scrambler$15.00
Scrambled eggs over sauteed andouille sausage, (mix of black bean/flame roasted corn/bell peppers/onion/tomato) and spicy pepper jack cheese.
- Spinach Scrambler$15.00
Scrambled eggs over sauteed spinach, wild mushroom blend, caramelized onions, roasted red bell peppers and spicy pepper jack cheese.
- Supreme Scrambler$15.00
Scrambled eggs over sauteed bacon, ham, sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red bell peppers and cheddar cheese.
Benedicts
- Ham Benedict$12.50
Smoked pit ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin.
- Florentine Benedict$13.00
Sauteed spinach, tomatoes, avocado, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted croissant.
- Chorizo Benedict$14.00
Grilled Chorizo hash, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin.
- Steak Benedict$16.50
Tenderloin filet, caramelized onions, wild mushroom blend, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin.
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers and pickled red onions , two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce on a toasted rustic panini. *Smoked Salmon served cold only
- Duck Benedict$17.00
Duck confit, sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce served on a toasted croissant.
- Lobster & Shrimp Cake Benedict$20.00
Lobaster and shrimp cake Benedict, lettuce, tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise, capers and pickled red onions.
Breakfast Sandwiches
- BYO Sandwich$10.00
Two eggs, a choice of bacon, ham or sausage and cheese on a brioche bum, croissant or toast. Add avocado +3, Bagel +1.5
- Ultimate Bagel$12.00
Two scrambled eggs, omelette style, mixed with onions, roasted red bell peppers, diced ham, diced sausage, diced bacon, spicy pepper jack cheese and toasted bagel.
Omelete
- Skinny Omelet$15.00
Egg-whites with spinach, roasted red bell peppers, wild mushroom blend and goat cheese.
- Supreme Omelet$15.50
Sausage, ham, bacon bits, caramelized onions, wild mushroom blend and cheddar cheese.
- Grecian Omelet$15.00
Sauteed spinach, greek olives mix, roasted red bell peppers, tomatoes and feta cheese.
- Lobster Omelet$20.00
Lobster claw meat, bacon, spinach, tomato, Provolone cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce.
- BYO Omelet$14.00
Three eggs, with choice of any of our fresh ingredients, served with baby potatoes or yellow stone grits or fresh fruit and toast.
Sweet
- Pancakes (2)$8.00
Served with powdered sugar, syrup and whipped butter.
- Pancake (1)$4.00
- French Toast (2)$9.00
Served with powdered sugar, syrup and whipped butter.
- French Toast (1)$4.50
- Banana Foster$12.95
Topped with butter glazed bananas in caramel sauce, spiced rum and topped with whipped cream.
- Fuji Apple$12.75
Topped with flame roasted Fuji apple, Praline Pecans and raisins smothered in caramel sauce. Topped with whipped cream and granola crunch.
- Chocolate Dream$13.50
Topped with chocolate chips, bananas, strawberries, whipped cream and drizzled with Nutella sauce.
Healthy
- Fruit & Yogurt$10.00
Low fat vanilla yogurt, granola crunch, strawberries, blueberries, diced pound cake, Nutella sauce and almonds.
- Oatmeal$9.00
Topped with cinnamon sugar, raisins, Oats & Honey Granola crunch and candied pecans. Add strawberries or blueberries or bananas +1.5 each Add flame roasted Fuji apples +1.5
- Power Bowl$13.00
5 Grain Quinoa, avocado, burrata cheese ball, topped with garlic aioli sauce.
Starters
- Octopus$11.00
Smoked Andouille Sausage, roasted tomato confit, pickled red onions, Chipotle Aioli sauce, Scallions
- Bacon Wrap Shrimp$10.00
Garlic aioli and roasted tomato confit.
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Parmesan cheese, white truffle oil.
- Caprese Salad$9.00
Burrata cheese, fresh tomatoes, roasted tomato confit, basil infused olive oil, sea salt, black pepper and balsamic glaze.
- Mango Poke Tuna$12.50
Poke Ahi Tuna, Mango lemon sauce, mango , sesame seeds, scallions, pickled red onions, tortilla strips.
Salads
- Ultimate Salad$12.50
Chopped romaine, bacon bits, ham, hard boiled egg, tomato, cheddar cheese, Greek olives and croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Southwest Salad$12.50
Chopped romaine and fresh spinach,topped with a Mix of black bean/flame-roasted corn/bell peppers/onion/tomato, avocado and crispy tortilla strips. Served with poblano ranch dressing.
- Spinach & Mango Salad$12.50
Spinach, mango, roasted red bell peppers, bacon bits, goat cheese, red onions and candied pecans. Served with Bacon dressing.
- Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine mix, parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing.
Sandwiches
- BURGER$16.00
Our certified Angus beef patty 7oz (ground chuck, brisket and short rib blend), lettuce, tomato, red onions. Served on a brioche bun. Add bacon or Egg +1.5 Cheese +1 Avocado +2
- Steak Sandwich$16.00
Grilled tenderloin fillet bites to your preference with caramelized onions, wild mushroom blend, spicy pepper jack cheese, mayo. Served on a Portuguese Roll
- B.L.T.$13.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado , Tomato and mayo. Served on rustic panini toast.
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, feta cheese, red onion, pesto and mayo. Served on a Portuguese Roll
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded marinated chicken breast, lettuce, chipotle sauce and garlic aioli. Served on Brioche bun.
- Duck Confit Sandwich$16.00
Grilled duck confit, mayo, lettuce, caramelized onions & mushrooms, Provolone cheese. Served on rustic panini toast.
- Fish Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded Flounder fillet, tartar sauce, lettuce. Served on a Portuguese Roll.
- Lobster & Shrimp Cake Burger$20.00
Lobster and shrimp cake, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, tartare sauce
Entrees
- Fish & Chips$15.00
Hand breaded Flounder fillet served with French fries Tartar sauce or malt vinegar on the side.
- Chicken & Ham$17.00
Grilled chicken topped with smoked ham and Provolone cheese. Served over Pearled Couscous with Roasted Vegetables.
- Salmon Entree$19.00
Blackened or grilled salmon topped with hollandaise sauce, served over Pearled Couscous with Roasted Vegetables.
- Octopus Entree$18.00
Spanish grilled octopus over roasted baby potatoes, Smoked Andouille Sausage, Scallions, Roasted tomatoes, Chipotle Aioli sauce, Lemon Vinaigrette.
- Steak Entree$19.00
Grilled tenderloin fillet topped with caramelized onions & wild mushroom blend, served with roasted baby potatoes topped with garlic aioli & parmesan cheese.
Sides
- Avocado/Side$2.00
- Baby Potatoes$4.50
- Bacon
- Bagel$3.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
- Bread (Toast)$2.00
- Burrata$2.75
- Caramelized Onions$1.00
- Cheese$1.00
- Chicken/Side$7.00
- Chorizo Hash$5.00
- Couscous$6.00
- Duck/Side$8.00
- Egg (1)$2.00
- Fries$4.50
- Fruit$3.50
- Grits$2.00
- Ham
- Hollandaise/Side$1.00
- Honey$1.00
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.99
- Jalapeños$1.00
- Lobster/Side$12.99
- Maple Syrup$2.00
- Mushrooms$1.00
- Quinoa$6.00
- Red Onions$1.00
- Red Peppers$1.00
- Salad Dressing$0.50
- Salmon/Side$9.00
- Salmon/Side$9.00
- Salsa$0.50
- Sausage
- Shrimp (5)$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Smoked Salmon/Side$7.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Spinach$1.00
- Steak/Side$7.00
- Tomato Slices (4)$1.00
- Yogurt/Side$3.00