Drifters BBQ 1008-B Woodland St
DRINKS
SODAS/TEA
RED BULL / JUICE / NON-ALC
- RED BULL ENERGY DRINK$5.00
REDBULL ENERGY DRINK 8.4OZ CAN.
- RED BULL SUGARFREE$5.00
RED BULL SUGARFREE 8.4OZ CAN.
- RED BULL BLUE (BLUEBERRY)$5.00
RED BULL BLUE (BLUEBERRY) 8.4OZ CAN.
- RED BULL YELLOW (TROPICAL)$5.00
RED BULL YELOW (TROPICAL) 8.4OZ CAN.
- RED BULL RED (WATERMELON)$5.00
RED BULL (WATERMELON) 8.4OZ CAN.
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- LAGANITAS HOP WATER$7.00
- N/A BROOKLYN PILSNER$6.00
- N/A BROOKLYN AMBER$6.00
- N/A BROOKLYN HAZY$6.00
- N/A BROOKLYN CLASSIC IPA$6.00
FOOD
STARTERS & DESSERTS
- 3 SMOKED JUMBO WINGS$9.99
3 slow hickory smoked Jumbo Double Wings seasoned to perfection, served with your choice of house made BBQ sauce.
- 6 SMOKED JUMBO WINGS$17.99
6 slow hickory smoked Jumbo Double Wings seasoned to perfection, served with your choice of house made BBQ sauce.
- APPLE COBBLER$9.99
In house baked from scratch golden peach cobbler.
- BANANA PUDDING$7.99
Made from scratch in house, our delicious, Banana pudding, is served of course with some Nilla Wafers.
- CHIPS & SALSA$9.99
Our House-made Salsa and seasoned tortilla chips.
- CHIPS & QUESO$8.99
Our House-made Queso & Seasoned tortilla chips.
- CHIPS WITH QUESO & SALSA$9.99
Seasoned fresh Tortilla Chips with Queso and Salsa.
- FRIED PICKLE CHIPS$9.99
A basket of jalapeño-infused, battered and deep fried to golden brown. Served with Ranch.
- FRIED OKRA$9.99
Deep fried golden Okra, served with a side of house made ranch.
- HALF PLATE OF NACHOS SMALL$10.99
- HUSH PUPPIES$8.99
Eight golden hush puppies with sweet onions and pickled jalapeños. Served with house dipping sauce.
- LOADED POTATO WEDGES$8.00
- NACHOS$17.99
Your choice of one of our hickory smoked meats on fried tortilla chips with house seasonings, layered with melted Monterey/Cheddar Blend & our Texas BBQ sauce, topped with tangy pico-de-Gallo and sour cream. Add additional items available, such as avocado, jalapeños, Queso or extra meat!
- PORK RINDS$10.00
Heaping basket of cracklin' Pork Rinds dusted in our housemade Dry Rub and served with our housemade Alabama Sauce.
- SAUCE SAMPLER$3.99
A perfect addition to add all of our in-house sauces to any meal. Included: Texas, Sweet & Smokey, New Mexico, Sweet Fire, Alabama & Georgia Mustard.
- SIDE SALAD$6.99
- SIDE OF QUESO$4.99
Our house made Queso. The perfect addition to top just about anything.
ENTREES
- BBQ DINNER
choose one of our perfectly, hickory smoked and slow roasted meats. Comes with your choice of two sides and one sauce.
- BBQ MAC BOWL$11.99
4 ounces of your choice of Hickory Smoked BBQ, atop of our house made Mac & Cheese, with your choice of one of our signature BBQ sauces.
- BBQ SAMPLER PLATE$22.99
Sample all 3 of our hickory smoked meats. 4oz Pork, 4oz Brisket, 4oz, Chicken. Comes with your choice of two sides and 1 choice of sauce.
- BBQ SANDWICH
4oz of your choice of hickory smoked meat, served on a Brioche bun with a garlic butter spread with French fries and one choice of sauce.
- BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER$13.99
A black bean veggie burger, topped with romaine lettuce, fresh tomato and onion, served on an olive oil toasted Brioche bun and French fries.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
4 golden deep fried country chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
- CORNDOG$9.99
Hand breaded corndog, fried to perfection served with French fries and our house made Georgia mustard dipping sauce.
- DRIFTER SANDWICH$14.99
4oz of Brisket & 4oz of pulled Pork, piled high on a Brioche bun with a melted garlic butter spread. Served with fries and choice of one sauce.
- FULL RACK ST. LOUIS RIBS$29.99
Full rack of Hickory slow smoked, fall off the bone St, Louis style ribs, seasoned to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and one choice of sauce. "Subject to availability and generally sells out nightly so order early."
- 1/2 RACK ST. LOUIS RIBS$17.99
Half rack of Hickory slow smoked, fall off the bone St, Louis style ribs, seasoned to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and one choice of sauce. "Subject to availability and generally sells out nightly so order early."
- KIDS TENDERS & FRIES$6.99
Kids size country chicken tenders with fries.
- PICK TWO DINNER$18.99
Pick two portions of our Hickory Smoked meats. Comes with your choice of two sides and 1 house sauce.
- SLIDER SAMPLER$14.99
Three garlic butter toasted brioche sliders, with your choice of three hickory smoked meats. Choose from, chicken, brisket, pork or smoked sausage. Served with coleslaw and choice of two sides and choice of house made BBQ Sauce.
- SOUTHWEST SALAD
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with our house made Pico de Gallo, black beans, shredded Monterey Jack cheese Sour Cream and Alvacado, have it Vegan or add your choice of 4 oz's of our Slowed Smoked meats. Your choice of BBQ sauce and dressing. Add a side of tortilla chips for scooping highly recommended.
- SMOKED BOLOGNA SANDWICH (when available)$9.99Out of stock
A thick slice of slow smoked Bologna served with white onions and pickles on Texas Toast with your choice of side and house made sauce.
- TOASTED BUN$1.25
SIDES
- BAKED BEANS$4.99
House Made Baked Beans.
- BLACK BEANS$4.99
House Made Black Bean Medley.
- COLE SLAW$4.99
House made creamy Coleslaw.
- COLLARD GREENS$4.99
House Made Collard Greens.
- FRIED OKRA$4.99
Deep fried golden Okra. Served with a side of house made ranch.
- FRIES$4.99
Skin on potato French Fries.
- HUSH PUPPIES (4 count)$4.99
House made golden Hush Puppies.
- MAC & CHEESE$4.99
- POTATO SALAD$4.99
House made southern styled Potato Salad.
- TOASTED BUN$1.25
- TORTILLA CHIPS$1.99
House made fresh seasoned Tortilla Chips.
- ONLY ONE SIDE
EXTRA SAUCES
- ALABAMA$0.75
House made Spicy Ranch.
- TEXAS$0.75
Vegan. Molasses and tomato based.
- BUFFALO$0.75
- NEW MEXICO$0.75
House made extra heat!! Very Spicy.
- SWEET & SMOKEY$0.75
House Sauce. House made sweet BBQ.
- SWEET FIRE$0.75
House made, sweet with some heat.
- GEORGIA MUSTARD$0.75
Housew made Spicy Mustard.
- RANCH$0.75
House made creamy Ranch.
- HONEY MUSTARD$0.75
- SALSA$3.99
House made Salsa.
- SOUR CREAM$0.99
PICNIC STYLE BY THE LB & PINT
- 1 LB OF PULLED PORK$17.99
1 LB OF OUR HICKORY SMOKED PULLED PORK.
- 1 LB OF PULLED CHICKEN$17.99
1 LB OF OUR HICKORY SMOKED CHICKEN.
- 1 LB OF PULLED BRISKET$24.99
1 LB OF OUR HICKORY SMOKED PULLED BRISKET.
- 1 LB OF SMOKED SAUSAGE$24.99
1 LB OF OUR HICKORY SMOKED SLICED SAUSAGE
- 4 TOASTED BRIOCHE BUNS$7.99
4 FULL SIZE, TOASTED WITH BUTTER GARLIC BRIOCHE BUNS.
- 1/2 PINT OF MAC N CHEESE$4.99
HALF PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE MAC N CHEESE.
- 1/2 PINT OF BAKED BEANS$4.99
HALF PINT OF HOUSE MADE BAKED BEANS.
- 1/2 PINT OF COLLARD GREENS$4.99
HALF PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY COLLARD GREENS.
- 1/2 PINT OF BLACK BEANS$4.99
HALF PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE BLACK BEAN MEDLEY.
- 4 HUSH PUPPIES$4.99
4 GOLDEN HOUSE MADE HUSH PUPPIES.
- SMALL SIDE OF FRIES$4.99
SMALL SIDE OF GOLDEN SKIN ON FRENCH FRIES.
- 1/2 PINT OF POTATO SALAD$4.99
HALF PINT OF HOUSE MADE SOUTHERN STYLED POTATO SALAD.
- PINT OF MAC N CHEESE$9.99
FULL PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE MAC N CHEESE.
- PINT OF BAKED BEANS$9.99
FULL PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE BAKED BEANS.
- PINT OF COLLARD GREENS$9.99
FULL PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE SPICY COLLARD GREENS.
- PINT OF BLACK BEANS$9.99
FULL PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE BLACK BEAN MEDLEY.
- 8 HUSH PUPPIES$9.99
8 GOLDEN HOUSE MADE HUSH PUPPIES.
- LARGE SIDE OF FRIES$8.99
LARGE SIDE OF GOLDEN SKIN ON FRIES.
- PINT OF POTATO SALAD$9.99
FULL PINT OF HOUSE MADE SOUTHERN STYLED POTATO SALAD.
- 8 TOASTED BRIOCHE BUNS$14.99
8 FULL SIZE, TOASTED WITH BUTTER GARLIC, BRIOCHE BUNS.
- PINT OF BANANA PUDDING$8.99
FULL PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE BANANA PUDDING.
- QUART OF BANANA PUDDING$13.99
FULL QUART OF OUR HOUSE MADE BANANA PUDDING.
- PINT OF APPLE COBBLER$8.99Out of stock
PINT OF OUR HOUSE MADE PEACH COBBLER.
- QUART OF APPLE COBBLER$13.99Out of stock
FULL QUART OF OUR HOUSE MADE PACH COBBLER.
- HALF PINT OF BBQ SAUCE$7.99
HALF PINT OF ONE OF OUR HOUSE MADE BBQ SAUCES. CHOOSE FROM SWEET & SMOKEY (HOUSE), SWEET FIRE (SWEET WITH SOME HEAT), TEXAS (MOLASSES, TOMATO BASED VEGAN), GEORGIA MUSTARD (SPICY MUSTARD), NEW MEXICO (LOTS OF HEAT), ALABAMA (SPICY RANCH).
- 2 TOASTED BRIOCHE BUNS$4.99
2 FULL SIZED BUTTER GARLIC, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUNS.
- 1/2 PINT COLESLAW$5.99
1/2 Pint of our house made coleslaw.
- PINT OF COLESLAW$9.99
Pint of our house made coleslaw.
- 120 SLIDER BUNS$120.00