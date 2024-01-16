Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
FOOD
Salsa, Guac, & Botanas
Comida
- Burrito - Chicken$14.00
- Burrito - Shrimp$15.00
- Burrito - Steak$16.00
- Burrito - Veggie$13.00
- Enchiladas Mole$18.00
- Skirt Steak$26.00
- Artisanal Mixed Green Salad$9.00
- Black Bean Burger$12.00
- Quesadilla - Chicken$13.00
- Quesadilla - Shrimp$15.00
- Quesadilla - Steak$16.00
- Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
- Quesadilla No Meat$10.00
- Veracruz$16.00
- Burrito No Meat$10.00
Tacos
Dessert
Kids
TACO KITS
TACO KITS-All Taco Kits come with chips, salsa mexicana, salsa verde, avocado salsa, guacamole, rice, beans, 12 fresh made tortillas, pickled onions, and cilantro
CHIPS & SALSA/GUACAMOLE PINTS
- Extra Chips$3.00
- Salsa Mexicana Pint w/chips$10.00
- Salsa Trio w/chips (half pints of salsa Mexicana, salsa verde, & avocado salsa)$15.00
- Pint Off the Cob Street Corn "Esquites"$10.00
- Guacamole Pint w/chips$15.00
- Rice Pint$8.00
- Beans Pint$8.00
- Pint of Plantains w/ Crema & Queso Fresco$10.00
- Queso Fundido Pint W\ Chips$10.00
- Extra Tortillas (3)$1.50
BEER & WINE
Sparkling Wine
Sparkling Bottle
White Bottle
Red Bottle
- BTL Schroeder PN$40.00
- BTL Adelsheim Pinot Noir$60.00
- BTL Tempranillo Road$36.00
- BTL Filon Real Garnacha$42.00
- BTL La Celia Malbec$32.00
- BTL Conquista Malbec$50.00
- BTL Susana Balbo Malbec$58.00
- BTL Marquis de Murrietta$72.00
- BTL Sombras Carmenere$28.00
- BTL Purple Angel$165.00
- BTL Donati Cab$48.00
- BTL Smoked$48.00
- BTL Mondavi Maestro$85.00
- BTL Mondeco Dao$36.00
- BTL Paz$50.00
- BTL Proemio Red Blend$36.00
Bottled Beer
- Miller Lite$3.75
- Coors Light$3.75
- Carona Familiar 12oz$3.75
- Pacifico BTL$3.75
- Corona$3.75
- Corona Light$3.75
- Victoria$3.75
- Dos Equis Lager BTL$3.75
- Yuengling Lager$3.75
- Corona Seltzer$3.75
- Rocket Science IPA$4.75
- Heineken$4.75
- Todo Vapor$3.75
- Highland Gaelic$4.75
- Hoppyum IPA$4.75
- Bull City Off Main Cider$4.75
- D9 Hakuna Matata IPA$6.50
- Buckler N/A$3.75Out of stock
- Bucket of Beer$12.00
