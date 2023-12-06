Driftwood Oven 3615 Butler St.
16" Pizza
- 16" 1/2 Major Tom & 1/2 Bianca Funghi$30.00
Finocchiona on half, mushrooms on the other half, morita chili oil, herbed ricotta, mozzarella, provola, white wine shallot cream sauce, fresh garlic, oregano
- 16" Archer$28.00
Spicy Italian sausage, tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano
- 16" Bianca$27.00
herbed ricotta, mozzarella, provola, fresh garlic, white wine shallot cream sauce
- 16" Bianca Funghi$29.00
Shiitake Mushroom, morita chili oil, sliced garlic, mozzarella, herbed ricotta, provola, oregano
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$29.00
brined and roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, provola, house made ranch
- 16" Chicken Parm$30.00
Classic cheese pie with roasted chicken, pecorino, mozzarella, toasted breadcrumbs, sliced garlic, and shaved parm
- 16" Chicken Pesto$30.00
marinated chicken, herbed ricotta, fresh mozzarella, provola cheese, fresh garlic, pesto cream sauce, parsley
- 16" Classic Cheese$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano, evoo
- 16" Four Cheese$28.00
Appalachian, buttercup, mozzarella, pecorino, chili flake, white wine shallot cream sauce, honey
- 16" Greenfielder$28.00
Pesto Cream Sauce, fresh mozzarella, buttercup cheese, fresh garlic, aged balsamic
- 16" Kale Raiser$30.00
bacon, white wine shallot cream sauce, lacinato kale, mozzarella, buttercup cheese, picked red onions
- 16" Major Tom$30.00
Finocchiona, morita chili oil, herbed ricotta, mozzarella, provola, white wine shallot cream sauce, fresh garlic, oregano
- 16" Mason's Best Friend$30.00
mortadella, spicy pickled peppers, herbed ricotta, mozzarella, fresh garlic, marinara drizzle
- 16" Meatball$30.00
house-made meatballs, herbed ricotta, provola cheese, garlic confit, marinara, pecorino, pickled red onion
- 16" Pepperoni$28.00
pepperoni, provola and mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, oregano
- 16" Pierogi$27.00
Comforting & Delicious -Gouda, mozzarella, pecorino, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, gold potatoes, toasted caraway & dill cream, finished with chives, old gold, and garlic oil. *Make it Meaty w/ corned beef!
- 16" Rapini e Salsicca$29.00
broccoli raab, sweet italian sausage, sliced garlic, mozzarella, provola, marinara
- 16" S.M.O.$29.00
sweet Italian sausage, shiitake mushroom, sweet onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino
- 16" Vegan$25.00
vegan fun stuff! Always a little different - Special requests taken. (we do not use meat/cheese alternatives)
- 16" Veggie$28.00
broccoli raab, mushrooms, sweet onion, sliced garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce
Roman Pizza
Sandwiches
- Corned Beef Reuben$17.00
house made corned beef, gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island on house made sourdough marbled rye served w/popcorn - don't let this one get away folks!
- Curry Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
House roasted chicken, gold potatoes, pickled red onions in a creamy curry sauce w/greens on our sourdough croissant served w/popcorn
- Italian Sando$14.00
mortadella, capicola, pepperoni, provola cheese, onion, spicy pickled peppers, aioli, italian dressing, greens on focaccia w/popcorn
- Meatball Hoagie$13.00
Leveled up - Pork and Beef Meatballs, ricotta, provola cheese, pecorino, and fresh parsley on a house made sourdough hoagie roll w/popcorn
- Veggie Hoagie$12.00
Dressed Greens from Coldco Farm, Pickled Beets, Hummus, slathered with Vegan Ranch
Slices
- Classic Cheese Slice$4.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino, oregano, evoo
- Red Top Slice$4.00
pecorino, tomato sauce, and oregano
- Bianca Slice$4.25
herbed ricotta, mozzarella, provola, fresh garlic, white wine shallot cream sauce
- Vegan Slice$4.00
chef's choice of veggie toppings , tomato sauce base (we do not use cheese or meat substitutes)
- Weekly Slice- Pierogi Slice$5.50
Comforting & Delicious -Gouda, mozzarella, pecorino, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, gold potatoes, toasted caraway & dill cream, finished with chives, old gold, and garlic oil. *Make it Meaty w/ corned beef!
Snacks & Salads
- Sourdough Focaccia w/ Aged Balsamic$11.00
Sourdough focaccia with aged balsamic and extra virgin olive oil, fresh and dry herbs
- Hummus w/ Sourdough Focaccia$12.00
House made creamy hummus with roasted garlic and spice blend, topped with pickled onions, sunflower seeds, and EVOO served with Focaccia
- Meatballs$13.00
Pork and Beef meatballs in sauce, with sourdough focaccia
- Extra Bread$4.00
An extra chunk of bread for any of your starters
- Roasted Rapini Roll$8.00
white wine shallot cream sauce, provola, pecorino, fresh garlic with a side of marinara
- Pepperoni Roll$8.00
an Appalachian classic, with Marinara
- Neighbor Loaf$8.00
Buy a loaf for someone in need! We work with Lawrenceville United. This is a donation.
- Side of Driftwood Ranch$1.50
House made
- Mushroom Soup$9.00
Creamy and delicious vegan mushroom soup - finished with vegan ranch and duqqa, served with a piece of Focaccia
- Mixed Lettuces$10.00
Goat Rodeo Chevre, croutons, assorted fresh and pickled seasonal vegetables, sunflower seeds, house vinaigrette on the side
- Kale Caesar$11.00
lacinato kale, radicchio, sourdough croutons, Parmesan, pecorino, dressing on the side - select anchovy add on if desired (there are anchovies in the dressing)
Sauces & Extras
Sweets
- Brownie$4.50
Classic Chocolate Brownie. It's thicccc
- Brownie w/ Peanut Butter Core$4.50
Classic Chocolate Brownie with a creamy peanut butter core
- Cookie - Chocolate Chunk$3.00
It's big. It's chocolaty. It's a cookie.
- Cookie - Ginger Molasses$2.50
It's in the name
- Cookie - Orange & Thyme Rye Shortbread$2.50
Classic shortbread with a twist. Topped with raw sugar and maldon salt. You might want to save it for breakfast.
- Cookie - Salted Dark Chocolate Rye$2.50
Salted Dark Chocolate Rye Cookie Cookie- Decandent & Delightful
- Cookie - Snickerdoodle$2.50
A classic!
- Cookie - Vegan Funfetti Sugar Cookie$2.50
you won't miss this the butter in this delicious fun filled sugar cookie.
- Cookie - Vegan Tahini Chocolate Chunk$3.00
A vegan twist on our classic cookie... (contains sesame)
- Leona's Ice Cream Sandwich$6.50
Variety of flavors, pick it out when you get there!