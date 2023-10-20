Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
110 Church St.
0
Your order
Checkout
$0
Khyber Coffee & Tea House
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
110 Church St.
Coffee
Specialty Drinks
Refreshers
Food
Beverages
Snacks
Retail/Merch
Coffee
Coffee
Espresso
$3.00
Macchiato
$3.50
Cortado
$3.75
Cappuccino
$4.25
Flat White
$4.00
Latte
$5.00+
Iced Latte
$5.50+
Americano
$3.50+
Mocha
$5.00+
Drip Coffee
$3.50+
Cold Brew
$5.50+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+
Extra Shot
$1.50
Specialty Drinks
Kahwa
$5.00+
Hot Chai
$5.00+
Iced Chai
$5.50+
Assorted Teas
$3.50+
Iced Tea
$4.00+
Peach Iced Tea
$4.50+
Refreshers
Dragonfruit Lychee
$5.00+
Mango Peach
$5.00+
Food
Savory Items
Beef Patties
$4.25
Chicken Patties
$4.00
Samosas (2)
$5.00
Anda Paratha
$5.50
Egg and Cheese Croissant
$5.00
Turkey Croissant
$6.00
Pastirma Croissant
$6.50
Grilled Cheese (V)
$4.50
Desserts
Ras Malai Tres Leches
$4.50
Cream Roll
$2.50
Pastries
Butter Croissant
$3.25
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
Muffin
$3.50
Biscotti
$2.20
Black-Out Donut
$5.50
Blueberry Donut
$5.50
Pumpkin Donut
$5.50
Brownie
$3.50
Beverages
Fiji Water
$3.50
San Pellagrino
$2.50
Orange Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Olipop
$3.50
Bottled Water
$2.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.75
Snacks
Belvita
$1.50
Skinny Pop
$1.50
Biscotti
$2.20+
Biscoff Cookie
$0.50
Chobani
$2.00
Retail/Merch
Books
Euphoria
$11.99
Sincerely
$11.99
Prayers of my Youth
$11.99
Candles
Lemon Lavender
$20.00
Pure Jasmine
$20.00
Simply Rose
$20.00
Beans
Ras Dashen - Ethiopia Med. Roast
$17.50
Mogatón - Nicaragua Light Roast
$16.50
Bandeira - Brazil Dark Roast
$16.50
Khyber Coffee & Tea House Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 240-8772
110 Church St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement