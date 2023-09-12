Skip to Main content
Cold Drinks
Lotus
Hot Drinks
Food
Cold Drinks
Lemonade
$2.50+
Iced Matcha Tea
$3.95+
Iced Matcha Latte
$4.45+
Iced Cappuccino
$3.75+
Iced Americano
$3.75+
Iced Chai Tea Latte
$5.45+
Water
$0.50+
Iced White Mocha
$5.45+
Iced Mocha
$5.45+
Cold Brew
$4.45+
Iced Latte
$4.95+
Iced Coffee
$4.95+
Iced Caramel Macchiato
$5.50+
Lotus
Custom Lotus
$7.00
The Chieftain
$7.00
The Schooner
$7.00
The Pete
$7.00
Caramel Apple
$7.00
Trick or Treat
$7.00
Pumpkin Pie
$7.00
Hot Drinks
Matcha Tea
$3.00+
Matcha Latte
$3.95+
White Mocha
$4.65+
Earl Grey Tea
$2.50+
Chai Tea Latte
$4.45+
Latte
$3.95+
Americano
$3.45+
Cappuccino
$3.95+
Caramel Macchiato
$4.85+
Mocha
$4.65+
Espresso Shot
$2.45+
Brewed Coffee
$2.75+
Food
GF Chocolate Cake Pop
$2.99
GF Vanilla Cake Pop
$2.99
Vanilla Cake Pop
$2.99
Rice Krispie Treat
$3.50
Turtle Brownie
$3.99
Funfetti Cake Pop
$2.99
GF Funfetti Cake Pop
$2.99
Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant
$3.75
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
$3.75
Banana Nut Muffin
$3.50
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Drip Coffee Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(405) 361-2089
1719 North Milt Phillips Avenue, Seminole, OK 74868
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 6AM
All hours
