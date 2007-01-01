Drip Kitchen and Coffee - Hixson 6018 Hixson Pike
FOOD
PASTRY
LUNCH
BREAKFAST
A LA CARTE
DRINKS
HOT
- Americano$4.00+
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
- Espresso$2.00+
- Flat White$4.50+
- Hot Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
- Hot Chai Latte$5.00+
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Hot Latte$4.75+
- Hot Matcha$4.50+
- Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.75+
- Hot Salted Caramel Mocha$4.75+
- Hot Strawberry Chocolate Chai$5.25+
- Hot Tea$3.00+
- Hot Velvet Bunny$5.00+
- Muddy Pond Mocha$4.50+
- Steamer$1.50+
- William Wallace$5.75
- London Fog$4.00+Out of stock
- Hot Batter Bliss$5.00+
COLD
- Apple Juice Box$1.25
- Arnold Palmer$3.00+
- Iced Batter Bliss$5.00+
- Blackberry Water with Lemon$1.25+
- Bottle of Water$1.75
- Chai Frappe$6.75+
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry$4.50+
- Coke$1.75
- Coke Zero$1.75
- Cold Brew$3.75+
- Diet Coke$1.75
- Dr Pepper$1.75
- Frappe$5.50+
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.00+
- Ghiradelli Chocolate Milk$1.50
- Ice Water$0.15+
- Iced Americano$5.00
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
- Iced Chai Latte$5.00+
- Iced Latte$4.50+
- Iced Matcha$4.50+
- Iced Muddy Pond Mocha$4.50+
- Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.50+
- Iced Shaken Espresso$5.00+
- Iced Velvet Bunny$5.00+
- Jack Frost Cold Brew$4.50+
- Kenai Twitch$4.00+
- Lemonade$3.00+
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.00+
- Nu-Brew$5.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Pina Coloda Frappe$5.75+
- Pineapple Coconut Refresher$4.50+
- Pineapple Fresca$4.50+
- Pink Drink$4.50+
- Salted Caramel Mocha$5.00+
- Sprite$1.75
- Starwberry Chai with Cold Foam$5.25+
- Sweet Creme Cold Brew$4.75+
- Sweet Tea$2.50+
- Unsweet Tea$2.50+
- Vitamin Water$3.25
- Wellness Drink$6.99
- Whip Cream$2.50
- Whole Milk$1.50
