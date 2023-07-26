DRIP TEA - Bellevue
"DESIGNER DRINKS"
Nigo
mango & peach green tea + mango bits
Abloh
passion fruit & mango green tea + mango bits
Takahashi
strawberry & peach black tea + strawberry bits
Heart Eyes
matcha + strawberry milk + strawberry bits
Yellow Heart
matcha + mango milk + mango bits
Monogram
premium brown sugar tiger milk + boba
N.E.R.D
butterfly pea tea + guava lemonade + strawberry bits
No.5 Exilir
activated charcoal + mango lemonade + mango bits
Flower Boy
layered lavender lemonade + lychee jelly
Certified Lover Boy
layered rose lemonade + lychee jelly
"DESIGNER BLENDS"
B.F.F
strawberry & lychee slush + strawberry bits
Fear Of Pog
passion fruit + orange guava slush + mango bits
Babycat
taro smoothie + oreo + choco swirl
Snake Eyes
matcha smoothie + oreo + choco swirl
Triple S
strawberry shortcake smoothie + strawberry bits + graham
Post Melona
honeydew smoothie + vanilla ice-cream
K.R.E.A.M
orange creamsicle smoothie + vanilla ice-cream
One-Twelve
peaches & cream smoothie + vanilla ice-cream