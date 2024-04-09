Dripped Birria - Midtown
Main Meals
- Quesabirria Tacos$14.99
(3) Tacos, corn tortillas filled with choice of birria de res meat or chicken, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, pickled onions, lime and served with a side of consome soup
- Shrimp Tacos$16.99
(3) Tacos filled with shrimp, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, pickled onions, lime and served with a side of consome soup
- Birria Quesadilla$14.99
10" Flour Quesadilla filled with choice of birria de res meat, chicken OR shrimp, cheese, chopped onions, and cilantro topped with a drizzle of cilantro lime sauce and chipotle aioli sauce
- Dripped Fries$13.99
Fries topped with birria de res meat, chicken OR shrimp, cilantro, chopped onions, cheese, cilantro lime sauce, chipotle aioli sauce, and BBQ sauce
- Birria Ramen$11.99
Ramen noodles with birria de res meat, consome soup, chopped onions, and cilantro
Sides
- Fried Quesadilla$6.99
Fried quesadilla with choice of birria meat or birria chicken, cheese, onions, cilantro lime sauce & pickled onions
- Dripped Nachos$7.99
Nacho chips topped with birria de res meat OR chicken, white queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Elote$4.99
Corn, Cojita Cheese, Mayo, Sour Cream, Tajin & Valentino
- Cup of Consome$1.99
Consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and lime
- Churros & Vanilla Ice Cream$5.99
Drinks
Add-Ons
- SINGLE Taco$4.50
Taco filled with choice of birria de res meat, chicken OR shrimp, cheese, chopped onions, cilantro, and pickled onions
- EXTRA Cilantro Lime Sauce - On the Side$0.75
- EXTRA Chipotle Aioli Sauce - On the Side$0.75
- EXTRA Cheese Sauce - On the Side$0.50
- EXTRA Limes - On the Side$0.50
- EXTRA Sour Cream - On the Side$0.75
- EXTRA Guacamole - On the Side$0.75