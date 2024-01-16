Drips by Dirt Dog Drips - Long Beach (NEW)
FOOD
CHEESECAKES
- Cookies & Cream$8.99
- Fruity$8.99
- Ferrero$8.99
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.99
- Caramel Peanut$8.99
- Sixth Man of the Week$9.99
Changes weekly - check out our Instagram @dripscheesecake to find out what it is.
- Dipped$7.99
Cheesecake Dipped in Choice of Milk or White Chocolate.
- Naked$6.99
Plain Naked Cheesecake.
- Whole Cake$75.00
DOGS
- Patty Melt$9.95
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Fries, Cheddar Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Bacon Bits.
- DUI Dog$11.95
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Pastrami, Carne Asada, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.
- House Dog$8.50
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Grilled Veggies, House Spread, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Bacon Bits. The Original Dog.
- Pastrami Dog$11.50
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Pastrami, Shredded Cheese, House Spread, Mustard, Pickles, Bacon Bits.
- Dirty Chili Dog$9.75
100% Premium All Beef Nathan's Dog, Wrapped in Center-Cut Bacon, Chorizo Chili, Cheddar Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.
- Plain Dog$7.50
- Veggie Dog$9.95
Vegetarian, not Vegan. Any Meat is Omitted.
BURGERS
FRIES
- Asada Fries$10.50
Carne Asada, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Guac, Pico, Cilantro.
- DUI Fries$11.75
Pastrami, Carne Asada, Cheddar, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.
- Dirty Chili Fries$10.95
Chorizo Chili, Cheese Sauce, Onion, Cilantro, Bacon Bits.
- Garlic Fries$5.95
Garlic Confit, Parsley, Garlic Seasoning. Served With Garlic Dip.
- Dirty Fries$4.95
Chili-lime seasoning.
- Plain Fries$4.95
House seasoning.