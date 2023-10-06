Drowsy Poet, Foley
DRINKS
Seasonal
Signature drinks
Shakespeare
Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Milton
Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups, topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.
Poe
Espresso and milk with chocolate and raspberry syrups, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.
Byron
Chai Latte. Hot or iced.
Keats
Mate Chai Latte. Hot or iced.
Longfellow
Choose from our unique selection of Piper & Leaf and Twinings loose leaf teas.
Browning
Hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Locals Menu
Bananas Foster
Espresso and steamed milk, with banana, salted caramel and rum syrups, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Served hot, iced or blended.
King Cake Latte
Espresso, milk, cinnamon and praline syrups, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Birthday Cake Latte
Espresso, milk and birthday cake syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Hot, iced or blended. FREE on your birthday.
Miele
Espresso, milk and Coastal Honey Farm's local honey.
Aloha Latte
Espresso, milk, coconut and macadamia nut syrups.
Cinnamon Oat Milk Latte
Espresso, oat milk, and cinnamon syrup, topped with cinnamon sprinkles. Hot or iced.
Bushwacker Latte
Espresso, milk, chocolate, coconut and home-made rum syrup, topped with whipped cream and rum floater. Hot, iced or blended.
Peanut Butter Mocha
Espresso, milk, chocolate syrup and peanut butter, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.
Milky Way
Espresso, milk, caramel and vanilla syrup, topped with whipped cream.
Salted Blondie
Espresso, milk, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate syrups.
Matcha Latte
Matcha powder, milk, vanilla syrup and honey. Iced, hot, or blended.
Honey Sweet Tea
Our semi-sweet tea, made with black tea and local honey.
Cup Ice Water
Our double filtered water served over ice
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Available single or double shot.
Americano
Espresso poured over hot or iced water. Small- 2 shots; Medium- 3 shots; Large- 4 shots.
Cappuccino
One part espresso, one part steamed milk and one part foam. Served hot!
Latte
One part espresso and two parts steamed milk. Served hot or iced.
Single Flavored Latte
Espresso, steamed milk and vanilla syrup. Hot or iced.
Mocha
Iced Mocha (shown). Espresso, milk and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream if desired. Hot or iced.
Mocha - Flavored
Our classic mocha (espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream), with an added flavor. Try salted peppermint, coconut or salted caramel for example! Go crazy! Served hot, iced or blended.
White Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream. Hot or iced.
White Mocha - Flavored
Our classic white mocha (espresso, white chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream), with an added flavor. Try salted caramel, raspberry or peppermint for example! Go crazy! Served hot, iced or blended.
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, milk and vanilla syrup, topped with caramel sauce. Hot or iced.
Macchiato
Espresso with a spot of foam.
Cortado
4 oz espresso and 4 oz steamed milk. Hot or iced.
Brewed Coffee
Drip Coffee
House (medium roast) or Sumatra (dark roast)
Iced Coffee
House (medium roast) over ice.
Cafe Au Lait
Half brewed coffee, half steamed milk. Hot or iced.
Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee. Smooth and less acidic.
Nitro Brew
Our cold brew infused with Nitrogen gas to give it a smooth creamy texture without dairy!
Poetchinos
Shakespeare Poet
Espresso, milk, hazelnut and chocolate syrup blended and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Milton Poet
Espresso, milk, caramel and chocolate syrups blended and topped with whipped cream and caramel. Hot, iced or blended.
Poe Poet
Espresso and milk with chocolate and raspberry syrups blended and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. Hot, iced or blended.
Coffee Poet
Our delicious Poetchino base blended with an extra 2 oz shot of espresso, and ice, and topped with whipped cream. Served frozen.
Vanilla Poet
Caramel Poet
Frozen espresso drink blended with caramel syrup and topped with whipped cream. Served frozen.
Mocha Poet
White Mocha Poet
Toffee Mocha Poet
Coconut Mocha Poet
Real Fruit Smoothies
Italian Sodas
Kids Drinks
Coffee-To-Go
FOOD
Baked Goods
Keto Brownie
House made Keto treat! Made with Almond flour, Monkfruit sweetener and sugar free chocolate chips. Topped with pecans.
Salted Carmel Chocolate Chip Cookies
Scratch made chocolate chip cookies topped with salted caramels.
Peanut Butter Cookie
Our Grandmother's recipe brought straight to you. Made with real butter, flour and sugar.
Rocky Road Cookie
Wht Choc Mac Nut
Sugar Cookie
Blueberry Muffin
Our version of a classic! Loaded with blueberries and baked fresh!
Lemon Poppy Muffin
Loaded with lemons and poppy seeds. Baked fresh!
Banana Nut Muffin
Scratch made, loaded with bananas and pecans and baked fresh!
Choc, Choc Chip Muffin
Blueberry Scone
Fresh baked flaky blueberry scone with simple icing.
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Fresh baked scone with white chocolate chunks and raspberries. Topped with simple icing.
Apple Cinnamon Scone
Fresh baked scone filled with cinnamon chips and apple chunks. Topped with simple icing.
Breakfast
Three Cheese Quiche
Parmesan, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses baked in a flakey pie crust and our seasoned egg mix.
Double Triple Quiche
Seasoned eggs blended with white, sharp and mild cheddar cheeses and sausage, ham and bacon. Baked in a flakey pie crust.
Crustless Three Cheese
Crustless version of our classic inspired quiche. Parmesan, Swiss and our Cheddar cheese blend baked with our seasoned eggs.
Crustless Conecuh & Smoked Cheddar
Crustless version of a classic, southern inspired quiche. Conecuh Sausage & Smoked cheddar cheese gives this quiche a smooth, smokey flavor. Blended with our southern egg mix and baked golden brown.
Conecuh Sliders
Two per order. Mini Hawaiian roll, sliced smoked cheddar cheese, buttermilk scrambled eggs and grilled Conecuh sausage. Served with house made Sriracha Aoli for dunking!
Turkey Sausage Sliders
Two per order. Grilled all natural turkey sausage patty and pepperjack cheese on Hawaiian roll. Served with house made Southwest Ranch.
Asiago Bagel Sand
Our New York style Asiago cheese bagel, smoked cheddar cheese, 2 strips of bacon and smoked cheddar cheese.
Bagels
Blueberry Bagel
Toasted New York Style bagel filled with blueberries. Pictured with Berry Swirl Cream Cheese.
French Toast
New York style bagel with cinnamon and maple swirls. Toasted to perfection! Pictured with maple butter cream cheese.
Plain Bagel
Plain New York style bagel toasted golden brown. Pictured with Smokehouse Bacon Cream Cheese.
Everything Bagel
New York style bagel topped with Poppy Seeds and Sesame Seeds. Pictured with Sun-dried Tomato Cream Cheese
Asiago
New York style bagel topped with Asiago cheese and toasted. (pictured with plain cream cheese)
Half Dozen
Cream Cheese
Retail Foods
MERCH
Retail Coffee Bag
Apparel
Cups / Mugs / Straws
CATERING
Foods
Scones (12ea)
An assortment of 12 fresh baked scones! Blueberry, Apple Cinnamon and White Chocolate Raspberry.
Muffin (12ea)
An assortment of one dozen of our fresh baked muffins. Includes Blueberry, Cranberry Orange, Banana Nut and Lemon Poppyseed.
Bagels (12ea)
An assorted dozen of your New York Style Bagels. Flavors include; Blueberry, Asiago Cheese, French Toast, Plain and Everything.
Cookies
Made from scratch and baked fresh! Choose either a half or whole dozen of assorted cookies. Flavors include; Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Cowboy and Lemon Drop.
Cream Creese Tub
Complete your bagel trays with 8oz tubs of our fresh blended flavors of cream cheese!