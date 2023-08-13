SPECIALS

Sushi Art Experience

Sushi Art 21st Birthday Platter

Sushi Art 21st Birthday Platter

$125.00

Give the gift of sushi love with this 21st birthday platter! Includes 80 pieces of assorted fan-favorites such as the White Tiger Roll, Mango Roll, California Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, and Tuna + Avocado Roll. Includes ginger, wasabi, soy sauce, chopsticks.

APPETIZERS

Edamame Appetizer

Edamame Appetizer

$7.50

Soybean pods topped with sea salt

Edamame Hummus

Edamame Hummus

$10.50

Zesty, smooth blend of edamame soy beans, served with crispy wonton chips

Chicken Spring Roll - LRG

Chicken Spring Roll - LRG

$15.95

(4 pc) Spring roll stuffed with chicken, cream cheese, jalapeños + spinach, served with jalapeno-chili dipping sauce

Chicken Spring Roll - REG

Chicken Spring Roll - REG

$10.75

(2 pc) Spring roll stuffed with chicken, cream cheese, jalapeños + spinach, served with jalapeno-chili dipping sauce

Lobster Spring Roll - LRG

Lobster Spring Roll - LRG

$21.75

(4 pc) Lightly fried spring roll stuffed with lobster, shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeños, asparagus + masago, served with honey wasabi dipping sauce

Lobster Spring Roll - REG

Lobster Spring Roll - REG

$12.95

(2 pc) Lightly fried spring roll stuffed with lobster, shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeños, asparagus + masago, served with honey wasabi dipping sauce

Japanese Chicken Wings - LRG

Japanese Chicken Wings - LRG

$23.50

(15 pc) Sweet teriyaki glazed chicken wings, topped with sesame seeds

Japanese Chicken Wings - REG

Japanese Chicken Wings - REG

$16.75

(10 pc) Sweet teriyaki glazed chicken wings, topped with sesame seeds

Gyoza - LRG

Gyoza - LRG

$14.95

(10 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil

Gyoza - REG

Gyoza - REG

$10.50

(5 pc) Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil

Vegetable Gyoza - LRG

Vegetable Gyoza - LRG

$16.95

(10 pc) Pan-fried vegetable shiitake mushroom potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil

Vegetable Gyoza - REG

Vegetable Gyoza - REG

$11.75

(5 pc) Pan-fried vegetable shiitake mushroom potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$13.95

tempura-fried shrimp, served with a choice of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce, or spicy mayo

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$14.25Out of stock

Stir-fried chicken, mushroom, carrot, onion, water chestnut + scallions in hoisin sauce, served with lettuce leaves + miso-vinaigrette dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$10.95

tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion, and mushroom, served with a choice of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce, or spicy mayo

Calamari

Calamari

$12.95

tempura-fried calamari strips, served with a choice of tempura sauce, 7-spicy sauce, or spicy mayo

Sticky Fries Appetizer

Sticky Fries Appetizer

$9.75

home-cut japanese sweet potato fries, caramelized in sweet syrup, topped with black sesame seeds

FOOD

Soups + Salads

Miso Soup - LRG

Miso Soup - LRG

$6.50

Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Miso Soup - REG

Miso Soup - REG

$4.50

Miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$10.75

Squid with seaweed, sesame seeds, bamboo shoots and a light, sweet vinaigrette dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$9.75

Seaweed seasoned with a light, sweet vinaigrette dressing, red pepper flakes, and sesame seeds

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce with red cabbage and carrots. Served with our house ginger dressing

Signature Rolls

Drunken Fish Roll

Drunken Fish Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, japanese mayo + asparagus, topped with tuna, japanese mayo, eel sauce, masago, tempura crumbs + sprouts

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Crab + asparagus, topped with spicy tuna mix, spicy mayo, tempura crumbs + masago

White Tiger Roll

White Tiger Roll

$18.75

Calamari tempura, crab, avocado + masago, topped with white tuna, spicy mayo + eel sauce

Kamikaze Roll

Kamikaze Roll

$18.75

Shrimp tempura, oshinko, asparagus + crab, topped with tuna, white tuna, tempura crumbs, honey wasabi mayo, eel sauce + tobiko

Starburst Roll

Starburst Roll

$18.75

Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha

Spicy Eskimo Roll

Spicy Eskimo Roll

$18.00

Crab, cucumber, + cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, ponzu sauce, garlic mayo, jalapeño slices + tobiko

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$18.00

Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs

Superman Roll

Superman Roll

$19.75

Shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese + asparagus, topped with avocado, eel sauce + masago

Fried Cheesesteak Roll

Fried Cheesesteak Roll

$18.00

Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese + spicy mayo, tempura-fried, topped with eel sauce + garlic mayo

Crispy Roll

Crispy Roll

$14.75

Tuna, eel, + avocado, topped with eel sauce, masago, sprouts + japanese mayo

Spicy Butterfly Roll

Spicy Butterfly Roll

$15.75

Crab, spicy sauce + asparagus, topped with butterflied shrimp, scallions, masago + spicy sesame oil

Vegan Hulk Roll

Vegan Hulk Roll

$18.00

Avocado, asparagus, mango, carrots, sprouts, green soy paper, sriracha sauce

Classic Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$8.50

Crab, cucumber, + avocado, topped with masago + sesame seeds

Fried Philly Roll

Fried Philly Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.75

Salmon, cream cheese + avocado

Spicy Calamari Roll

Spicy Calamari Roll

$10.75

Tempura-fried calamari + asparagus, topped with spicy mayo, masago + sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.50

Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.75

Tuna, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.50

Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

Crab + eel, topped with avocado, eel sauce + masago

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$17.00

Crab + cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, eel sauce + sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.75

Crab + eel, topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, eel sauce, masago + sprouts

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$9.00

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, oshinko, sprouts

Tuna + Avocado Roll

Tuna + Avocado Roll

$11.50

Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds

Eel + Cucumber Roll

Eel + Cucumber Roll

$12.75

Eel, cucumber, sesame seeds, eel sauce

Salmon + Avocado Roll

Salmon + Avocado Roll

$11.50

Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds

Yellowtail + Jalapeno Roll

Yellowtail + Jalapeno Roll

$11.50

Yellowtail, green onions, jalapeno

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$9.75Out of stock

2 pieces of tuna

White Tuna Nigiri

White Tuna Nigiri

$9.75

2 pieces of white tuna

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$9.75

2 pieces of salmon

Salmon Roe Nigiri

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$15.75

2 pieces of salmon roe

Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$9.75

2 pieces of ebi shrimp

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$10.75Out of stock

2 pieces of smoked salmon

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$15.00

2 pieces of sweet shrimp

Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.75Out of stock

2 pieces of yellowtail

Tamago Nigiri

Tamago Nigiri

$7.50

2 pieces of tamago

Red Snapper Nigiri

Red Snapper Nigiri

$9.75

2 pieces of red snapper

Scallop Nigiri

Scallop Nigiri

$9.75

2 pieces of scallop

Red Clam Nigiri

Red Clam Nigiri

$9.75

2 pieces of red clam

Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$10.75

2 pieces of eel

Masago Nigiri

Masago Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces of masago

Black Tobiko Nigiri

Black Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces of black tobiko

Squid Nigiri

Squid Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces of squid

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$21.75

8 slices of salmon

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$22.50Out of stock

8 slices of tuna

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$24.75Out of stock

8 slices of yellowtail

Eel Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$24.75

8 slices of eel

Red Snapper Sashimi

Red Snapper Sashimi

$21.75

8 slices of red snapper

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

8 slices of smoked salmon

White Tuna Sashimi

White Tuna Sashimi

$19.75

8 slices of white tuna

Combination Sashimi

Supreme Sashimi

Supreme Sashimi

$46.75Out of stock

16 pieces of sashimi (tuna, salmon, white tuna, red snapper, octopus, yellowtail) garnished with seaweed salad

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$38.75Out of stock

1 California roll and a 6 piece assortment of tuna, white tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, and shrimp sushi and a 6 piece assortment of tuna, white tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi

Trio of Salmon Sashimi

Trio of Salmon Sashimi

$21.75Out of stock

Combination of salmon roe (1 piece), smoked salmon (3 pieces) and salmon (3 pieces) sashimi

Tuna & Salmon Sashimi

Tuna & Salmon Sashimi

$21.75Out of stock

Combination of tuna and salmon sashimi (4 pc each)

Menage A Trois

Menage A Trois

$23.75Out of stock

Combination of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi (3 pieces each)

New Style Sashimi

Red Snapper Carpaccio

Red Snapper Carpaccio

$20.75

Fresh sliced red snapper sashimi topped with soy sauce, scallions, onions, tobiko, and seared with hot oil

Sashimi with a Kick

Sashimi with a Kick

$22.50Out of stock

Selection of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and red snapper with a sweet and spicy korean pepper sauce

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$20.75

Fresh seared tuna sashimi next to a bed of shredded daikon and carrots. Topped with ponzu sauce, shichimi (7-flavor chili pepper powder), and sprouts

Yellowtail Mexicano

Yellowtail Mexicano

$23.75Out of stock

Seared yellowtail sashimi topped with a spicy pico de gallo (diced jalapeños, grape tomatoes, and onions.) Topped with a ponzu sauce

Poke Bowls

Salmon Aloha Poke Bowl

Salmon Aloha Poke Bowl

$18.75

Fresh salmon, mango, red onion, sliced jalapenos, garlic, ginger, wasabi, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, fresh-squeezed lime juice, sesame seeds, cilantro

Tuna Aloha Poke Bowl

Tuna Aloha Poke Bowl

$18.75

Fresh tuna, mango, red onion, sliced jalapenos, garlic, ginger, wasabi, ponzu sauce, eel sauce, fresh-squeezed lime juice, sesame seeds, cilantro

Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.75

8 oz. chicken breast grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of white rice, topped with black sesame seeds

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$29.75

8 oz. salmon filet grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce served with a side of white rice, topped with black sesame seeds. (Cook to requested temperature)

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$23.75

Panko-fried chicken breast, served with a side of katsu sauce + white rice

Shrimp Donburi

Shrimp Donburi

$23.75

Tempura-fried shrimp with tempura sauce, onion + egg over white rice

Chicken Donburi

Chicken Donburi

$23.75

Panko-breaded chicken with tempura sauce, onion + egg over white rice

Shrimp Tempura Entree

Shrimp Tempura Entree

$23.75

Tempura-fried shrimp + sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion + mushroom, served with a side of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce or spicy mayo

Vegetable Tempura Entree

Vegetable Tempura Entree

$18.75

Tempura-fried sweet potato, zucchini, acorn squash, onion + mushroom, served with a side of tempura sauce, jalapeño-chili sauce or spicy mayo

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and chicken

Steak Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice

$21.75

Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and steak

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.75

Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and shrimp

Seafood Fried Rice

Seafood Fried Rice

$19.75

Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice, shrimp, scallop, and shredded crab

Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$21.50

Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice, steak, chicken, and shrimp

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$17.00

Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice

Stir-Fry Noodles

Chicken Soba

Chicken Soba

$17.00

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles and chicken

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$17.00

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles and chicken

Steak Soba

Steak Soba

$21.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles and steak

Steak Udon

Steak Udon

$21.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles and steak

Shrimp Soba

Shrimp Soba

$18.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles and shrimp

Shrimp Udon

Shrimp Udon

$18.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles and shrimp

Seafood Soba

Seafood Soba

$19.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles, shrimp, scallop, and shredded crab

Seafood Udon

Seafood Udon

$19.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles, shrimp, scallop, and shredded crab

Combination Soba

Combination Soba

$21.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles, steak, chicken, and shrimp

Combination Udon

Combination Udon

$21.75

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles, steak, chicken, and shrimp

Vegetable Soba

Vegetable Soba

$16.50

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with soba noodles

Vegetable Udon

Vegetable Udon

$16.50

Julienne onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with udon noodles

Sides

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$5.75

Napa cabbage, grape tomatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms and zucchini sautéed with soy sauce, garlic, topped with sesame seeds

Sauteed Asparagus

Sauteed Asparagus

$5.75

Jumbo grilled asparagus topped with a sweet miso sauce and sesame seeds

Sticky Fry Side

Sticky Fry Side

$5.75

home-cut japanese sweet potato fries, caramelized in sweet syrup + black sesame seeds

White Rice Side

White Rice Side

$1.75

Steamed white rice topped with sesame seeds

Sushi Rice Side

Sushi Rice Side

$1.75

Steamed sushi rice with rice vinegar

Extra Lettuce Wraps

Extra Lettuce Wraps

$1.25

Extra iceberg lettuce wedge

Extra Wonton Chips

Extra Wonton Chips

$1.25

Extra wonton chips

Side Sauces

Side Spicy Mayo

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Combination of Japanese mayo and Sriracha

Side Sriracha

Side Sriracha

$0.75

Hot sauce or chili sauce made from a paste of chili peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt

Side Eel Sauce

Side Eel Sauce

$0.75

Soy sauce, syrup, mirin, and has a sweet hickory flavor

Side Teriyaki Sauce

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

House-made sweet soy glaze

Side Honey Wasabi

Side Honey Wasabi

$0.75

A mix of Japanese mayo, wasabi and honey. Not very spicy

Side Garlic Mayo

Side Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Creamy-cool blend of Japanese mayo, garlic and fresh spices

Side Jalapeno Chili Sauce

Side Jalapeno Chili Sauce

$0.75

Sweet and zesty dipping sauce with a hint of chili

Side Ginger Salad Dressing

Side Ginger Salad Dressing

$0.75

Sweet and tangy ginger dressing with a hint of garlic and carrot flavor

Side Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Side Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.75

Gluten free soy sauce made of water, rice, salt, and soybeans

Side Ponzu Sauce

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Soy vinaigrette with a light citrus flavor

Side Spicy Sesame Oil

Side Spicy Sesame Oil

$0.75

Toasted sesame oil with red chili pepper

Side Tempura Sauce

Side Tempura Sauce

$0.75

Light soy sauce with minced ginger

Side Wasabi

Side Wasabi

$0.75

Japanese plant with a thick green root with a strong horseradish flavor that is used as an accompaniment when eating sushi and raw fish

Side Pickled Ginger

Side Pickled Ginger

$0.75

Sweet, thinly sliced young ginger that has been marinated in a solution of sugar and vinegar

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cheesecake Makimono

Strawberry Cheesecake Makimono

$12.50

(8 pc) New York style cheesecake + strawberries rolled in pink soy paper + tempura-fried, topped with chocolate sauce, mixed nuts, powdered sugar + whipped cream

Chocolate Heaven

Chocolate Heaven

$11.50

Warm, rich chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream, + topped with chocolate syrup + powdered sugar. Available for dine in only.

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$6.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$5.00
Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$9.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$7.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$7.00
Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

CATERING

Catering Appetizers

Edamame Hummus Platter

Edamame Hummus Platter

$27.00

Serves 10. Zesty, smooth blend of edamame soy beans, served with crispy wonton chips.

Edamame Platter

Edamame Platter

$26.00

Serves 10. Soybean pods topped with sea salt.

Gyoza Platter

Gyoza Platter

$35.00

30 pieces. Pan-fried pork + vegetable potstickers with ponzu dipping sauce + a hint of spicy sesame oil

Japanese Chicken Wings Platter

Japanese Chicken Wings Platter

$75.00

30 pieces. Sweet teriyaki glazed chicken wings, topped with sesame seeds.

Appetizer Sampler Platter

Appetizer Sampler Platter

$59.00

Serves 10. Your choice of 3 of our popular appetizers.

Catering Experiences

Ultimate Japanese Experience

$360.00

Serves 20. Edamame Hummus appetizer with wonton chips, Gyoza with ponzu sauce, House Salad with ginger dressing, along with Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Vegetable Fried Rice, and the Ultimate Signature Sushi Platter and the Classic Roll Sushi Platter.

Stir-Fry Experience

$135.00

Serves 10. Includes 30-piece Gyoza platter, House Salad platter with ginger dressing, choice of two entrees and your choice of rice.

Poke Bowl Experience

Poke Bowl Experience

$160.00

Serves 10. Everything you need to make your own poke bowls, including your choices of protein & six toppings, sushi rice, honey-wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, eel sauce, & soy sauce. Served with Edamame Hummus appetizer and wonton chips.

Catering Salads

House Salad Platter

House Salad Platter

$31.00

Serves 10. Iceberg lettuce with red cabbage and carrots. Served with our house ginger dressing.

Catering Boxed Lunches

2-Roll Sushi Boxed Lunch

2-Roll Sushi Boxed Lunch

$15.50

Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains 2 sushi rolls and a house salad with ginger dressing. $50 minimum catering spend required.

Teriyaki Beef Bowl Boxed Lunch

Teriyaki Beef Bowl Boxed Lunch

$16.95

Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains entree, white rice, and house salad with ginger dressing. $50 minimum catering spend required.

Tofu Veggie Bowl Boxed Lunch

Tofu Veggie Bowl Boxed Lunch

$14.75

Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains entree, white rice, and house salad with ginger dressing. Vegetarian. $50 minimum catering spend required.

Chicken Fried Rice Boxed Lunch

Chicken Fried Rice Boxed Lunch

$14.75

Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains chicken fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains chicken, diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.

Vegetable Fried Rice Boxed Lunch

Vegetable Fried Rice Boxed Lunch

$14.75

Serves 1. Each boxed lunch contains vegetable fried rice and house salad with ginger dressing. Fried rice contains diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs. $50 minimum catering spend required.

Vegan Signature Roll Boxed Lunch

$19.50

Vegan Hulk Roll served with a side of edamame.

Catering Sushi Platters

Signature Roll Sushi Platter

Signature Roll Sushi Platter

$99.00

56 pieces. Drunken Fish Roll, White Tiger Roll, Starburst Roll, Mango Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Superman Roll.

Classic Roll Sushi Platter

Classic Roll Sushi Platter

$95.00

88 pieces. California Roll, Philly Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Vegetable Roll.

Vegetarian Roll Sushi Platter

Vegetarian Roll Sushi Platter

$105.00

66 pieces. Vegan Hulk Roll, Vegetable Roll, Cucumber Roll, Asparagus Roll, Avocado Roll.

Super Sushi Platter

$145.00

80 pieces. Assortment of fan-favorite signature and classic rolls: Drunken Fish Roll, White Tiger Roll, Mango Roll, Rainbow Roll, Vegetable Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Philly Roll, Caterpillar Roll, California Roll.

Ultimate Signature Sushi Platter

$165.00

92 pieces. Assortment of all of our popular Signature Rolls: White Tiger Roll, Drunken Fish Roll, Mango Roll, Kamikaze Roll, Red Dragon Roll, Spicy Butterfly Roll, Spicy Eskimo Roll, Starburst Roll, Vegan Hulk Roll.

Sashimi Platter

Sashimi Platter

$125.00

50 pieces. Includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, and shrimp sashimi.

Nigiri Platter

Nigiri Platter

$119.00

70 pieces. Includes tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, red snapper, tamago, and shrimp nigiri.

Stir-Fry Platters

Fried Rice Platter

Fried Rice Platter

$65.00

Serves 6-8. Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs, stir-fried with rice and protein.

Soba Noodles Platter

$65.00

Serves 6-8. Julienned onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with thin wheat soba noodles and protein.

Udon Noodles Platter

Udon Noodles Platter

$65.00

Serves 6-8. Julienned onion, zucchini, and carrot mix with sliced mushroom and napa cabbage. Stir-fried with thick wheat udon noodles and protein.

Catering Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake Roll Platter

Strawberry Cheesecake Roll Platter

$25.00

20 pieces. New York-style cheesecake + strawberries rolled in pink soy paper + tempura-fried, topped with chocolate sauce, mixed nuts, powdered sugar + whipped cream.

Catering Add-Ons

Cutlery Packet

$0.60

Plastic Tong

$3.00

Disposable Chafing Dish

$15.00

GLUTEN FREE

GF Appetizers

Edamame Appetizer

Edamame Appetizer

$7.50

Soybean pods topped with sea salt

GF Classic Rolls

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$10.75

Salmon, cream cheese + avocado

Salmon + Avocado Roll

Salmon + Avocado Roll

$11.50

Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds

Tuna + Avocado Roll

Tuna + Avocado Roll

$11.50

Tuna, avocado, sesame seeds

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$9.00

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, oshinko, sprouts

Yellowtail + Jalapeno Roll

Yellowtail + Jalapeno Roll

$11.50

Yellowtail, green onions, jalapeno

GF Combination Sashimi

Menage A Trois

Menage A Trois

$23.75Out of stock

Combination of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi (3 pieces each)

Trio of Salmon Sashimi

Trio of Salmon Sashimi

$21.75Out of stock

Combination of salmon roe (1 piece), smoked salmon (3 pieces) and salmon (3 pieces) sashimi

Tuna & Salmon Sashimi

Tuna & Salmon Sashimi

$21.75Out of stock

Combination of tuna and salmon sashimi (4 pc each)

GF Sides

Sauteed Asparagus

Sauteed Asparagus

$5.75

Jumbo grilled asparagus topped with a sweet miso sauce and sesame seeds

GF Desserts

Chocolate Heaven

Chocolate Heaven

$11.50

Warm, rich chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream, + topped with chocolate syrup + powdered sugar. Available for dine in only.