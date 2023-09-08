D-Spot
Popular Items
D's Seasoned Frie
Straight cut fries with our secret seasoning! Comes with one Harissa Aioli side.
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!
Tarantula
Soy glaze with honey, roasted garlic, and chiles. Topped with Sriracha and fried garlic. Pork sung is temporarily unavailable in the area. THIS IS THE #1 SELLER
FOOD
Wings
Alfredo
Creamy garlic and Parmesan cheese!
Asian BBQ
BBQ done with an Asian flare!
Bathala's Bliss
Peanut, honey ginger, soy, with a splash of coconut milk and cilantro fused together into eternal bliss. Topped with coconut flakes.
Ben Grimm
Dueling curries with peanut, pineapple, and coconut.
Black & Blue
Delectable blueberry balsamic.
Black Widow
Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!
Blue Moon
Creamy blue cheese sauce.
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!
Buffalo
Classic style Buffalo sauce!
Caramel Dlite
Sweet caramel and chocolate with sea salt on top.
Chipotle BBQ
Classic BBQ with that Chipotle pepper zing!
Cordon Bleu
Kinda like your traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu, but, like, inside out!
Country Fried
Battered and fried country style! Gravy on the side not included.
Dark Knight
This soy glaze with anise dishes out true flavor justice.
Desert Heat
Honey and Harissa as golden as the desert sands.
Dirty Dozen
Honey and Harissa on a Jerk wing!
Dragon's Breath
Honey, Sriracha, and horseradish in a delectable medley that'll have you sitting happily on your horde of gold.
D’s Short Cake
Strawberry shortcake on a wing!?!?!?!
El Rancho
Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!
Four Seasons
This oven baked blend of seasonings will have you coming back thyme and thyme again.
Frenchy
Sweet and tangy balsamic onions.
Ginger
Honey ginger blend that'll leave your spirit cleansed.
Honey BBQ
A good ol' classic!
Honey Bear
Honey glazed Jerk wings.
Honey Butter
Honey, butter, and a splash of sesame!
Huckleberry Finn
Blueberry BBQ reduction
Hypocritical Blue
Creamy blue cheese with a wild side!
Hypocritical Ranch
Seasoned buttermilk ranch hot off the grill with a wild side!
Incredible Hulk
Green curry hot off the grill. So good that it might make you mad.
Iron Maiden
Sweet chili and mustard blended and hot off the grill.
Iron Man
Sweet chile and honey sauce.
Jerk
Caribbean style dry rub thrown on the grill!
Jerkalo
Buffalo on a Jerk wing to kick up the heat.
Johnny Appleseed
Sweet and savory with apple and blue cheese.
Kamikaze
Spicy Teriyaki with a wild side!
Katana
Soy glaze with hoisin and chiles hot off the grill.
La Femme
Rich and savory garlic and soy glaze hot off the grill!
Lalapolooza
Sweet and tangy honey mustard with white pepper and lavender blossoms.
Magic
Believe in this all around good dry rub!
Mayan
Honey chipotle glaze hot off the grill.
Mound Joy
Chocolate with coconut and almond.
Muay Thai
Savory chile peanut.
Naked Turtle
Sea salt and caramel with crushed pecans.
Ochre
Zesty honey mustard
Pachadi
Sweet mango red curry.
PB&J
Yeah, that's right.
Pesto
Creamy pesto basil is the best-o!
Pete's Dragon
Green curry and cilantro blend.
Pineapple BBQ
BBQ with pineapple.
Plane Jane
Puff the Magic Dragon
Ranch
Seasoned buttermilk ranch hot off the grill.
Reese’s
Peanut butter and chocolate.
Salsa Verde
Lemony tomatillo salsa.
Samurai
Soy glaze with coconut milk hot off the grill.
Sidewinder
BBQ with mustard and horseradish.
Snackers
Chocolate with caramel, peanuts, and sweet cream.
Solar Flare
Honey, chile, and mirin hot off the grill.
Spicy BBQ
BBQ with cayenne and chiles.
Spicy Caramel
Caramel with sea salt and cayenne.
Spicy Jerk
Jerk wings in a habanero sauce
Sri Lanka Treat
Pineapple and chile glaze hot off the grill.
Strawberry
Strawberry balsamic reduction.
Szechuan
Sweet and savory soy with cracked pepper corn
Tarantula
Soy glaze with honey, roasted garlic, and chiles. Topped with Sriracha and fried garlic. Pork sung is temporarily unavailable in the area. THIS IS THE #1 SELLER
Teriyaki
Classic grilled soy perfection.
Thai Chai
Seven sacred spices with chocolate and hazelnut.
Traditional BBQ
Good ol' BBQ hot off the grill.
Twist
Lemon pepper dry rub hot off the grill.
Vaporizer
Spicy mustard and horseradish hot off the grill.
Volcano
Red curry that flows like lava.
Voo Doo
Cajun yellow curry dry rub hot off the grill
War Hammer
Sweet honey chile on a Jerk wing with a wild side!
War Machine
Sweet honey chile on a Jerk wing
Widow Maker
The combined power of Black Widow and Iron Man. This is a crowd favorite!
Wild Bill
Buffalo and blue cheese on a Jerk wing.
Wombat
Buffalo and buttermilk ranch on a Jerk wing.
Hot Wings
Black Venom
Black Widow mutated into a deadly nemesis
Brimstone
BBQ accompanied by the flames of Hell.
Devil's Paradise
A "sweet retreat" fit only for the devil himself.
El Loco
Red curry from Hell.
Jester
Sea salt and caramel SO hot it's funny.
Rise of the Phoenix
Sweet chile and mustard that was revived from the flames of Hell.
Rogarou
Yellow curry, soy, and coconut that'll have you howling at the moon.
Witch Doctor
Few people would consider making an appointment with this devilish dry rub. And for good reason.
666
Burgers and Chicken
Original Burger
Seasoned 1/3 lb patty on a toasted bun. The perfect canvas to build your own!
Luciann
Two 1/3 lb patties with american cheese in between. Named after Chef D's daughter!
Emma James
1/3 lb patty with a slice of thick cut pancetta, fried egg, and harissa aioli spread. Named after Chef D's younger daughter!
D Burger
Our flagship burger! 1/3 lb patty with our seasoned fries stacked on it and topped with our house slaw. It's a delicious mess.
Mushroom & Swiss
Our take on the classic. 1/3 lb patty with sauteed mushrooms, a splash of horseradish, and topped off with swiss.
Rick "SuperFrico” James
1/3 lb patty on sliced potato bread with our special Frico patty, tomato aioli, and provolone chese. ITS RICK JAMES!!
Black Beard
This burger truly is a treasure. 1/3 lb patty covered in our Black Widow sauce.
Fuh Burger
1/3 lb patty with battered cheese curds, pickle coins, and mustard aioli to bring it all together.
Red Baron
Chef's PERFECT burger. NO CHANGES ARE ALLOWED. 1/3 lb patty cooked in our special BARON BUTTER.
50/50
1/3 lb half beef and half bacon patty on an inside-out bun with tomato aioli.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast sandwich on a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Chicken Strip Basket
6 oz. of chicken breast; stripped, battered, and fried. Comes with your choice of a sauce.
Big Al
Where's D Meat
Kids
Dipping Sauce
Ranch Dressing
House made buttermilk ranch dressing!
Bleu Cheese
House made blue cheese cream
Harissa Aioli
Dip served with D’s Seasoned Fries
Horseradish
Horseradish aioli usually served with onion rings.
BBQ Sauce
Straight up BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Horse Aioli
Mayo
straight up mayo?
Mustard
Straight up yellow mustard... nothing special.
Mustard Aioli
Tomato Aioli
Ketchup
Sides
D's Seasoned Frie
Straight cut fries with our secret seasoning! Comes with one Harissa Aioli side.
Loaded Fries
Seasoned fries loaded up with chili cheese!
Onion Rings
Battered, fried, and salt 'n peppered! Comes with one Horseradish Aioli.
Tots
Loaded Tots
Deep Fried Pickle Chips
Fried Cheese Curds
Coleslaw
Chef Darin's coleslaw
Country Gravy
Country style white sausage gravy goes best on Country Fried.
Wing Sauce (4oz)
4-6 oz. of any saucy sauce on the menu.