D's Seasoned Frie

$5.00

Straight cut fries with our secret seasoning! Comes with one Harissa Aioli side.

Buffalo Bill

$10.49+

Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!

Tarantula

$10.49+

Soy glaze with honey, roasted garlic, and chiles. Topped with Sriracha and fried garlic. Pork sung is temporarily unavailable in the area. THIS IS THE #1 SELLER

FOOD

Wings

Alfredo

$10.49+

Creamy garlic and Parmesan cheese!

Asian BBQ

$10.49+

BBQ done with an Asian flare!

Bathala's Bliss

$10.49+

Peanut, honey ginger, soy, with a splash of coconut milk and cilantro fused together into eternal bliss. Topped with coconut flakes.

Ben Grimm

$10.49+

Dueling curries with peanut, pineapple, and coconut.

Black & Blue

$10.49+

Delectable blueberry balsamic.

Black Widow

$10.49+

Our ORIGINAL famous sauce! Soy glaze with honey and roasted fennel. Everybody's gotta try it!

Blue Moon

$10.49+

Creamy blue cheese sauce.

Buffalo Bill

$10.49+

Buffalo and our blue cheese blended together!

Buffalo

$10.49+

Classic style Buffalo sauce!

Caramel Dlite

$10.49+

Sweet caramel and chocolate with sea salt on top.

Chipotle BBQ

$10.49+

Classic BBQ with that Chipotle pepper zing!

Cordon Bleu

$10.49+

Kinda like your traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu, but, like, inside out!

Country Fried

$10.49+

Battered and fried country style! Gravy on the side not included.

Dark Knight

$10.49+

This soy glaze with anise dishes out true flavor justice.

Desert Heat

$10.49+

Honey and Harissa as golden as the desert sands.

Dirty Dozen

$10.49+

Honey and Harissa on a Jerk wing!

Dragon's Breath

$10.49+

Honey, Sriracha, and horseradish in a delectable medley that'll have you sitting happily on your horde of gold.

D’s Short Cake

$10.49+

Strawberry shortcake on a wing!?!?!?!

El Rancho

$10.49+

Buffalo and our buttermilk ranch fused together!

Four Seasons

$10.49+

This oven baked blend of seasonings will have you coming back thyme and thyme again.

Frenchy

$10.49+

Sweet and tangy balsamic onions.

Ginger

$10.49+

Honey ginger blend that'll leave your spirit cleansed.

Honey BBQ

$10.49+

A good ol' classic!

Honey Bear

$10.49+

Honey glazed Jerk wings.

Honey Butter

$10.49+

Honey, butter, and a splash of sesame!

Huckleberry Finn

$10.49+

Blueberry BBQ reduction

Hypocritical Blue

$10.49+

Creamy blue cheese with a wild side!

Hypocritical Ranch

$10.49+

Seasoned buttermilk ranch hot off the grill with a wild side!

Incredible Hulk

$10.49+

Green curry hot off the grill. So good that it might make you mad.

Iron Maiden

$10.49+

Sweet chili and mustard blended and hot off the grill.

Iron Man

$10.49+

Sweet chile and honey sauce.

Jerk

$10.49+

Caribbean style dry rub thrown on the grill!

Jerkalo

$10.49+

Buffalo on a Jerk wing to kick up the heat.

Johnny Appleseed

$10.49+

Sweet and savory with apple and blue cheese.

Kamikaze

$10.49+

Spicy Teriyaki with a wild side!

Katana

$10.49+

Soy glaze with hoisin and chiles hot off the grill.

La Femme

$10.49+

Rich and savory garlic and soy glaze hot off the grill!

Lalapolooza

$10.49+

Sweet and tangy honey mustard with white pepper and lavender blossoms.

Magic

$10.49+

Believe in this all around good dry rub!

Mayan

$10.49+

Honey chipotle glaze hot off the grill.

Mound Joy

$10.49+

Chocolate with coconut and almond.

Muay Thai

$10.49+

Savory chile peanut.

Naked Turtle

$10.49+

Sea salt and caramel with crushed pecans.

Ochre

$10.49+

Zesty honey mustard

Pachadi

$10.49+

Sweet mango red curry.

PB&J

$10.49+

Yeah, that's right.

Pesto

$10.49+

Creamy pesto basil is the best-o!

Pete's Dragon

$10.49+

Green curry and cilantro blend.

Pineapple BBQ

$10.49+

BBQ with pineapple.

Plane Jane

$10.49+
Puff the Magic Dragon

$10.49+

Ranch

$10.49+

Seasoned buttermilk ranch hot off the grill.

Reese’s

$10.49+

Peanut butter and chocolate.

Salsa Verde

$10.49+

Lemony tomatillo salsa.

Samurai

$10.49+

Soy glaze with coconut milk hot off the grill.

Sidewinder

$10.49+

BBQ with mustard and horseradish.

Snackers

$10.49+

Chocolate with caramel, peanuts, and sweet cream.

Solar Flare

$10.49+

Honey, chile, and mirin hot off the grill.

Spicy BBQ

$10.49+

BBQ with cayenne and chiles.

Spicy Caramel

$10.49+

Caramel with sea salt and cayenne.

Spicy Jerk

$10.49+

Jerk wings in a habanero sauce

Sri Lanka Treat

$10.49+

Pineapple and chile glaze hot off the grill.

Strawberry

$10.49+

Strawberry balsamic reduction.

Szechuan

$10.49+

Sweet and savory soy with cracked pepper corn

Teriyaki

$10.49+

Classic grilled soy perfection.

Thai Chai

$10.49+

Seven sacred spices with chocolate and hazelnut.

Traditional BBQ

$10.49+

Good ol' BBQ hot off the grill.

Twist

$10.49+

Lemon pepper dry rub hot off the grill.

Vaporizer

$10.49+

Spicy mustard and horseradish hot off the grill.

Volcano

$10.49+

Red curry that flows like lava.

Voo Doo

$10.49+

Cajun yellow curry dry rub hot off the grill

War Hammer

$10.49+

Sweet honey chile on a Jerk wing with a wild side!

War Machine

$10.49+

Sweet honey chile on a Jerk wing

Widow Maker

$10.49+

The combined power of Black Widow and Iron Man. This is a crowd favorite!

Wild Bill

$10.49+

Buffalo and blue cheese on a Jerk wing.

Wombat

$10.49+

Buffalo and buttermilk ranch on a Jerk wing.

Hot Wings

Black Venom

$13.49+

Black Widow mutated into a deadly nemesis

Brimstone

$13.49+

BBQ accompanied by the flames of Hell.

Devil's Paradise

$13.49+

A "sweet retreat" fit only for the devil himself.

El Loco

$18.99+

Red curry from Hell.

Jester

$13.49+

Sea salt and caramel SO hot it's funny.

Rise of the Phoenix

$13.49+

Sweet chile and mustard that was revived from the flames of Hell.

Rogarou

$13.49+

Yellow curry, soy, and coconut that'll have you howling at the moon.

Witch Doctor

$13.49+

Few people would consider making an appointment with this devilish dry rub. And for good reason.

666

$13.49+Out of stock

Burgers and Chicken

All burgers and baskets are served with a small fry.

Original Burger

$10.99

Seasoned 1/3 lb patty on a toasted bun. The perfect canvas to build your own!

Luciann

$13.99

Two 1/3 lb patties with american cheese in between. Named after Chef D's daughter!

Emma James

$13.99

1/3 lb patty with a slice of thick cut pancetta, fried egg, and harissa aioli spread. Named after Chef D's younger daughter!

D Burger

$13.99

Our flagship burger! 1/3 lb patty with our seasoned fries stacked on it and topped with our house slaw. It's a delicious mess.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.99

Our take on the classic. 1/3 lb patty with sauteed mushrooms, a splash of horseradish, and topped off with swiss.

Rick "SuperFrico” James

$13.99

1/3 lb patty on sliced potato bread with our special Frico patty, tomato aioli, and provolone chese. ITS RICK JAMES!!

Black Beard

$13.99

This burger truly is a treasure. 1/3 lb patty covered in our Black Widow sauce.

Fuh Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb patty with battered cheese curds, pickle coins, and mustard aioli to bring it all together.

Red Baron

$11.99+

Chef's PERFECT burger. NO CHANGES ARE ALLOWED. 1/3 lb patty cooked in our special BARON BUTTER.

50/50

$11.99+

1/3 lb half beef and half bacon patty on an inside-out bun with tomato aioli.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken breast sandwich on a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

6 oz. of chicken breast; stripped, battered, and fried. Comes with your choice of a sauce.

Big Al

$14.99

Where's D Meat

Where’s D Beef

$13.99

THE IMPOSSIBLE NON-MEAT BURGER. It really is impossible, how good this burger tastes. Comes with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickle coins, and mayo.

Where’s D Chicken

$7.99+

Breaded fungus based nuggets with a sauce of your choice.

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.99

Straight up bun and patty for the kids.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled PB&J

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Dipping Sauce

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

House made buttermilk ranch dressing!

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

House made blue cheese cream

Harissa Aioli

$0.50

Dip served with D’s Seasoned Fries

Horseradish

$0.50

Horseradish aioli usually served with onion rings.

BBQ Sauce

$0.47

Straight up BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Horse Aioli

$0.47

Mayo

$0.50

straight up mayo?

Mustard

$0.50

Straight up yellow mustard... nothing special.

Mustard Aioli

$0.65

Tomato Aioli

$0.65

Ketchup

Sides

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Seasoned fries loaded up with chili cheese!

Onion Rings

$6.00

Battered, fried, and salt 'n peppered! Comes with one Horseradish Aioli.

Tots

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Coleslaw

$2.00

Chef Darin's coleslaw

Country Gravy

$3.00

Country style white sausage gravy goes best on Country Fried.

Wing Sauce (4oz)

$4.00

4-6 oz. of any saucy sauce on the menu.

Burger mods a la carte

Side

DRINKS

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid's Juice Box

$1.00

ToGo Drinks

$1.50

We don't have drink caddies, so order more than two at your own risk!

Water

Jarritos

$3.00