FOOD

Dub Plate

Mini Dub Plate

$16.50

2 Veggie Protein, 1 Grain, 1 Veg Special ends 3:00 PM

Dub Plate

$20.00

Every thing listed on the Menu Board

VVIP

$25.00

Everything on the Menu Board + Crispy Oyster Shrooms

Tacos

Cripy Ik'n Taco

$15.00

Veef Taco

$15.00

Jerk Ik'n Taco

$15.00

Baha Skrimp Taco

$16.00

Dubway

Sub or Sandwich Vybe

Crispy Ik'N Sandwich

$18.00

Toasted Pretzel Bun. Crispy Oyster Shrooms. Chipotle Mayo. lettuce. Tomatoes. Pickles. Cajun ketchup. Served with Fries

Yayo Philly

$18.00

Soy free veggie veef. Peppers & onions. Epis Mayo. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickles. Vegan Cheese. Chipotle mayo. Served with Fries

Rich Bwoy

$18.00

Crispy Lions Mane or Veggie Shrimp. Remoulade sauce. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickles. Cajun ketchup. Served with fries

Double Veef Cheeze Burger

$20.00

Green Hause Soy-Free Veggie Beef Patties. Lettuce. Tomatoes. Pickles. Caramelized Onions. Avo Crema. Jerk BBQ Sauce. Served with fries

IK'N Tenders Sub

$16.00

Crispy Oyster . Epis mayo. lettuce. Tomato. Pickles. Agave Mustard. Banana peppers. Served with Fries

Vrio Jahro

$15.00

Vegan Grio. Epis Mayo. Pikliz. on Pita bread. Served with fries

Chef Special

Jerk Teriyaki SPECIAL

JERK BBQ SPECIAL

Coconut Curry SPECIAL

Brown Stu Fu SPECIAL

Sweet N Sour SPECIAL

Rasta Pasta SPECIAL

VEGGIE HI MEIN SPECIAL

LOADED TOSTONES SPECIAL

IK'N SPECIAL

$22.00

SIP

PUMPKIN

$5.00

GUNGO PEAS

$5.00

RED PEAS

$5.00

LENTIL

$5.00

SPLIT PEA

$5.00

CALALOO

$5.00

LARGE SIP

$10.00

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

MAC

$6.00

MAC ** HOT BAR**

$6.00

RICE

$3.50

RICE **HOT BAR**

$3.50

QUINOA

$4.00

QUINOA **HOT BAR**

$4.00

SIDE OF IK'N

$10.00

PASTRY

YATTY

$3.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

Drinks

JUICE WE MAKE

PINE N GINGER MOSS

$6.00

STRAWBERRY MOSS

$6.00

STRAWBERRY SOUR SOP

$6.75

KIJANI JUICE

$5.50

CHERRY BERRY

$5.00

PINE N GUAVA

$6.00

BB MOSS

$6.00

GREEN FOOD

$8.00

LOCAL JUICES

LYCHEE

$5.00

SOUR SOP MINT

$6.00

PEANUT PUNCH

$8.00

SEA MOSS DRINK

$7.00

GINGER POWER

$5.00

COCONUT WATER

$5.00

