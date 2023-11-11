Dublin's Irish Pub 2070 W 9th Ave
Food Menu
Starters
- French Fries$3.00
- Tater Tots$3.00
- Black & Tan fried Pickles$9.00
- Bone-in Wings$9.75
- Boneless Wings$7.75
- Cheese Curds$8.50
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Irish Rolls$10.00
- Mini Chicken Taco Nachos$13.00
- Pretzel Bites$7.50
- Sampler$18.00Out of stock
- Soda Bread$6.50
- Spicy Green Beans$8.50
- Wisconsin Poutine$12.00
- Assorted Potato Chips$1.75
- WI Beer Cheese Cup$3.75Out of stock
- WI Cheese BOWL$8.50Out of stock
- Special Cup$3.75
- Special BOWL$8.50
Irish Fare
Burger's
Bar Menu
Beer
- Becks$4.00
- Bush Lite$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Corona$4.00
- Dogfish Head 120 IPA$20.00
- Dos Equis$4.00
- Heineken 0.0$4.00
- Killians Red$4.00
- Kona Big Wave$4.00
- Magners Pear$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Miller High Life$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Modelo$5.00
- Stella Artois$4.00
- Strongbow$5.00
- Boddingtons 16oz$5.00
- Schlitz Gustu 16oz$3.50
- High Noon$5.00
- Carbliss$6.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Guinness O.0$5.00
Brandy\Whiskey\Bourbon
- Rail Brandy Single$4.00
- Rail Whiskey Single$4.00
- Bardstown Discovery single$15.00
- Bardstown single$6.00
- Basil Hayden single$7.00
- Blanton Gold single$40.00
- Blanton single$25.00
- Booker's single$20.00
- Bulliet$6.00
- Bulliet Rye single$6.00
- Candian CLub single$4.00
- Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof single$12.00
- Colonel Taylor RYE single$9.00
- Colonel Taylor Small Batch single$8.00
- Crown Royal Boubon Mash single$5.50
- Crown Royal single$5.50
- David Nicholson 100 proof single$4.75
- Downtown Toodeloo RYE single$4.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr single$6.00
- Elijah Craig single$4.75
- Fireball$4.75
- Four Roses single$7.00
- Hater Royale single
- Hochstadter's RYE single$4.00
- J. Henry single$4.00
- Jack Daniels single$6.00
- Jack Honey single$4.75
- Jefferson single$4.75
- Jim Beam RYE single$4.75
- Jim Beam single$4.75
- Jim Beam Single Barrel single$6.00
- Keeper's Heart 110proof single$6.00
- Kentcky Owl St. Patrick's single$12.00
- Kentcky Owl Wiseman single$6.00
- Korbel Single$4.25
- Knob Creek single$4.75
- Makers Mark single$5.50
- Micher's RYE single$6.00
- Mount Royal single$4.00
- Old Fitzgerald single$4.00
- Old Forester 1920 Edtion single$8.00
- Old Smokey Mango Hobenaro single$4.75
- Pappy Van Winkel 10yr single$40.00
- Old Smokey Salted Caremael single$4.75
- Penelope Architect single$7.00
- Penelope Rose Cask single$7.00
- Penelope single$7.00
- Piggy Back 10yr single$9.50
- Piggy Back 6yr single$5.50
- Rabbit Hole single$8.50
- Segrams 7 Single$4.00
- Skrewball Peanutbutter single$4.75
- Southern Comfort single$4.75
- Stagg Bourbon Single$6.00
- Tight Barrel Maple single$4.00
- Woodford Reserve single$8.00
- YellowStone single$6.00
- Rail Brandy Double$4.75
- Rail Whiskey Double$4.75
- Bardstown double$8.00
- Bardstown Discovery double$30.00
- Basil Hayden double$12.00
- Blanton double$50.00
- Blanton Gold double$80.00
- Booker's double$30.00
- Bulliet Double$8.00
- Bulliet Rye double$8.00
- Candian CLub double$5.50
- Crown Royal double$7.00
- Crown Royal Boubon Mash double$7.00
- Colonel Taylor Barrel Proof double$14.00
- Colonel Taylor RYE double$17.00
- Colonel Taylor Small Batch double$14.00
- David Nicholson 100 proof double$6.50
- Downtown Toodeloo RYE double$5.50
- Eagle Rare 10yr double$9.00
- Elijah Craig double$6.50
- Fireball$6.50
- Four Roses double$12.00
- Hater Royale double
- Hochstadter's RYE double$5.50
- Jack Daniel's double$7.50
- Jack Honey double$6.50
- Jack Fire double$6.50
- Jefferson double$6.50
- Jim Beam double$6.50
- Jim Beam RYE double$6.50
- Jim Beam Single Barrel double$9.00
- J. Henry double$4.75
- Keeper's Heart 110proof double$9.00
- Kentcky Owl St. Patrick's double$14.00
- Kentcky Owl Wiseman double$9.00
- Korbel Double$5.50
- Knob Creek double$6.50
- Makers Mark double$7.00
- Micher's RYE double$9.00
- Mount Royal double$5.50
- Old Fitzgerald double$5.50
- Old Forester 1920 Edtion double$14.00
- Old Smokey Mango Hobenaro double$6.50
- Old Smokey Salted Caremael double$6.50
- Pappy Van Winkel 10yr double$80.00
- Penelope double
- Penelope Architect double
- Penelope Rose Cask double
- Piggy Back 6yr double$7.00
- Piggy Back 10yr double$17.00
- Rabbit Hole double$14.00
- Segrams 7 Double$5.50
- Skrewball Peanutbutter double$6.50
- Southern Comfort double$6.50
- Stagg Bourbon Double$9.00
- Tight Barrel Maple double$5.50
- Woodford Reserve double$14.00
- YellowStone double$9.00
- Bulleit Shot$5.50
- Canadian Club Shot
- Crown Royal Shot$4.50
- David Nicholson Shot$4.00
- Downtown Toodeloo Rye Shot$3.50
- Elijah Craig Shot$4.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Jack Daniels Shot$5.00
- Jefferson Bourbon Shot$4.00
- Jim Beam Shot$4.00
- J Henry 5 Shot$3.50
- Knob Creek Shot$4.00
- Makers Mark Shot$4.50
- Mount Royal Shot$3.50
- Old Fitzgerald Bourbon Shot$3.50
- Old Forster 1920 Shot$4.00
- Old Smokey Shot$4.00
- Segrams 7 Shot$3.50
- Skrewball Shot$4.50
- Sothern Comfort Shot$4.00
- Tight Barrel Shot$3.50
Cocktails
- 1780$5.00
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Blonde Russian$7.50
- Cliffs of Mohr$5.00
- Double Old Fashioned$6.00
- Dublin's Old Fashion$6.00
- Irish Coffee$6.00
- Irish Lemonade$6.00
- Irish Rootbeer$6.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Margarita Double$7.00
- Margarita Single$5.50
- Mimosa$5.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Single Old fashion$5.00
- White Russian$6.50
- Wild Irish Rose$5.00
- Snickers Cocktail$8.50
Gin
- Rail Gin single$4.00
- Drumshanbo single$6.00
- Garnish Island single$4.00
- Hendricks single$6.00
- Tanqueray single$5.50
- Whitley Neili single$4.00
- Rail Gin double$4.75
- Drumshanbo double$7.50
- Garnish Island double$4.75
- Hendricks double$9.00
- Tanqueray double$7.00
- Whitley Neili double$4.75
- Rail Gin Shot$3.50
- Drumshambo Shot$5.00
- Garnish Island Shot$3.50
- Hendricks Shot$5.00
- Tanquray Shot$4.50
Irish Whiskey
- 2 Gingers single$4.75
- Barr an Uigce 1803 single$7.00
- Barr an Uigce Wicklow single$6.00
- Bunratty single$4.00
- Bushmills single$4.75
- Bushmills Black single$5.50
- Bushmills Red single$5.50
- Bushmills Triple Cask single$5.00
- Buskers single$4.00
- Clontarf 1014 single$4.00
- Fighting 69 single$4.75
- Glendalough single$4.75
- Green Spot Single$13.00
- Hinch single$4.75
- Jameson 18yr single$17.00
- Jameson Black single$7.00
- Jameson Cask Mates single$4.00
- Jameson Gold single$12.00
- Jameson Orange single$5.50
- Jameson single$5.50
- Kepper's Heart 10yr single$12.00
- Killbeggan single$4.75
- Kinahan's single$6.00
- Knappogue 12yr single$7.00
- Knappogue 14yr single$9.50
- Limavady single$6.00
- McCarthy's single$4.00
- McConnells single$4.00
- Method & Madness single$7.00
- Michael Collins single$4.00
- Middleton Barry Crocket single$40.00
- Middleton Vintage Release 2021 single$22.00
- Paddy's single$4.00
- Pogues single$4.75
- Powers Rye single$7.00
- Powers single$6.50
- Powers Three Swallow single$9.00
- Proper Twelve single$4.00
- Quiet Man 8yr single$6.00
- Redbreast 12yr single$9.50
- Redbreast 27yr single$65.00
- Red Locks Single$5.50
- Sexton single$6.00
- Slane single$6.00
- Sons of Erin single$4.00
- Teeling Pot Still single$6.50
- Teeling Small Batch single$6.50
- The Dubliner single$4.75
- The Irishman single$4.00
- Tullamore Dew Cider Cask single$6.00
- Tullamore Dew 12yr single$7.00
- Tullamore Dew 18yr single$13.00
- Tullamore Dew Caribbean Cask single$6.00
- Tullamore Dew single$6.00
- Two Stacks single$4.75
- West Cork 8yr single$4.00
- West Cork Bourbon single$4.75
- Writer's Tears single$7.00
- Yellow Spot 12yr single$22.00
- 2 Gingers double$6.50
- Barr an Uigce 1803 double$10.00
- Barr an Uigce Wicklow double$8.00
- Bunratty double$4.75
- Bushmills double$6.50
- Bushmills Black double$7.00
- Bushmills Red double$7.00
- Bushmills Triple Cask double$7.00
- Buskers double$4.75
- Clontarf 1014 double$5.50
- The Dubliner double$6.50
- Fighting 69 double$6.50
- Glendalough double$6.50
- Green Spot Double$20.00
- Hinch double$6.50
- Jamesan double$7.00
- Jamesan 18yr double$25.00
- Jamesan Black double$12.00
- Jamesan Cask Mates double$4.75
- The Irishman double$5.50
- Jamesan Orange double$7.00
- Kepper's Heart 10yr double$14.00
- Killbeggan double$6.50
- Kinahan's double$8.00
- Knappogue 12yr double$10.00
- Knappogue 14yr double$17.00
- Limavady double$8.00
- McCarthy's double$5.50
- McConnells double$5.50
- Method & Madness double$10.00
- Michael Collins double$4.75
- Middleton Barry Crocket double$80.00
- Middleton Vintage Release 2021 double$44.00
- Paddy's double$5.50
- Pogues double$6.50
- Powers 12yr double$8.00
- Powers Rye double$10.00
- Powers Three Swallow double$17.00
- Proper Twelve double$4.75
- Quiet Man 8yr double$9.00
- Redbreast 12yr double$17.00
- Red Breast 27yr$65.00
- Sexton double$7.50
- Slane double$7.50
- Sons of Erin double$4.75
- Teeling Small Batch double$8.00
- Teeling Pot Still double$8.00
- Tullamore Dew double$7.50
- Tullamore Dew 12yr double$12.00
- Tullamore Dew 18yr double$20.00
- Tullamore Dew Caribbean Cask double$7.50
- Tullamore Dew Cider Cask double$7.50
- Two Stacks double$6.50
- West Cork Bourbon double$6.50
- West Cork 8yr double$5.50
- Writer's Tears double$12.00
- Yellow Spot 12yr double$44.00
- Red Locks Double$7.00
- Jamesan Gold double$14.00
- 2 Gingers Shot$4.00
- Bunratty Shot$3.50
- Bushmills Shot$4.00
- Buskers Shot$3.50
- Clontarf 1014 Shot$3.50
- Dubliner Shot$4.00
- Glendalough Irish Whiskey Shot$4.00
- Hinch 5 yr Shot$4.00
- The Irishman Shot$3.50
- Jameson Shot$4.50
- Kilbeggan Shot$4.00
- Kinahans Shot$5.50
- Limavady Single Malt Irish Whiskey Shot$5.50
- McCarthys Irish Whiskey Shot$3.50
- McConnells Irish Whiskey Shot$3.50
- Michael Collins Shot$3.50
- Paddys Shot$3.50
- Propper 12 Shot$3.50
- The Pogues Shot$3.50
- Red Locks Shot$4.50
- Sexton Shot$5.00
- Sons of Erin Irish Whiskey Shot$4.00
- Tullamore Dew Shot$5.00
- Tullamore Dew Caribbean Shot$5.00
- Tullamore Dew Cider Cask Shot$5.00
- Tullamore Dew 18 yr Shot$12.00
- Two Stacks Irish Whiskey Shot$4.00
- West Cork 8yr Shot$3.50
Liqueur's/Cordials
- Amareto single$4.00
- Black Sambuca$4.00
- Blackberry Brandy Single$4.75
- Blue Curacao single$4.00
- Creme de Cacao single$4.00
- Dr. McGillicuddys Single$4.00
- Goodschlager Single$4.00
- Grand Marnier single$5.50
- Irish Cream single$4.00
- Jagermeister single$4.75
- Kahlua single$4.75
- Melon single$4.00
- Peach Schannps single$4.00
- Shankey's Whip single$4.75
- Sloe Gin single$4.00
- Triple Sec single$4.00
- Rumple Minze$4.00
- Amaretto double$4.75
- Black Berry Brandy Double$6.50
- Black Sambuca$5.50
- Blue Curacao double$4.75
- Creme de Cacao double$4.75
- Dr. McGillicuddys$5.50
- Goldschlager$5.50
- Grand Marnier double$7.00
- Irish Cream Double$5.50
- Jagermeister double$6.50
- Kahlua double$6.50
- Melon Liqueur double$4.75
- Peach Schannps double$4.75
- Shankey's Whip double$6.50
- Sloe Gin double$4.75
- Triple Sec double$4.75
- Amaretto Shot$3.50
- Blackberry Brandy Shot$4.00
- Black Sambuca$3.50
- Blue Curacao Shot$3.50
- Creme de Cacao Shot$3.50
- Dr. McGillicuddy Shot$3.50
- Goldschlager Shot$3.50
- Jager Shot$4.00
- Kahlua Shot$4.00
- Melon Liqueur Shot$3.50
- Peach Schnapps Shot$3.50
- Rumplemintze Shot$4.00
- Shankeys Whip Shot$4.00
- Rumchata$4.00
- Ginger Brandy Shot$3.50
- Malort$4.00
Martini's
NA Beverages
- Aplple$2.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry$2.50
- Diet Dew$2.75
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Diet Starry$2.75
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Ginger Beer$2.50
- Grapefruit$2.50
- Kiddy Cocktail$3.00
- Kids drink$2.00
- Lemonade$2.75
- Milk$3.00
- Mt. Dew$2.75
- Orange$2.50
- Pepsi$2.75
- Pineapple$2.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Zero$4.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Starry$2.75
- Virgin Bloody$4.00
- Virgin Margarita$4.00
- Tea$2.75
Red Wine
Rum
- Rail Rum single$4.00
- Bacardi Limon single$4.00
- Bacardi single$4.00
- Captain Morgan single$4.00
- Malibu single$4.75
- Rum Haven single$4.00
- Rail Rum double$4.50
- Bacardi double$5.50
- Bacardi Limon double$5.50
- Captain Morgan double$5.50
- Malibu double$6.50
- Rum Haven double$5.50
- Rail Rum Shot$3.50
- Bacardi Shot$3.50
- Captain Morgan Shot$3.50
- Malibu Shot$4.00
- Rumhaven Shot$3.50
Scotch
- Auchentoshan single$5.50
- Balveenie 12 single$8.00
- Chivas Regal single$4.75
- Cutty Sark-Prohibition single$4.75
- Dalmore 15yr single$13.00
- Dewers White single$4.75
- Glenfiddich 12yr single$5.50
- Glenfiddich 14yr single$7.00
- Glenlivet 12yr single$5.50
- Glenlivet 15yr single$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Black single$6.50
- Johnnie Walker Blue single$25.00
- Johnnie Walker Red single$4.75
- Johnnie Walker Rye single$4.00
- Lagavalin 16yr single$12.00
- Laphroaig 10yr single$6.50
- Laphroaig Quater Cask single$7.00
- Macallan 12yr single$6.50
- Macallan 15yr single$16.00
- Monkey Shoulder single$4.00
- Oban 14yr single$10.00
- Auchentoshan double$7.00
- Balveenie 12 double$14.00
- Chivas Regal double$6.50
- Cutty Sark-Prohibition double$6.50
- Dalmore 15yr double$20.00
- Dewers White double$6.50
- Glenfiddich 12yr double$7.00
- Glenfiddich 14yr double$10.00
- Glenlivet 12yr double$7.00
- Glenlivet 15yr double$20.00
- Johnnie Walker Black double$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue double$50.00
- Johnnie Walker Red double$6.50
- Johnnie Walker Rye double$5.50
- Lagavalin 16yr double$14.00
- Laphroaig 10yr double$8.00
- Laphroaig Quater Cask double$10.00
- Macallan 12yr double$8.00
- Macallan 15yr double$32.00
- Monkey Shoulder double$4.75
- Oban 14yr double$17.00
- Aucgentoshan Oak Shot$4.50
- Chivas Regal Shot$4.00
- Cutty Sark Shot$4.00
- Dewars Shot$4.00
- Johnny Walker Red Shot$4.00
- Johnny Walker Rye Shot$3.50
- Monkey Shoulder Shot$3.50
Sparkling Wine
Tequila
- Casa Noble Single$9.00
- Cincoro single$9.00
- Cristalino 1800 single$7.00
- Don Julio 1942 single$50.00
- Hornitos single$5.50
- Jose Cuervo single$4.75
- Milagro single$8.00
- Patron Silver single$7.00
- Casa Noble Double$14.00
- Cincoro double$17.00
- Cristalino 1800 double$12.00
- Don Julio 1942 double$100.00
- Hornitos double$7.00
- Jose Cuervo double$6.50
- Milagro double$14.00
- Patron Silver double$12.00
- 1800 Tequilla Shot$7.00
- Casa Noble Shot$8.00
- Cincoro Shot$9.00
- Don Julio 1942 Shot$50.00
- Hornitos Shot$4.50
- Milagro Shot$8.00
- Jose Cuervo Shot$4.00
- Patron Shot$7.00
Vodka
- Rail Vodka single$0+
- Absolut Lime single$5.50
- Absolut Pepper single$5.50
- Absolut single$5.50
- Blue Raspberry Vodka single$4.00
- Grey Goose single$6.00
- Ketel One single$6.00
- Pearl Cucumber single$4.00
- Pure Class single$5.50
- Smirmoff Bluberry single$4.75
- Smirmoff Cherry single$4.75
- Smirmoff Citrus single$4.75
- Smirmoff Orange single$4.75
- Smirmoff Peach$4.75
- Smirmoff single$4.75
- Smirmoff Vanilla single$4.75
- Sturgeon Spirts Cranberry single$4.75
- Sturgeon Spirts single$4.75
- Tito's single$5.50
- Rail Vodka double$4.75
- Absolut double$7.00
- Absolut Lime double$7.00
- Absolut Pepper double$7.00
- Blue Raspberry double$5.50
- Grey Goose double$9.00
- Ketel One double$9.00
- Pure Class double$7.00
- Smirmoff double$6.50
- Smirmoff Vanilla double$6.50
- Smirmoff Citrus double$6.50
- Smirmoff Orange double$6.50
- Smirmoff Bluberry double$6.50
- Smirmoff Cherry double$6.50
- Smirmoff Peach double$6.50
- Pearl Cucumber double$5.50
- Sturgeon Spirts double$6.50
- Sturgeon Spirts Cranberry double$6.50
- Tito's double$7.00
- Rail Vodka Shot$3.50
- Absolut Shot$4.50
- Blue Rasberry Shot$3.50
- Grey Goose Shot$5.00
- Ketel One Shot$5.00
- Pearl Cucumber Shot$3.50
- Pure Class Shot$4.50
- Smirnoff Shot$4.00
- Sturgeon Spirits Shot$4.00
- Titos Shot$4.50
- Pickle Vodka Shot$3.50
White Wine
- Albertoni Chardonnay Bottle$18.00
- Albertoni Chardonnay Glass$4.50
- Albertoni Pinot Grigio Bottle$18.00
- Albertoni Pinot Grigio Glass$4.50
- Albertoni White Zin Bottle$18.00
- Albertoni White Zin Glass$4.50
- Anterra Chardonnay Bottle$20.00
- Anterra Chardonnay Glass$5.50
- Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay Bottle$20.00
- Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay Glass$5.50
- Meridian Pinot Noir Bottle$20.00
- Storypoint Pinot Noir Bottle$34.00
- Twisted Moscato Bottle$22.00
- Twisted Moscato Glass$6.00
- Wollersheim Riesling Bottle$22.00
- Wollersheim Riesling Glass$6.00
Dublin's Irish Pub 2070 W 9th Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(920) 385-0277
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM