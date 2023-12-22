Duck N Bao Memorial 5535 Memorial Drive
MENU
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.00
sea salt
- Garlic Spicy Edamame$6.00
Spicy
- Beef Jerky$9.00
- Kung Pao Brussels Srouts$9.00
- Minced Duck W/Lettuce Wrap$10.00
Little Spicy
- Chicken Egg Rolls$6.00
w/sweet chili sauce
- Crispy Spring Rolls$6.00
w/sweet chili sauce
- Cold Spicy Beef$11.00
- Garlic Cucumber Salad$8.00
- Fried Cheese Puffs$6.00
w/sweet chili sauce
- Roasted Duck Pumking Puffs$10.00
Dim Sum
Duck
Soup
Rice & Noodle
Chicken
Pork
Beef & Lamb
Seafood
Vegetable
Bar
Liquor
- Jack Daniel's$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$8.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Suntory Toki$12.00
- Martell$14.00
- Hibiki Japanese Harmony$30.00
- Kikori$12.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Black Label$11.00
- Highland Park 12 YR$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10 YR$16.00
- Macallan 12 YR Double Cask$20.00
- Hennessy VSOP$16.00
- Bacardi Gold$7.00
- Bacardi Silver$7.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$7.00
- Kraken Black Spiced Rum$7.00
- Selvarey White Rum$9.00
- Plantation 20th Anniversary Rum$12.00
- Casa Noble Crystal Blanco$8.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$9.00
- Casamigos Silver$12.00
- Casamigo Reposado$12.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Don Julio$14.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- Banhez Espadin Barril Mezcal$11.00
- Beefeater London Dry Gin$9.00
- St. George$10.00
- Roku Japanese Gin$10.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Empress 1908 Gin$11.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Monkey 47 Dry Gin$18.00
- Titos$8.00
- Stoli$8.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Haku Japanese$10.00
- Ciroc Apple$11.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Jack Daniel's$14.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$14.00
- Maker's Mark$20.00
- Suntory Toki$22.00
- Kikori$22.00
- Martell$26.00
- Hibiki Japanese Harmony$50.00
- Jim Beam$14.00
- Black Label$20.00
- Highland Park 12 YR$26.00
- Glenmorangie 10 YR$30.00
- Macallan 12 YR Double Cask$35.00
- Hennessy VSOP$30.00
- Bacardi Gold$12.00
- Bacardi Silver$12.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$12.00
- Kraken Black Spiced Rum$12.00
- Selvarey White Rum$16.00
- Plantation 20th Anniversary Rum$22.00
- Casa Noble Crystal Blanco$14.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$16.00
- Casamigos Silver$22.00
- Casamigo Reposado$22.00
- Patron Silver$22.00
- Don Julio$26.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$50.00
- Banhez Espadin Barril Mezcal$20.00
- Beefeater London Dry Gin$16.00
- St. George$18.00
- Roku Japanese Gin$18.00
- Bombay Sapphire$18.00
- Empress 1908 Gin$20.00
- Tanqueray$20.00
- Hendricks$20.00
- Monkey 47 Dry Gin$32.00
- Titos$14.00
- Stoli$14.00
- Ketel One$18.00
- Haku Japanese$18.00
- Ciroc Apple$20.00
- Grey Goose$20.00
- House Whiskey$6.00
- House Rum$6.00
- House Tequila$6.00
- House Gin$6.00
- House Vodka$6.00
Duck and Bao Memorial Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 849-1783
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM