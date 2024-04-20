Duck and Drake Kitchen 1215 edgewater drive
Snacks/ Starters/ Sharables
- Truffled Frites$10.00
Hand-cut potato fries, Romano, garlic herb -truffle oil.
- Bavarian Sourdough Pretzels$15.00
Pimento cheese fonduta, pickles
- Braised Short Ribs Empanadillas$15.00Out of stock
Rioja braised, local mushrooms, horseradish cream
- Saffron & Arancini Croquettes$14.00
Crispy, creamy risotto croquettes, roasted garlic aioli
- Snack Box for 2$19.00Out of stock
A rotating selection of homemade & locally sourced charcuterie & cheeses as available, featuring heritage pork or duck pate, peppered salami, cheeses, stone fruit mustards, homemade focaccia
- Prime Beef Meatballs$15.00
Brandied mushrooms jus, Romano cheese, sourdough ciabatta
- Green Chickpea Hummus for 2$16.00Out of stock
Cured 4 Roots Farms vegetable selection, Siano Burrata
Entrees
- Tomato & Coppa Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomato, mozzarella, Romano cheese, local basil, calabrian chilies
- Hot Chicken Sliders (3)$15.00
Mango Habanero Chutney & Sriracha aioli
- Prime Beef & Lamb Sliders (3)$17.00
Beef & Lamb slider with Feta aioli & pickled pink onions
- Seasonal Greens Salad$13.00
Local Greens, roasted corn, radish, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, caramelized pepitas, Green Goddess dressing
- Wagyu Beef Sliders (2)$19.00
King Trumpet Tartufata, Raclette Melt
- Crispy Shrimp Bao$17.00Out of stock
Cucumber kimchi, gochujang glaze, warm Bao
- Braised Chicken Curry$19.00Out of stock
Tender cuts of Springer Mountain Farms chicken, local peppers and sweet onions, Coconut curry broth & cilantro, served with steamed rice
- Spring Duck Bap$21.00Out of stock
Duck confit, pickled Eola Heights greens, 4 Roots Tomatoes, cucumbers, and Fungi Jon Mushrooms, le Koup egg, gochujang dressing
Sides / Add Ons
- Add Wagyu Beef Slider (1)$9.50
King Trumpet Tartufata, Raclette Melt
- Add Chicken Slider (1)$5.00
Mango Habanero Chutney & Sriracha aioli
- Add Prime Beef & Lamb Slider (1)$5.66
Beef & Lamb slider with Feta aioli & pickled pink onions
- Sea Salt Fries$8.00
Sea Salt Frites, Seasoned golden potatoes w/ Rosemary sea salt
- Side Salad$6.50
A smaller personal version of our featured salad
- Rice Side$5.00Out of stock
Extra Side of featured rice