DUFFEYROLL

Regular Single

$3.49

Regular Half Dozen

$15.29

Regular Dozen

$28.99

Mini Single

$1.49

Mini Trio

$4.29

Mini Half Dozen

$7.99

Mini Dozen

$14.99

Sticky Bun Single

$4.59

Sticky Bun Half Dozen

$22.99

Sticky Bun Dozen

$36.99

Bake at Home- Minis

$14.00

Bake at Home- Original

$14.00

Bake at Home- Blueberry Cobbler

$14.00

Bake at Home- Peach Cobbler

$14.00

Bake at Home- Bacon

$14.00

Bake at Home- Ham

$14.00

Glaze Cups

$1.00

Toffee/Pecan Cup

$1.25

MAIN

Breakfast

Morning Ham

$8.99

Uncured ham, swiss cheese, scrambled egg, chipotle mayo

Bakin Sun

$8.99

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, avocado, scrambled egg, chipotle mayo

Snappy Sausage

$8.99

Premium sausage pally (no MSG), pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato, scrambled egg, chipotle mayo

Veggie Roonie

$8.99

Pepper jack cheese, tomato, spinach, avocado, scrambled egg, chipotle mayo

Naked Nellie

$8.99

No bread, scrambled egg, bacon, Cheddar cheese, avocado, spinach and tomato

Build Your Own

$4.00

Organic Oatmeal

$3.99

The product does not contain gluten, trace may be present. Organic rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, dried blueberries & craisins (honey or cinnamon brown sugar)

Croissant

$2.39

A la Carte

Lunch

Turkey Swiss

$12.99+

Sliced all-natural roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato, honey cup mustard on toasted rustic baguette (or wheat berry bread)

Nick Turkey

$7.99+

Sliced all-natural roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, spinach, cranberry chutney, honeycup mustard on a toasted rustic baguette

Peppy Turkey Club

$12.99+

Sliced all-natural roasted turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato avocado, and chipotle mayo on toasted Cheddar jalapeño baguette

Mo' Betta BLT

$12.99+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo on a toasted Cheddar jalapeno baguette

Cheddar Tunacado

$12.99+

White albacore tuna salad, Cheddar cheese, and avocado served on toasted Cheddar jalapeño baquette

Pecancran Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Chicken salad, cranberry, pecans, and lettuce, served on toasted rustic baguette

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, avocado, tomato, swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo grilled on pesto wrap (add bacon $2)

Crunchy Veggie

$12.99+

Spinach, tomato, avocado, Cheddar cheese, granny smith apple, honeycup mustard on wheat berry bread

Salad Scoops

$10.29+

2 scoops of pecan cran chicken salad or albacore tuna salad on a bed of lettuce

Chips

$1.39

DRINKS

16oz Coffee

$2.39

20oz Coffee

$3.29

16 oz Iced Coffee

$2.39

24 oz Iced Coffee

$3.29

BYO Refill

$2.29

Isleboro Iced Tea

$3.19

Arnieboro Iced Tea

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.09

Water-Small

$1.50

Water-Large

$2.00

Bottled Juice

$2.89

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Latte

$3.49+

Mocha

$3.99+

Chai

$3.69+

Hot Chocolate

$2.89+

Americano

$2.29+

Shot of Espresso

$1.69+

Hot Tea

$2.19

Boxed Coffee

$18.99

Islesboro Gallon

$16.99

Orange Juice Gallon

$18.00

Lemonade Gallon

$15.99

MERCHANDISE

Mojo Riser- Retail Bag

$11.95

Dark Star- Retail Bag

$11.95

Cinnamon Spice

$11.95

Plastic Bag Fee

$0.10

Baseball Cap

$24.95

Ceramic Mug

$24.95

Welly Bottle

$24.95

Sticker

$0.25