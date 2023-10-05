Duke’s Kauai
Lunch & Beverages
Hotel Delivery for registered guests
Starters
Poke Tacos
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
Kalapaki Hot Wings
'Spicy' all natural chicken wings, duke's special sauce
Duke's Nachos
Black beans, jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese
Coconut Shrimp
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
Panko Crusted Calamari
guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic croutons
Rocket Salad
Arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Macadamia Nut Hummus
hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon evoo, her flatbread, sumac
Ahi Sashimi
local line caught ahi, cabbage, pickled ginger, wasabi, shoyu
Crab & Macadamia Nut Wontons
crabmeat, cream cheese, mac nuts, mustard-plum sauce
Entrees
Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, steamed rice, macaroni salad
Cajun Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, fresh tortilla chips
Kalbi Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken Plate
Fire grilled short ribs, all natural teriyaki chicken, steamed rice, macaroni salad, kim chee
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Imu style duroc pork, roasted tomatillo & cabbage slaw, caramelized sweet onions, potato chips, brioche bun, side mango BBQ sauce
Duke's Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
Ahi Poke Bowl
Sesame shoyu poke, onion, green onion, white rice, namasu, kim chee
Plate Lunch Special
Changes daily, check instagram for today's special. Always served with rice and macaroni salad
Korean Steak Street Tacos
kal-bi marinated steak, salsa verde, cilantro, cabbage, chili aioli, flour tortillas.
Fresh Fish & Chips
Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, citrus herbed tartar sauce
Dessert - Hula Pie of course!
Kimo's Original Hula Pie
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Twisted Hula Pie
a twist on the classic, locally made lappert's ice cream
Take home an original Hula Pie plate
Take home the original T S Hula Pie plate
Enjoy eating with an original T S Spork ($8 each)
Not only great to use for Hula Pie, but a perfect utensil for almost anything
Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
Kids
Keiki Cheeseburger
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Keiki Fried Chicken
Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
Keiki Fish & Chips
battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice
Keiki Teriyaki Chicken
grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze
Cocktails, Beer, Wine & Seltzer
Big Swell IPA (12 oz. can)
12 oz. can, Maui Brewing Co., HI - tropical citrus hops burst from this dry-hopped India Pale Ale. ABV 6.8 IBU 82
Pacifico (12 oz. can)
12 oz. can, Grupo Modelo, Nava - full flavored mexican pilsner. ABV: 4.4 IBU:18
Longboard Lager (12 oz. can)
Kona Brewing Co., HI
Maui Brewing Co. POG Seltzer (12 oz. can)
12. oz can, Maui Brewing Co. - spiked sparkling water with a hint of passion, orange, & guava.
Pale Ale (12 oz. can)
Sierra Nevada, Chico, CA
Blood Orange Mint Hard Kombucha
June Shine, San Diego, CA
Spicy Bloody Mary (12 oz. can cocktail)
Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA
Rum Mint Mojito (12 oz. can cocktail)
Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA
Vodka Mule (12 oz. can cocktail)
Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA
Lime Tequila Margarita (12 oz. can cocktail)
Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA
Rose Bubbles, Underwood, Oregon (250 ml. can)
Pinot Gris, Underwood, Oregon (250 ml. can)
Pinot Noir, Underwood, Oregon (250 ml. can)
Lokelani Sparkling Rose (full bottle)
Maui, HI
Raymond Chardonnay (full bottle)
Napa, CA
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc (full bottle)
Marlborough, NZ
Hahn SLH Pinot Noir (full bottle)
Santa Lucia Highlands, CA
C S Substance Cabernet (full bottle)
Columbia Valley, WA
Burger Thursday
Burgers
Duke's Cheeseburger & Beer
7oz Kauai raised Medeiros Ranch beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, island dressing, brioche bun, french fries
Kanak Attack (Spam & Egg Burger)
4oz. Medeiros beef, 3oz. crispy Spam, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, jalapeno pineapple marmalade, mayo, brioche bun, french fries
Mango BBQ Bacon Burger
7oz Medeiros beef, crispy bacon, mango BBQ sauce, swiss cheese, grilled onions, ranch, brioche bun, french fries
Teriyaki Burger
Furikake Fresh Fish Burger
4.5oz seared fresh fish, unagi truffle, wasabi goat cheese spread, arugula, onions, brioche bun, french fries
Korean Fried Chicken Burger
5oz panko crusted chicken, gochujang aioli, kimchi, brioche bun, french fries
Beyond (meat-free) Burger
Beyond burger, sauteed mushroom, avocado mash, garlic aioli, arugula, brioche bun, french fries