Popular Items

Keiki Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese

Lunch & Beverages

Hotel Delivery for registered guests

Please enter your room number and name the hotel room is registered under in the special instructions area below

Hotel Delivery for hotel guests, just add 1 to cart

$5.00Out of stock

Starters

Poke Tacos

$23.00

Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli

Kalapaki Hot Wings

$18.00Out of stock

'Spicy' all natural chicken wings, duke's special sauce

Duke's Nachos

$16.00

Black beans, jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers

Panko Crusted Calamari

$19.50

guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic croutons

Rocket Salad

$13.00

Arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Macadamia Nut Hummus

$17.50

hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon evoo, her flatbread, sumac

Ahi Sashimi

$25.00

local line caught ahi, cabbage, pickled ginger, wasabi, shoyu

Crab & Macadamia Nut Wontons

$19.00

crabmeat, cream cheese, mac nuts, mustard-plum sauce

Entrees

Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish

$27.00

Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, steamed rice, macaroni salad

Cajun Fish Tacos

$25.00

Flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, fresh tortilla chips

Kalbi Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$19.00

Fire grilled short ribs, all natural teriyaki chicken, steamed rice, macaroni salad, kim chee

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Imu style duroc pork, roasted tomatillo & cabbage slaw, caramelized sweet onions, potato chips, brioche bun, side mango BBQ sauce

Duke's Cheeseburger

$21.00

1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries

Ahi Poke Bowl

$23.00Out of stock

Sesame shoyu poke, onion, green onion, white rice, namasu, kim chee

Plate Lunch Special

$18.50Out of stock

Changes daily, check instagram for today's special. Always served with rice and macaroni salad

Korean Steak Street Tacos

$21.00

kal-bi marinated steak, salsa verde, cilantro, cabbage, chili aioli, flour tortillas.

Fresh Fish & Chips

$27.00

Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, citrus herbed tartar sauce

Dessert - Hula Pie of course!

Kimo's Original Hula Pie

$14.00

Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream

Twisted Hula Pie

$15.00Out of stock

a twist on the classic, locally made lappert's ice cream

Take home an original Hula Pie plate

$20.00Out of stock

Take home the original T S Hula Pie plate

Enjoy eating with an original T S Spork ($8 each)

$8.00

Not only great to use for Hula Pie, but a perfect utensil for almost anything

Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)

$100.00

WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section

Kids

Keiki Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese

Keiki Fried Chicken

$14.00

Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce

Keiki Fish & Chips

$17.00

battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce, choice of fries, fruit or rice

Keiki Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze

Cocktails, Beer, Wine & Seltzer

Big Swell IPA (12 oz. can)

$7.00Out of stock

12 oz. can, Maui Brewing Co., HI - tropical citrus hops burst from this dry-hopped India Pale Ale. ABV 6.8 IBU 82

Pacifico (12 oz. can)

$6.00Out of stock

12 oz. can, Grupo Modelo, Nava - full flavored mexican pilsner. ABV: 4.4 IBU:18

Longboard Lager (12 oz. can)

$7.00Out of stock

Kona Brewing Co., HI

Maui Brewing Co. POG Seltzer (12 oz. can)

$7.00Out of stock

12. oz can, Maui Brewing Co. - spiked sparkling water with a hint of passion, orange, & guava.

Pale Ale (12 oz. can)

$7.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada, Chico, CA

Blood Orange Mint Hard Kombucha

$9.00Out of stock

June Shine, San Diego, CA

Spicy Bloody Mary (12 oz. can cocktail)

$10.00Out of stock

Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA

Rum Mint Mojito (12 oz. can cocktail)

$10.00Out of stock

Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA

Vodka Mule (12 oz. can cocktail)

$10.00Out of stock

Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA

Lime Tequila Margarita (12 oz. can cocktail)

$10.00Out of stock

Cutwater Spirits, San Diego, CA

Rose Bubbles, Underwood, Oregon (250 ml. can)

$7.00Out of stock

Pinot Gris, Underwood, Oregon (250 ml. can)

$7.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, Underwood, Oregon (250 ml. can)

$7.00Out of stock

Lokelani Sparkling Rose (full bottle)

$45.00Out of stock

Maui, HI

Raymond Chardonnay (full bottle)

$40.00Out of stock

Napa, CA

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc (full bottle)

$35.00Out of stock

Marlborough, NZ

Hahn SLH Pinot Noir (full bottle)

$45.00Out of stock

Santa Lucia Highlands, CA

C S Substance Cabernet (full bottle)

$40.00Out of stock

Columbia Valley, WA

Non-Alcoholic drinks

Sprite

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.95

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Tropical Slushie

$9.00Out of stock

Local Hawaiian fruit slushie

Bottled Water

$6.50Out of stock

Hula Pie Shake

$9.00Out of stock

A liquid version of our famous Kimo's Hula Pie

Burger Thursday

Burgers

Duke's Cheeseburger & Beer

$22.00Out of stock

7oz Kauai raised Medeiros Ranch beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, island dressing, brioche bun, french fries

Kanak Attack (Spam & Egg Burger)

$22.00Out of stock

4oz. Medeiros beef, 3oz. crispy Spam, fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, jalapeno pineapple marmalade, mayo, brioche bun, french fries

Mango BBQ Bacon Burger

$22.00Out of stock

7oz Medeiros beef, crispy bacon, mango BBQ sauce, swiss cheese, grilled onions, ranch, brioche bun, french fries

Teriyaki Burger

$22.00Out of stock

Furikake Fresh Fish Burger

$22.00Out of stock

4.5oz seared fresh fish, unagi truffle, wasabi goat cheese spread, arugula, onions, brioche bun, french fries

Korean Fried Chicken Burger

$22.00Out of stock

5oz panko crusted chicken, gochujang aioli, kimchi, brioche bun, french fries

Beyond (meat-free) Burger

$22.00Out of stock

Beyond burger, sauteed mushroom, avocado mash, garlic aioli, arugula, brioche bun, french fries