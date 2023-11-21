Duke's Canoe Club Duke's Kauai
Starters
- Calamari$19.50
guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade
- Poke Tacos$23.00
fresh ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flakes, avocado, wasabi aioli
- Macadamia Nut Hummus$17.50
hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon evoo, herb flatbread, sumac
- Kalapaki Hot Wings$18.00
‘spicy’ all natural chicken wings, duke’s special sauce
- Sashimi$25.00
local line caught ahi, cabbage, pickled ginger, wasabi, shoyu
- Duke's Nachos$16.00
black beans, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole, tomatillo aioli, pickled jalapenos, cheddar-jack cheese
- Crab Wontons$19.00
crabmeat, cream cheese, mac nuts, mustard-plum sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$21.00
lilikoi dipping sauce, pickled cucumber
- Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons
- Rocket Salad$13.00
arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Beach Fries$6.00
Sometimes you just need a few more french fries.
Entrees
- Fish Tacos$25.00
fresh fish, cajun seasoning, citrus herb grilled, pico de gallo, queso fresco, roasted tomatillo aioli, tortilla strips
- Mac Nut Crusted Fish (Bar Menu)$27.00
parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, steamed rice, macaroni salad
- Ahi Poke Bowl$23.00
sesame shoyu poke, onion, diced avocado, green onion, white rice, namasu, kim chee
- Fish N Chips$27.00
kona brewing co beer battered, citrus herbed tartar sauce
- Cheeseburger (Bar Menu)$21.00
local medeiros farms grass-fed beef, aged cheddar, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, onion, island dressing, brioche bun, fries
- Kalbi Ribs & Chicken$19.00
fire grilled short ribs, all natural teriyaki chicken, steamed rice, macaroni salad, kim chee
- Falafel Wrap$18.00
mixed greens, pico de gallo, cucumber, ranch, spinach wrap, potato chips
- Steak Tacos$21.00
kal-bi marinated steak, salsa verde, cilantro, cabbage, chili aioli, flour tortillas
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$19.00
imu style duroc pork, roasted tomatillo & cabbage slaw, caramelized sweet onions, brioche bun, side mango bbq sauce, potato chips
- Chicken Caesar Salad$19.00
entree sized caesar salad, romaine, hand grated parmesan, all natural grilled chicken breast
- Fish Caesar Salad$23.00
romaine, hand grated parmesan, topped with fresh local fish that is seasoned and grilled
- Chicken Rocket Salad$21.00
arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette, all natural grilled chicken breast
- Fish Rocket Salad$25.00
arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette with fresh local fish that is seasoned and grilled
Keiki
Dessert
- Hula Pie$14.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, whipped cream
- Whole Hula Pie$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
- Hula Pie Plate$25.00
- Hula Pie Spork$8.00