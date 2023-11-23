Beach style BBQ for 4 people

$79.00

Full rack (2 lbs. approx.) of Duroc pork ribs, 1 lb. all natural teriyaki chicken (3-4 breasts), 1/2 lb. of macaroni salad, 1/4 lb. of bok choy macadamia nut slaw with lilikoi dressing & arugula salad. All items are packed cold to cook later. *** The ribs are fully cooked till tender, reheat as you would like and baste with the mango bbq sauce included. Chicken is raw, cook on bbq, oven or pan till 165 internal temp. Instructions will be included with your order.