Duke's Malibu Online Ordering
Lunch & Beverage
Starters
- Poke Tacos$18.50
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli
- Korean Sticky Ribs$16.50
Crispy compart family farms duroc pork ribs, spicy gochujang glaze, fresh herbs, lime
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp$17.50
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers.
- Black Bean Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, cheddar, pepper jack & queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos
- Panko Crusted Calamari$16.50
Guava cocktail sauce, meyer lemon remoulade. Both sauces will be on the side.
- Macadamia Nut Hummus$15.00
hawaii grown mac nuts, seasonal vegetables, lemon evoo, herb flatbread, sumac
- Crab Wontons$15.50
crab meat, cream cheese, macadamia nuts, mustard plum sauce
- Fresh Fish Chowder$9.50
Creamy new england style
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic focaccia crumble
- Box O' Fries$5.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Burgers, Sandwiches & Tacos
- Beer Battered Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, salsa roja, queso fresco, tortilla chips
- Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
- Duke's Cheeseburger$17.50
1/2 lb. Angus chuck, brisket & hanger grind, white cheddar, maui island dressing, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun, fries. *Option to substitute fries for salad available.
- Kalua Pork Sandwich$16.50
Imu cooked Compart Family Farms duroc pork, mango bbq sauce, onion strings, apple cider slaw, fries
Hawaiian Style Plate Lunch
- Rib & Chicken Plate$28.00
Compart family farms pork ribs, mango bbq sauce, grilled huli chicken, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, bok choy macadamia nut slaw
- Huli Huli Chicken Plate$16.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast, shoyu, garlic, ginger marinade, shredded cabbage, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, & bok choy macadamia nut slaw
- Coconut Shrimp Plate$18.50
Coconut panko crusted shrimp, lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers, shredded cabbage, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, & bok choy macadamia nut slaw
- Hurricane Chicken Plate$17.50
Crispy fried all natural chicken breast, Kochujang aioli, soy-mirin drizzle, sesame furikake sprinkle, shredded cabbage, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, & bok choy macadamia nut slaw
- Full Rack of BBQ Ribs with sides$27.00
Compart Family Farms pork ribs, mango bbq sauce, jasmine rice, macaroni salad, macadamia nut slaw
Entrees
- Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$23.50
Parmesan & panko dusted fresh fish, lemon caper butter, steamed rice, macaroni salad
- Fresh Fish & Chips$19.50
Beer battered, meyer lemon remoulade, bok choy macadamia nut slaw, fries
- Seared Ahi Bowl$21.50
Seared rare, furikaki chili crust, seaweed salad, edamame, kimchi, diced avocado, pickled cucumbers, jasmine rice, yuzu ponzu
- Mango BBQ Chicken Salad$18.50
Fried chicken, mango bbq sauce, romaine, black beans, pepper jack, roasted corn, avocado-tomato salsa, buttermilk dressing (gluten free)
- USDA Prime Steak & Fries$21.50
Double R Ranch sirloin, mushroom gravy, fries, mixed green salad
Kids
- Kids Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
- Kids Fried Chicken$11.00
Crispy all natural chicken strips, panko breaded, ranch dipping sauce
- Kids Fish & Chips$13.00
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
- Mac & Cheese$8.50
Freshly cooked pasta, house-made cheddar cheese sauce.
- Teriyaki Chicken$11.00
Grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze
Desserts
- Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, macadamia nut sprinkle. A legendary classic!
- Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker coconut crust, whipped cream (gluten free)
- Take home an original Hula Pie plate$20.00Out of stock
Serve your Hula Pie on an original T S Hula Pie plate
- Enjoy eating with an original T S spork (each)$8.00
Not only great to use for Hula Pie, but a perfect utensil for almost anything
- Whole Hula Pie (feeds 8-16 people)$110.00
Cocktails, Beer & Wine
- Mai Tai$12.00
Duke's signature cocktail made with aloha, fresh hawaiian juices & two types of rum
- Mai Tai for two$20.00
Two portions of Duke's signature cocktail made with aloha, fresh hawaiian juices & two types of rum
- Tiki Mug & umbrella for your Mai Tai$10.00
Great glass tiki mug for all your tropical drinks, this does come empty so buy a Mai Tai to fill it up
- South Swell Margarita$12.00
El Jimador tequila, triple sec, lime juice, agave
- Hawaiian Mule$13.00
Pau maui vodka, ginger beer, pineapple juice, fresh lime
- Coconut Hiwa Porter$6.00
12 oz. can - Maui Brewing, HI
- June Shine Hard Kombucha$6.00
12 oz. can - Blood Orange Mint
Sodas, Juices & Non-Alcoholic
Served chilled to be cooked/reheated later
- Beach style BBQ for 4 people$79.00
Full rack (2 lbs. approx.) of Duroc pork ribs, 1 lb. all natural teriyaki chicken (3-4 breasts), 1/2 lb. of macaroni salad, 1/4 lb. of bok choy macadamia nut slaw with lilikoi dressing & arugula salad. All items are packed cold to cook later. *** The ribs are fully cooked till tender, reheat as you would like and baste with the mango bbq sauce included. Chicken is raw, cook on bbq, oven or pan till 165 internal temp. Instructions will be included with your order.
- Mango BBQ pork ribs (1.75 lbs. approx)$39.00
These Duroc pork ribs are slow cooked till tender then chilled for you to reheat when ready. Comes with a side of mango bbq sauce, great to baste with while grilling on the BBQ. Instructions will be included with your order.
Ready to eat anywhere with family & friends
- Hawaiian style beach party Luau for 4+$99.00
Have a luau anywhere! this kit comes ready to eat. Mango BBQ ribs, huli-huli chicken, imu cooked kalua pork, ahi poke, steamed rice, macaroni salad, pickled cucumbers
- Coconut shrimp & poke taco platter$49.00
Crispy coconut shrimp with lilikoi chili water, and our famous poke tacos. Ready for pick up to be enjoyed anywhere
- Ahi poke w/ tortilla chips$19.00
6 ounces of fresh diced ahi, tossed with onions and our poke dressing. Served on a bed of shredded cabbage, with tortilla chips.
Kids 12 & under party, serves 6-8
Retail Wine
Tiny Bubbles
Whites & Rosé
- La Fiera Pinot Grigio - Veneto, Italy$18.00
- Mohua Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand$18.00
- Lieu Dit Sauvignon Blanc - Santa Ynez Valley$28.00
- Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley (Half Bottle)$18.00
- Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley (Full Bottle)$36.00
- Tatomer 'Meeresboden' Gruner Veltliner - Santa Barbara County$28.00
- Foxen Chenin Blanc - Ernesto Wickenden Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley$24.00
- Rickshaw Chardonnay - California$18.00
- Chanin Chardonnay - Los Alamos Vineyard, Santa Barbara County$28.00
- Tyler Chardonnay - Santa Barbara County$32.00
- Domaine Remi Jobard 'Vieilles Vignes' - Bourgogne Cote d'Or, France$36.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay - Carneros (Full Bottle)$44.00
- Mont Gravet Rosé (Cinsault) - Pays d'Oc, France$18.00
Reds
- Storm Pinot Noir - Duvarita Vineyard, Santa Barbara County$28.00
- Piro Pinot Noir - Presqu'ile Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley$34.00
- Cobb Pinot Noir (2011) - Emmaline Ann Vineyard, Sonoma Coast$75.00
- Harmand-Geoffrey 'Vieilles Vignes' Pinot Noir (2012) - Gevrey-Chambertin, France$78.00
- Angeleno Wine Co. Grenache - Sierra Pelona Valley, Los Angeles County$26.00
- Giornata Barbera - Paso Robles$24.00
- Stolpman 'Love You Bunches' (carbonic) Sangiovese - Santa Barbara County$28.00
- The Ojai Vineyard Syrah - Santa Barbara County$26.00
- Bedrock 'Old Vine' Zinfandel - California$26.00
- Santa Julia 'Organica' Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina$18.00
- Bernard Baudry 'Le Clos Guillot' Cabernet Franc - Chinon, France$32.00
- Charles Smith 'Substance' Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, Washington$20.00
- Daou Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles$26.00
- Matthiasson Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley$62.00
- Chappellet 'Signature' Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley$75.00
- Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley$79.00
- Shafer 'One Point Five' Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley$90.00