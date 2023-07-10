Duke's Spirited Cocktails 111 Plaza St
JAM'S FOOD MENU
BALLS, BALLS, BALLS!
$14.00
BALLS, BALLS, BALLS! $14 Shrimp balls, pork & rice meatballs, crispy curry rice balls. Dipping sauces
BANH MI
$12.00
CHARLIE HUSTLE
$14.00
CHICKEN SKINS
$10.00
CURRY FRIES
$10.00
curry powder & mayo, sambal, cilantro (gf) " The Works" ( $6) add Louisiana Hot sausage, Bachan's Japanese BBQ sauce, pickled onions & Fresno chilis
HOT MAMA
$14.00
LETTUCE CUPS
$14.00
fried crispy curried rice, ginger, jalapeno, pickled carrot, fresh & crispy shallot, cucumber, cilantro, peanuts, " must have sauce" (gf, can be vegan)
LUMPIA
$8.00
SEARED TUNA
$23.00
SEARED TUNA $23 Chilled soba noodles, cucumber, pickled shitakes, pea shoots, crispy garlic, tamari-ginger dressing & miso-tamari mayo
SIDE CHICK
$12.00
STEAK FRITES
$22.00
Wings, Man!
$14.00
