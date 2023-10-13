Dulan’s On Crenshaw Soul Food Restaurant
Dulan's To-Go Food
ENTREE
- FRIED CHICKEN$26.95
Our well loved signature recipe has been passed down through the generations. It is marinated in a unique blend of herbs and spices then coated with flour and deep fried to a crisp golden brown. Simply delicious.
- BAKED CHICKEN$26.95
A generous portion of mouthwatering chicken that has been marinated in a special combination of spices then baked until supreme tastiness is reached.
- SMOTHERED CHICKEN$28.95
Our homestyle fall-off-the-bone chicken that has been dredged in flour, fried, covered in onions, and gently cooked in a light and satisfying gravy.
- SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS$24.95
Enjoy a homey, southern fork-tender chop that is slowly simmered with sauteed onions, in a smooth gravy.
- MEATLOAF$26.95
A comforting dish of moist ground beef, peppers, onions, and celery in a seasoned tomato sauce.
- TURKEY WINGS (SUNDAY ONLY)$26.95
Sunday only A special Sunday dish, flavorful, down-home turkey wings braised with the trinity of vegetables and our signature spice blend. This dish is simply scrumptious and our top Sunday seller.
- BAKED FISH$24.95
A healthy option. We marinate our fish, season it with our special spice blend, and bake to perfection.
- FRIED FISH$24.95
A large serving of fish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and deep fried to a golden brown.
- OXTAILS$39.95
Tender pieces of beef tails marinated in a special blend of secret seasonings and perfectly simmered in a mouthwatering gravy.
- BEEF SHORT RIBS$34.95
Melt-in-your-mouth southern style short ribs. So tender a knife is optional.
- MIXED GREEN SALAD$9.95
SIDES
- MACARONI & CHEESE$7.50
This well-loved dish is where soft macaroni meets a rich, golden, smooth, blend of melted cheeses to create the ultimate comfort food. It fills your belly and your soul.
- CANDIED YAMS$7.50
Melt in your mouth yams prepared in their own sweet, buttery juices. Out of this world delectable!
- CORN, OKRA & TOMATOES$6.50
A southern favorite, this combination of corn and okra is bold enough to stand alone or it can be enjoyed over steamed rice.
- COLLARD GREENS$6.50
Smoked turkey, collards, onions, garlic, and broth are cooked together over a low flame to make a perfect dish that is down-home, Sunday dinner good.
- STEAMED CABBAGE$6.50
We saute our cabbage with the perfect amount red and green bell peppers, onions, and our special spice mix to make the tastiest version of this dish that you have ever eaten. It is a true soul food delicacy.
- STRING BEANS W/POTATOES$6.50
Traditional tasty green beans flavored with just the right amount of seasoning and julienned carrots.
- BLACK EYE PEAS$6.50
A lucky side of perfectly seasoned black-eyed peas cooked low and slow with diced onions.
- RED BEANS$6.50
Seasoned and simmered to delicious down home goodness.
- RICE$6.50
We steam our rice in a tasty broth. It is a wonderful compliment to any meal.
- GRAVY$6.50
Slowly simmered with sauteed onions.
- (FRIED) CHICKEN BREAST$6.00
- (BAKED) CHICKEN BREAST$6.00
- RED BEANS W/RICE$6.50
- BLACK EYE PEAS W/RICE$6.50
DESSERT
- PEACH COBBLER$8.00
- SWEET POTATO PIE$8.00
A Soul Food Kitchen specialty, our sweet potato pie is made with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and sweet potatoes. It is silky, smooth, and sinful.
- BANANA PUDDING$8.00
- RED VELVET CAKE$8.00
- GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
- COCONUT PINEAPPLE CAKE$8.00
- CREAM CHEESE POUND CAKE$8.00