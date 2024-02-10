Order ahead of time online for a later pick-up or call us at 781-216-8989 to place your order! More
Dumpling Daughter
Utensils
The Works
Chinese white noodles with sesame sauce and Grandma’s meat sauce, topped with fresh cucumber, cilantro, scallions, and a drizzle of our house chili oil. We don’t call it the WORKS for nothing!
- The Works$14.00
- Lunar New Year Menu$88.00
Symbolic meal for four people of 2 kinds of dumplings, vegan buns, nian gao, spring rolls, oranges, swedish fish. No substitutions please.
Dumplings
Buns
Vegetables
Salads
Soups
Wraps
Rice Bowls
Noodles
- Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce Over Spaghetti$13.00
- Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup$13.00
- Dan Dan Mien$11.00
- Three Day Pork Ramen$13.00
- Vegetable Ramen$11.00
- Organic Chicken Ramen$13.00
- Butter Miso Noodles$10.00
- Scallion Lo Mein$11.00
- Glass Noodles with Beef and Cilantro$11.00
- Noodles with soup$10.00
- Plain Ramen on the side$5.00
- Side of Meat Sauce$9.00
Snacks
Beverages
- Bubble Tea$5.00
- Black tea$3.00
- Chrysanthemum$3.00
- Green Tea$3.00
- IBC Root Beer$2.25
- Diet Coke Can$1.75
- Coke (Mexican)$3.50
- Sprite$1.75
- San Pellegrino Pomegranate Soda$2.25
- San Pellegrino Grapefruit Soda$2.25
- Orange Pelligrino$2.25
- San Pellegrino$2.50
- Fiji Water$2.50
- Martinelli Apple Juice$2.75
- Lychee Juice$2.00
- Chinese Yellow Soda$2.00
- Spindrift Sparkling Raspberry Lime Water$2.25Out of stock
- Spindrift Sparkling Grapefruit Water$2.25Out of stock
- Spindrift Lemon$2.25Out of stock
Extra Sauce
Specials
- The Deluxe Chicken Bun$11.00
- Grand Marnier Shrimp$25.00
- Shrimp Ginger Scallions$25.00
- Kimchi$5.00
- Veggie Fried Rice$13.00
- Kimchi Fried RICE$13.00
- Chicken with Broccoli$18.00
- Chicken Kimchi Bun$13.00
- Sauteed Broccoli Floret$12.00
- Pork Belly Rice Bowl$14.00
- Spicy Salmon Rice$19.00
- Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
- Crispy Red Bean Buns$6.50Out of stock
Crispy buns filled with red bean puree
Frozen Dumplings
18 Pieces per bag
Frozen Buns (6 Pieces)
Retail Sauce
Vegan Menu
- Mixed Vegetable Dumplings$7.50
- Scallion Lo Mein with White Noodles and Veggies$14.00
- Dan Dan Mien, No Pork, Add Tofu$11.00
- Vegetable Ramen with White Noodles$11.00
- Baby Bok Choy and Tofu Soup$5.00
- Miso Soup$5.00
- Sally Ling's Vegetable Spring Rolls$6.00
- Eggplant with Garlic Sauce$13.00
- Sautéed American Broccoli$13.00
- Baby Bok Choy with Fresh Garlic$13.00
- Brussels Sprouts, No Mayo$13.00
- Cucumber Salad$6.00
- Mixed Greens with Tofu (miso ginger dressing)$12.00
- Assorted Vegetable Salad (miso ginger dressing)$11.00
- Tofu Roll-up, No Mayo$10.00
- Scallion Pancake$5.00
- Moo Shu Wrap, No egg$13.00
- Spicy Tofu Rice Bowl$14.00
- Veggie Mushroom Fried Rice, No Egg$14.00
- String Beans$13.00
- Kimchi$6.00
- Kimchi Fried Rice, No Egg At All$14.00
