Dumpling Daughter - South Boston 477 W Broadway


Snacks

Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Golden and crispy with cabbage, black mushroom, and carrots

Crispy Chicken Cutlet

$11.00
Mike's Hot Honey & Soy Glazed Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Sweet heat, cilantro, and scallions

Luxe Crab Rangoons (5)

$9.00

Real crab meat, not kidding!

DUMPLiNG DAUGHTER Donuts(3)

$4.00

Golden fried buns with condensed milk

Wraps

COCO's roll-up

$10.00

Crispy scallion pancake, beef shank, and plum sauce

Spicy Beef roll-up

$11.00

Crispy scallion pancake, cucumber, cilantro, and MA-LA sauce

Vegetarian Organic TOFU roll-up

$10.00

Crispy scallion pancake, tofu, spicy cabbage slaw

Scallion Pancake

$5.00

Taiwanese Buns

Farm Raised Chicken Cutlet Bun (2)

$11.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce and pickle radish

Organic Tofu Bun

$8.00

Tofu, cucumber, and cilantro

Deluxe Chicken Bun

$12.00

Crispy chicken with Hot Honey, Spicy Sweet Soy, Kewpie Mayo, Scallion, Cilantro.

Dumplings

PAN-SEARED Pork and Nappa cabbage (6)

$8.50
STEAMED Pork and Chive (6)

$7.50
Chicken and Nappa cabbage (6)

$7.50
Mixed Vegetable (6)

$7.50

Steamed or Pan-seared

Dumplings in Sauce

PAN-SEARED Pork Soy Glaze

$9.50

Soy ginger glaze, Mike's Hot Honey, Scallions, and cilantro stems

PAN-SEARED Vegetable CHILI

$8.50

with spicy chili peppercorn sauce

Petit Sesame Sauce

$8.00

with sesame sauce, cili oil, cilantro, and scallions

Petit Spicy Sweet Soy

$7.00

with Spicy Sweet Soy, and garlic

Buns

STEAMED Traditional Beef with Minced Onions (2)

$6.00
STEAMED Roasted BBQ Pork (2)

$5.00
PAN-SEARED Shangheinese Pork (2)

$5.00

Double SEARED Shangheinese Pork (2)

$6.00

Pork and Nappa cabbage buns with Spicy Sweet Soy, and garlic

STEAMED Vegetable (2)

$6.00

Noodles

Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce Over Noodles

$13.00

Lean porK, firm bean curd, bean past, and cucumber

The WORKS

$20.00

Grandma's Beijing meat sauce, MA-LA dressing, crispy chicken cutlet, seasame sauce, hot chili oil, cucumber, scallion, and pickled radish

DAN DAN Mein

$11.00

Minced pork, baby bok choy, and spicy sesame chili oil

Noodles, Beef, and Cilantro

$11.00

Beef, cumcumber, cilantro, MA-LA dressing

Scallion Lo Mein

$11.00

House Lo-Mein sauce, scallions, and fresh garlic

Spicy Scallion Lo Mein

$13.00

House Lo-Mein sauce, spicy chili crisp, scallions, and fresh garlic

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Butter sauce

Southie Noodles

$10.00

House special sauce

Side Noodles

$4.00

Vegetables

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Soy , kewpie, and siracha

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Rice Bowls

Farm Raised Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucmber, and pickle radish

Organic Tofu Rice Bowl

$13.00

Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, and scallions

DUMPLiNG DAUGHTER Fried Rice

$11.00

Egg, homemade sausage, raisins, and scallions

Sauteed Shredded Chicken

$17.00

White meat chicken, carrots, Bok Choy, and Scallions

Southie Fried Rice

$11.00

House special sauce and egg

Egg Fried Rice

$9.00

Vegan Fried Rice

$11.00
Steamed White Rice

$2.00

Beverages

Bubble Tea (pick your flavor)

$5.00

Black tea, Thai tea, Green tea matcha, Mango, Taro, Watermelon, Lychee

Diet Coke Can

$1.75
Mexican Coke

$3.50
Sprite

$1.75
Lychee Juice

$2.50

Lemon Spindrift

$2.25

Lime Spindrift

$2.25
Sparkling Water

$2.75

Water

$2.50

Grapefruit Spindrift

$2.25

coke

$1.75

DD Meals

SERVES APPROXIMATELY 4 PEOPLE COMES WITH A BOTTLE OF SPICY SWEET SOY

Happy Family

$48.00

DD Fried Rice Pork & Cabbage Dumplings (8) Spring Rolls (4) Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Happy Vegetarian

$55.00

Vegetable Fried Rice with egg Tofu Roll Up (2) Vegetable Dumplings (8) Spring Rolls (4)

Happy Hour

$45.00

Scallion Lo Mein Double-seared Buns (4) Coco’s Roll Up (2)

Happy NIght

$52.00

Southie Noodles Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Cutlet (2) Pan-seared Chicken Dumplings (2) Crab Rangoons (4)

Retail

8oz Spicy Sweet Soy

$8.00
DUMPLiNG DAUGHTER Cook Book

$35.00

DD Plushie

$11.00

Dumpling Daughter Hat

$15.00Out of stock

Dumpling Daughter Mug

$10.00

Bag

$0.10

No Bag

Utensils

Chopsticks

Forks

Extra Sauce

Spicy Sweet Soy

$1.00
Ginger Soy

$1.00
Duck Sauce

$1.00
Tonkatsu Sauce

$1.00
Kewpie Mayo

$1.00
Siracha

$1.00
Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00