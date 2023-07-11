Dumpling Daughter - South Boston 477 W Broadway
Snacks
Spring Rolls (2)
Golden and crispy with cabbage, black mushroom, and carrots
Crispy Chicken Cutlet
Mike's Hot Honey & Soy Glazed Chicken Cutlet
Sweet heat, cilantro, and scallions
Luxe Crab Rangoons (5)
Real crab meat, not kidding!
DUMPLiNG DAUGHTER Donuts(3)
Golden fried buns with condensed milk
Wraps
Taiwanese Buns
Dumplings
Dumplings in Sauce
Buns
Noodles
Grandma's Beijing Meat Sauce Over Noodles
Lean porK, firm bean curd, bean past, and cucumber
The WORKS
Grandma's Beijing meat sauce, MA-LA dressing, crispy chicken cutlet, seasame sauce, hot chili oil, cucumber, scallion, and pickled radish
DAN DAN Mein
Minced pork, baby bok choy, and spicy sesame chili oil
Noodles, Beef, and Cilantro
Beef, cumcumber, cilantro, MA-LA dressing
Scallion Lo Mein
House Lo-Mein sauce, scallions, and fresh garlic
Spicy Scallion Lo Mein
House Lo-Mein sauce, spicy chili crisp, scallions, and fresh garlic
Butter Noodles
Butter sauce
Southie Noodles
House special sauce
Side Noodles
Rice Bowls
Farm Raised Chicken Katsu
Crispy chicken cutlet, tonkatsu sauce, kewpie, tomato, cucmber, and pickle radish
Organic Tofu Rice Bowl
Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, and scallions
DUMPLiNG DAUGHTER Fried Rice
Egg, homemade sausage, raisins, and scallions
Sauteed Shredded Chicken
White meat chicken, carrots, Bok Choy, and Scallions
Southie Fried Rice
House special sauce and egg
Egg Fried Rice
Vegan Fried Rice
Steamed White Rice
Beverages
DD Meals
Happy Family
DD Fried Rice Pork & Cabbage Dumplings (8) Spring Rolls (4) Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Happy Vegetarian
Vegetable Fried Rice with egg Tofu Roll Up (2) Vegetable Dumplings (8) Spring Rolls (4)
Happy Hour
Scallion Lo Mein Double-seared Buns (4) Coco’s Roll Up (2)
Happy NIght
Southie Noodles Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Cutlet (2) Pan-seared Chicken Dumplings (2) Crab Rangoons (4)