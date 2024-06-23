Duncan City Pizza Company
Pizzas & Calzones
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Major Dana
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, green peppers & onion$15.00
- 12" Mighty Mac
House-made 1000 Island sauce, ground beef, bacon, pickle, onion, tomato & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$15.00
- 12" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, garlic herb chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & onions$15.00
- 12" Carnivore
Pepperoni, Plath's smoked ham & bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef$15.00
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Ranch sauce, garlic herb chicken, Plath's bacon, cavatappi pasta & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$15.00
- 12" Frank Pappas
Spinach & artichoke sauce, garlic herb chicken, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onion & feta cheese blend$16.00
- 12" Smith Special
Pepperoni, sliced Italian meatballs, premium sliced Italian rope sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms$15.00
- 12" Heavenly
Parmesan garlic sauce, Plath's bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes & a goat's cheese blend finished with balsamic glaze$15.00
- 12" BLT
Plath's bacon, mozzarella Cheddar blend, finished with shredded romaine, tomatoes & mayo$15.00
- 12" Maui Wowie
Sweet chili sauce, Plath's ham, pineapple & smoked gouda cheese blend$15.00
- 12" Margherita
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes & balsamic glaze$15.00
- 12" Garden Gourmet
Herb olive oil, roasted red peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic clove & artichoke hearts finished with balsamic glaze$15.00
- 12" Nashville Hot Chicken
Sweet chili sauce, crispy breaded chicken breast chunks, crispy dill pickles & Cheddar Jack blend, finished with Nashville hot sauce$15.00
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Smokey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onion & mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend$15.00
- 12" The Veronica
Alfredo sauce, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, broccoli$16.00
- 12" Pickle Pizza
Garlic-Parm sauce, mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend, and crisp dill pickles. Don't knock it til you try it!$15.00
- 12" The Double
The pepperoni lovers dream come true. Loaded with mozzarella, traditional and cup and char pepperoni$15.00
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Major Dana
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, green peppers & onion$21.00
- 14" Mighty Mac
House-made 1000 Island sauce, ground beef, bacon, pickle, onion, tomato & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$20.99
- 14" Chicken Pesto
Pesto sauce, garlic herb chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers & onions$20.99
- 14" Carnivore
Pepperoni, Plath's smoked ham & bacon, Italian sausage & ground beef$21.00
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Ranch sauce, garlic herb chicken, Plath's bacon, cavatappi pasta & Cheddar Jack cheese blend$20.00
- 14" Frank Pappas
Spinach & artichoke sauce, garlic herb chicken, roasted red peppers, black olives, red onion & feta cheese blend$21.00
- 14" Smith Special
Pepperoni, sliced Italian meatballs, premium sliced Italian rope sausage, green peppers, onions & mushrooms$21.00
- 14" Heavenly
Parmesan garlic sauce, Plath's bacon, oven-roasted tomatoes & a goat's cheese blend finished with balsamic glaze$20.00
- 14" BLT
Plath's bacon, mozzarella Cheddar blend, finished with shredded romaine, tomatoes & mayo$18.00
- 14" Maui Wowie
Sweet chili sauce, Plath's ham, pineapple & smoked gouda cheese blend$20.00
- 14" Margherita
Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes & balsamic glaze$20.00
- 14" Garden Gourmet
Herb olive oil, roasted red peppers & onions, roasted tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic clove & artichoke hearts finished with balsamic glaze$20.00
- 14" Nashville Hot Chicken
Sweet chili sauce, crispy breaded chicken breast chunks, crispy dill pickles & Cheddar Jack blend, finished with Nashville hot sauce$20.00
- 14" BBQ Chicken
Smokey BBQ sauce, marinated chicken, red onion & mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend$20.00
- 14" The Veronica
Alfredo sauce, marinated chicken, roasted red peppers, broccoli$22.00
- 14" Pickle Pizza
Garlic-Parm sauce, mozzarella-Cheddar cheese blend, and crisp dill pickles. Don't knock it til you try it!$18.00
- 14" The Double
The pepperoni lovers dream come true. Loaded with mozzarella, traditional and cup and char pepperoni$18.00
Build It Your Way Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Calzone
Detroit Style Deep Dish
1/2 1/2 Speciality/BYO
Salads & Wraps
- Farmers Feast
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, peas, cucumbers, red onion & herb croutons with your choice of dressing$12.00
- Michigan State Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, cucumbers, pickled beets, sliced almonds & goat cheese crumbles, apple cider vinaigrette$12.00
- Sweet Chili Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with sweet chili glazed chicken breast, Plath's smoked bacon, black beans, mandarin oranges, roasted red peppers & red onion$13.00
- Mediterranean Quinoa
Red & white quinoa blended with kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & feta, on a bed of fresh greens & cucumbers$12.00
- Southwest Caesar
Romaine, seasoned chicken breast, avocado, roasted red peppers, seasoned roasted corn, and black bean mix, topped with Cheddar and tortilla strips with SW Caesar dressing$13.00
- 630 Cobb
Garlic herb chicken breast on fresh greens, avocado, Plath's smoked bacon, red onion, cucumber, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, choice of dressing$13.00
- Summer Salad
Romaine lettuce, choice of strawberries or mandarin oranges, red onion, sliced almonds & poppyseed dressing$11.00
- DCP Chef's Salad
Fresh romaine, smoked turkey, Plath's ham, cucumber, cherry tomato, hard-cooked egg, topped with Cheddar and croutons$12.75
- Duncan City Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian cheese blend, banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumber & red onion$11.50
- Greek Pasta Salad
Fresh blend of mixed greens, topped with garlic herb chicken breast, cavatappi pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta & roasted red peppers$12.75
- Mighty Caesar
Romaine topped with plath's smoked bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, shaved parmesan & croutons served with Caesar dressing on the side$11.00
Appetizers
- Oven-Baked Italian Meatballs
5 Italian meatballs topped in our house-made pasta sauce, Italian cheese blend & baked to bubbling perfection$8.99
- 12" Cheese Bread$9.00
- 14" Cheese Bread$12.00
- 10" Cauliflower Cheese Bread$9.00
- 14" Cauliflower Cheese Bread$15.00
- 12" Pesto Cheese Bead$11.00
- 14" Pesto Cheese Bread$13.00
- 10" Cauliflower Pesto Cheese Bread$11.00
- 14" Cauliflower Pesto Cheese Bread$17.00
- 12" Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$11.00
- 14" Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$13.00
- 10" Cauliflower Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$11.00
- 14" Cauliflower Feisty Feta Cheese Bread$17.00
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Parmesan Bites!!$7.99
- 8 Pce Boneless Wings$8.99
- 16 Pce Boneless Wings$14.99
- Individual (8-9 Wings) Smoked Dry Rubbed Wings
Served with one of our signature sauces on the side: mango habanero, garlic parm, kickin bourbon BBQ, sweet chili, buffalo, blue cheese, ranch$11.99
- Shareable (12-14 Wings) Smoked Dry Rubbed Wings
Served with one of our signature sauces on the side: mango habanero, garlic parm, kickin bourbon BBQ, sweet chili, buffalo, blue cheese, ranch$17.99
Pastas
- Lasagna
Topped with hearty marinara or Italian sausage meat sauce$9.00
- The Mac 'N Cheese$8.99
- Baked Cavatappi
Corkscrew pasta tossed with house-made red sauce$10.00
- Baked Cavatappi Florentine
Florentine spinach cream sauce with roasted tomatoes topped with mozzarella$11.00
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Corkscrew pasta with roasted chicken breast, broccoli and alfredo sauce$11.00
- Ravioli$11.00
Fresh Baked Subs & Wraps
- Capone
Pepperoni, salami, Plath's smoked ham, capicola, Italian cheese blend, banana peppers, red onion, topped with tomato and house dressing$12.75
- Big Lou
Slow-roasted shredded Italian beef, green peppers & onions, topped with Italian cheese blend$13.75
- Classic Meatball
Italian meatballs, house marinara, choice of veggies topped with Italian cheese blend$12.75
- Yuppie
Roasted turkey, Italian cheese blend, cucumber, fresh greens & tomato topped with fresh avocado & cilantro lime ranch$13.75
- Roasted Veggie
Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers & mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, red onion, greens, feisty feta spread, topped with balsamic glaze$11.75
- Raging Cajun
Roasted turkey, cajun smoked sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, fresh greens, tomato, red onion & horseradish mayo$13.75
- Pizza Sub
Build your own. Comes with mozz cheese, sauce & 3 toppings$11.75
- The Cuban
Marinated house smoked pork, plath's ham, Wisconsin Havarti cheese, cool crisp pickles and mustard$12.75
- Breakwater
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers & onions, Cheddar Jack cheese, fresh greens, tomato & your choice of dressing$12.75
- Kickin Club
Roasted turkey, Plath's smoked ham & bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese blend, fresh greens, tomato, topped with sweet chili mayo - or for a traditional taste go with regular mayo$12.75
- Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy breaded chicken breast tenders, cheddar jack blend, cool dill pickles, red onion & tangy Nashville hot sauce$12.75
- Plath's BHLT
Plath's smoked bacon & ham, lettuce, tomato & mayo classic - simple - fantastic$12.75
- Fat Mike
Pastrami, Plath's smoked bacon, red onion, mixed greens, tomato & Italian cheese blend, bistro mustard$13.75
- The Reuben
House slow-smoked corned beef shredded to perfection, kraut, mozzarella, finished with 1000 Island$13.75
- BYO Sub$9.00
Sweet Treats
- Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites
Crisp golden baked bites tossed in butter & coated in cinnamon & sugar$6.00
- Churros
Baker's dozen! Crispy outside fluffy inside. Comes with chocolate or vanilla sauce for dipping$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$8.00
- Salted Caramel Cookie$2.50
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
- Rice Crispies Treat$2.50
- Brownie$2.50
- Chips$2.50
- Slice$3.00