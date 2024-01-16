Skip to Main content
Dundee Mountain BBQ and Brew House
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Dundee Mountain BBQ and Brew House
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
W459 Clement Circle, Campbellsport, WI 53010
Meats
Sides
Desserts
Drinks
Retail
Delivery
Pickup
Meats
Spare Ribs
Per Pound
$10.00/lb
Pulled Pork
Per Pound
$11.00/lb
Pulled Beef
Per Pound
$18.00/lb
BBQ Chicken
Per Pound
$8.00/lb
Sides
Mac and Cheese
$3.00
Coleslaw
$2.00
BBQ Beans
$2.00
Tater Tots
$3.00
Corn Bread
$1.00
White Chili
$3.00
OUT OF STOCK
Baked Potato
$2.50
Desserts
Shaum Torte
Each
$5.00
Cookies
Each
$1.00
Drinks
Sweet Tea
Pint
$1.25
Soda
Can
$1.25
N/A Beer
Can
$3.00
Retail
T-Shirt
$10.00
Dundee Mountain BBQ and Brew House Location and Ordering Hours
(920) 684-6554
W459 Clement Circle, Campbellsport, WI 53010
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement