Duo latin bistro 2377 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL
Food Menu
Starter
- Trio Empanadas$12.00
Philly Cheese Steak,Pollo Con Queso And Shrimp
- Arepita$14.00
Arepita Yuca croqueta, ropa vieja, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese
- Croquetas De Cangrejo$16.00
Kréme sauce, mango pico de gallo, balsamic glazed
- Camarones Calientes$17.00
Grilled shrimp, taza de plátano, chipotle mayo
- Birria Bou Buns$15.00
Choice of meat (shrimp $14, steak $13, chicken $12 ) Mozzarella, cilantro, red onions, Birria consommé
- Pollitos crujientes$13.00
Crispy chicken chunks tossed in a sweet chili glaze sauce, bleu cheese, scallion
- Calamari Ala Presidente$16.00
Tender pieces of calamari dipped in a presidente beer battered, fried to crispy golden perfection, sweet chili aioli, fresh cilantro, charred lemon wedge
- Mofonguitos Trio$17.00
Chicken | shrimp | steak Salsa Blanca, salsa criolla, garlic sauce
- Arepa Pizza$17.00
Arepa crust, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, sautéed mushroom, white truffle oil, cilantro
- Pulpo A la Brasa$21.00
Grilled Spanish pulpo, malanga mash, lemon caper sauce, parsley
- Tres Golpe Pizza$17.00
PLÁTANO CRUST, MARINERA, MOZZARELLA, LONGANIZA, SALAMI, FRIED CHEESE, FRIED EGG, PICKLED RED ONIONS & KRÉME SAUCE.
Main Courses
- Fettuccine$21.00
CHOICE OF CHICKEN $21 OR SHRIMP $26 GRILLED WITH CREAMY TRUFFLE PARMESAN SAUCE.
- Rib Eye$40.00
Cowboy steak, herb butter, chimichurri sauces, two choice of sides. (30 minutes minimum cooking time) 24 Ounces
- Salmo Caribeño$27.00
Pan Seared Crispy Skin Alaskan Salmon, Passion Fruit Sauce, Pico De Gallo, choice of side.
- citichef Churrasco$36.00
Grilled skirt steak, stuffed with plátano maduro, bacon, mozzarella cheese, chimichurri
- Pargo Rojo Relleno$37.00
Fried whole red snapper stuffed with mojo shrimp, coconut Thai curry sauce, choice of side
- Pechuga Rellena$22.00
Shrimp scampi, platano maduro, salsa blanca, choice of side
- Duo Burger$19.00
Add avocado and/or fried egg $1 8oz Black Angus, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Bacon, LTO, Passion fruit BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bread, French fries
- picadera Mixta$47.00
SMALL (4 PPL) $47 LARGE (6+ PPL) $80 CHURRASCO, SHRIMP TEMPURA, POLLITOS CRUJIENTES, SALAMI, LONGANIZA, QUESO FRITO, TOSTONES & YUCA FRIES.
Sushi & Raw Bar
- Cachapas Roll (Cooked)$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, corn cakes, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, ropa vieja, chinola sauce
- Chimichurri Roll (cooked)$16.00
Black angus burger, coleslaw, avocado, platano maduro, pico de gallo, platano chips, kreme sauce, eel sauce
- El Patio Roll (Cooked)$15.00
Salami frito, queso frito, plátano maduro, pickled red onions, avocado, kreme sauce, quail egg
- Isla De Fuego (Cooked)$18.00
Kani salad, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab meat, mango, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
- Mar Y Tierra (Cooked)$27.00
CHURRASCO, CREAM CHEESE, SHRIMP TEMPURA, POACHED LOBSTER, EEL SAUCE, KREME SAUCE
Sides
- Grilled Asparagus$5.00
Toasted coconut flakes, balsamic glazed
- Yuca Mash$5.00
Creamy and cheesy yuca mashed
- Malanga Mash$6.00
Creamy and cheesy Malanga mashed
- Street Corn$6.00
Tajin, Parmesan cheese, smoked paprika, cilantro
- Chofan (Fried Rice)$8.00
Sesame oil, soy, sweet chili, platano maduro, scallion, mix veggies, eggs
- Platano Maduro$6.00
Lightly sprinkle with cinnamon sugar
- Tostones$5.00
Crispy twice fried green plantain, tossed in garlic butter, kreme sauce
- Truffle fries$8.00
White truffle, shaved Parmesan, cilantro
- Yuca Fries$6.00
Crispy, creamy steak cut yuca fries, cilantro aioli
Salads
Beer Menu
Sangria
Bottled Beer
Energy Drinks
Wine Menu
Red Wine
White Wine
Champagne
NA Beverage Menu
Drinks
- Soda Tropical$7.00
- Piña Colada$7.00
- Duo Experience$7.00
- Morir Soñando$8.00
- Fresh Strawberry & Banana Smoothie$8.00
- Cherry Lemonade$7.00
- Coconut Lemonade$7.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$7.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Acqua panna$5.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Coca Cola Zero$4.00
- Coconut Water$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Coca Cola$4.00
- Tonic Water$4.00