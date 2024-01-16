Durango Joes - Merch Shop Location 779 Tech Center Drive
Office Sales
5lb Bags
12oz Coffee Bags
Merchandise
- 14oz Black Signature Mug$12.95
- 14oz White Signature Mug$12.95
- 16oz Black Signature Hot Tumbler$24.95
- 16oz White Signature Hot Tumbler$24.95
- 24oz Black Signature Hot Tumbler$29.95
- 24oz White Signature Hot Tumbler$29.95
- 16oz Iced Signature Tumbler$12.95
- 20oz Iced Signature Tumbler$16.95
- 24oz Iced Signature Tumbler$20.95
- 16oz Hydro Flask$32.95
- 2oz Hydro Flask$34.95
Mug Club
Cups / Lids
Syrups / Sauce
Drinks
Classic Drinks
Signature Drinks
- Avalanche
- Legendary Mocha
- Mexican Mocha
- Mountain Mudslide
- Caramel Macchiato
- Honey Bear
- ATL
- 911
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salty Dog
- White Gold
- Apple Crisp
- Raspberry White Mocha
- Irish Dream White Mocha
- Caramel Pecan Latte
- Egg Nog Latte
- Peppermint White Mocha
- Toasted Macadamia Nut Latte
- Irish Toffee Latte
- Peppermint White Chocolate Frappe
- Iced Mocha W/ Strawberry Cold Foam
- Lucky Joe Mint Latte
Cool Offs
Alternatives
Cooler Drinks
Soda Fountain
Joes Lotus Energy
Food
Bakery and Breakfast
- Orange Scone$3.70
- GF Lemon Raspberry Scone$4.25
- Lemon Blueberry Scone$3.70
- GF Blueberry Scone$4.25
- Chocolate Chip Scone$3.70
- Blackberry Vanilla Scone$3.70
- Pineapple Coconut Scone$3.70
- Cinnamon Chip Scone$3.70
- Vanilla Scone w/ Coffee Icing$3.70
- Cranberry Pecan Scone$3.70
- Pumpkin Scone$3.70
- Maple Scone$3.70
- Lemon Scone$3.70
- Raspberry White Chocolate Scone$3.70
- Apple Cinnamon Scone$3.70
- Blueberry Scone$3.70
- Blueberry Muffin$3.55
- Coffee Cake$3.55
- Lemon Raspberry Muffin$3.55
- Cherry Choc Chip Muffin$3.55
- Almond Poppyseed Muffin$3.55
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$3.55
- Blackberry Vanilla Muffin$3.55
- Lemon Crumb Muffin$3.55
- Pumpkin Muffin$3.55
- Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffin$3.55
- Cinnamon Pecan Muffin$3.55
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.55
- Chocolate Chunk Muffin$3.55
- Cinnamon Walnut Muffin$3.55
- Blueberry Cobbler Muffin$3.55
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.45
- Almond Croissant$4.45
- Cookies and Cream Cookie$2.85
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.85
- Granola Cookie$2.85
- Reese PB Cup Cookie$2.85
- Sugar Cookie$2.85
- Gingerbread Cookie$2.85
- Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$2.85
- Maple Cookie$2.85
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.85
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.85
- GF White Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie$3.35
- Five Layer Bar$3.30
- Magic Bar$3.30
- Raspberry Almond Bar$3.30
- Apple Pie Bar$3.30
- Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish$4.45
- Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish$4.45
- Cherry Danish$4.45
- Lemon Danish$4.45
- Strawberry Star Danish$4.45
- Apple Danish$4.45
- Blackberry Cream Cheese Danish$4.45
- Cinnamon Roll$4.40
- Yogurt & Granola$4.40
- Banana Bread Oatmeal$4.40
- Apples Cinnamon Oatmeal$4.40
- Almond Pink Sea Salt Oatmeal$4.40
Lunch & To Go Items
- Turkey Pesto$8.35
- Cuban Sandwich$8.35
- Turkey Bacon Chipotle$8.35
- Turkey Chutney$8.35
- GF Turkey Pesto$9.05
- Veggie Wrap$7.90
- Chicken Salad Wrap$7.90
- Ham & Swiss - Pretzel Bun$8.35
- GF Egg Salad$9.05
- Mediterranean Wrap$7.90
- Italian Sandwich$8.35
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.90
- GF Club Sandwich$9.05
- BLT Sandwich$8.35
- Chicken Bacon Swiss$8.35
- BBQ Wrap$7.90
- Joes Spinach and Bacon Salad$9.55
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.55
- Veggie Salad$9.55
- Caesar Salad$9.55
- Southwest Chicken Salad$9.55
- Joes Fall Salad$9.55
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.55
- Vegan Grain Salad$9.55
- Asian Chicken Salad$9.55
- Apricot Pecan Salad$9.55
- Taco Salad$9.55
- Joes Caprese Salad$9.55
- Kale Superfood Salad$9.55
- Joes Chips$2.00
- Kind Bar$3.15
- Taos Bar$3.90
- Biscotti$2.60
- Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans$1.00
- Animas Snack Pack$5.50
- Mountain Snack Pack$7.25
Durango Joes - Merch Shop Location 779 Tech Center Drive
(970) 259-1808
Closed