Durbin Farms Market 2130 7th St S
HOMEMADE ICE CREAMS
ICE CREAM
COBBLER
SHAKES, SUNDAES, & SWIRLS
MILKSHAKE
A classic shake made using your choice of our homemade ice creams.
SWIRL
Our homemade ice cream blended together with fresh fruit - comes in either Peach or Strawberry.
SMALL SUNDAE
LARGE SUNDAE
BANANA SPLIT
Three scoops of ice cream - chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla - with a combination of our fresh strawberries and local peaches and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, pecans, and cherries.
MORE THAN JUST A SCOOP
DELI
COLD SANDWICHES
SMOKED TURKEY
Smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
DURBIN'S HAM SANDWICH
Black Forest ham with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
DURBIN'S CLUB SANDWICH
Smoked turkey, black forest ham, and crispy bacon with cheddar and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on three slices of toasted wheat bread.
PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH
Our homemade pimento cheese with fresh lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.
AUTUMN BERRY CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Our traditional mayo-based chicken salad made with cranberries, pecans, and celery with lettuce and tomato on a buttery croissant.
BLT
Crispy bacon with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
HOLY GUACAMOLE
Guacamole, smoked turkey, and bacon with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
GREEK VEGETARIAN SANDWICH
A vegetable medley of cucumbers, green bell pepper, red onion, and olives with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and our Greek Feta Vinaigrette on your choice of bread.
HALF SMOKED TURKEY
Our Smoked Turkey but smaller - smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
HALF DURBIN'S HAM
Ever get a craving for 50% of a Durbin's Ham sandwich? Me, too. Black forest ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.
HALF BLT
(Crispy bacon and Swiss cheese X 1/2) + (lettuce, tomato, and mayo X 1/2) = half a BLT on your choice of bread.
HOT SANDWICHES
HAM & CHEESE MELT
Black forest ham with a melted mozzarella and cheddar blend served on a hot croissant with tomato, mayo and Italian dressing.
REUBEN
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.
CUBAN
Pulled Pork, Ham, Mozzerella, Provolone Cheese, Pickles and Mustard. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.
HAWAIIAN
Ham, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Pineapple, Honey Mustard and Mayo. Grilled on sliced Rye bread.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN
Fajita Chicken Strips, Mozzerella and Cheddar, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and a Southwest Dressing on your choice of White or Wheat bread.
CHICKEN BACON JALAPENO RANCH
Fajita Chicken Strips, Bacon, Mozzerella and Provolone cheese, Jalapeño Ranch dresssing on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.
HAM & PIMENTO SANDWICH
Ham, Homemade Pimento Cheese, Tomato. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.
TURKEY SPINACH BACON WITH GOAT CHEESE SPREAD
Turkey, Bacon, Goat Cheese Spread, Tomato, Spinach. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.
SMOKEY BACON GUACAMOLE GRILLED CHEESE
Smokey Cheddar, Bacon and Guacamole on your choice of White or Wheat bread.
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.
HALF GRILLED CHEESE
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
KID'S
KID'S TURKEY & CHEESE
INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.
KID'S HAM & CHEESE
INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.
KID'S GRILLED CHEESE
INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.
KID'S PB&J
INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.
KID'S HOTDOG
INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.
SOUPS & SALADS
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Fajita Chicken Strips, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapeños on a bed of Mixed Greens with Guacamole and Southwest dressing.
CUBAN SALAD
Pulled Pork, Ham, Mozzarella and Provolone, Cucumbers, Tomatoes on a bed of Mixed Greens with Honey Mustard dressing.
AUTUMN BERRY CHICKEN SALAD
Our Chicken Salad made with Cranberries, Pecans and Celery on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and Italian dressing.
GREEK VEGETARIAN SALAD
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Parmesan cheese on a bed Mixed Greens. Topped with Candied Pecans and Greek Feta Dressing.
COLD PLATE
A spread of our Favorite sides! Potato salad, Broccoli salad, Chicken salad and Fresh Fruit on top of a bed of Mixed Greens and Tomatoes.
BOWL OF SOUP
Our soups change daily, call us (205) 755-1672, and ask about our soup(s) of the day.
CUP OF SOUP
Our soups change daily, call us (205) 755-1672, and ask about our soup(s) of the day.