HOMEMADE ICE CREAMS

ICE CREAM

KIDDIE

$3.00

A 4 oz. cup of any of our homemade ice creams.

SINGLE

$4.50

A 6 oz. cup of any of our homemade ice creams.

DOUBLE

$6.00

An 8 oz. cup of any of our homemade ice creams.

TRIPLE

$8.00

A 12 oz. cup of any of our homemade ice creams.

COBBLER

Our signature peach cobbler on its own or with a scoop of one of our homemade ice creams.
COBBLER

COBBLER

$4.99
COBBLER WITH ICE CREAM

COBBLER WITH ICE CREAM

$6.99

SHAKES, SUNDAES, & SWIRLS

MILKSHAKE

$6.99

A classic shake made using your choice of our homemade ice creams.

SWIRL

$6.99

Our homemade ice cream blended together with fresh fruit - comes in either Peach or Strawberry.

SMALL SUNDAE

$5.99

LARGE SUNDAE

$7.99

BANANA SPLIT

$7.99

Three scoops of ice cream - chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla - with a combination of our fresh strawberries and local peaches and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, pecans, and cherries.

MORE THAN JUST A SCOOP

PINT

$9.99

QUART

$19.99

DELI

COLD SANDWICHES

SMOKED TURKEY

SMOKED TURKEY

$9.00

Smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

DURBIN'S HAM SANDWICH

DURBIN'S HAM SANDWICH

$9.00

Black Forest ham with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

DURBIN'S CLUB SANDWICH

DURBIN'S CLUB SANDWICH

$11.00

Smoked turkey, black forest ham, and crispy bacon with cheddar and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on three slices of toasted wheat bread.

PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH

PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH

$9.00

Our homemade pimento cheese with fresh lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread.

AUTUMN BERRY CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

AUTUMN BERRY CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$9.00

Our traditional mayo-based chicken salad made with cranberries, pecans, and celery with lettuce and tomato on a buttery croissant.

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Crispy bacon with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

HOLY GUACAMOLE

HOLY GUACAMOLE

$9.00

Guacamole, smoked turkey, and bacon with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

GREEK VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

GREEK VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$9.00

A vegetable medley of cucumbers, green bell pepper, red onion, and olives with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and our Greek Feta Vinaigrette on your choice of bread.

HALF SMOKED TURKEY

$5.99

Our Smoked Turkey but smaller - smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

HALF DURBIN'S HAM

$5.99

Ever get a craving for 50% of a Durbin's Ham sandwich? Me, too. Black forest ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

HALF BLT

$5.99

(Crispy bacon and Swiss cheese X 1/2) + (lettuce, tomato, and mayo X 1/2) = half a BLT on your choice of bread.

HOT SANDWICHES

HAM & CHEESE MELT

HAM & CHEESE MELT

$9.00

Black forest ham with a melted mozzarella and cheddar blend served on a hot croissant with tomato, mayo and Italian dressing.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$9.00

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.

CUBAN

CUBAN

$9.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Mozzerella, Provolone Cheese, Pickles and Mustard. Grilled on our sliced Rye bread.

HAWAIIAN

$9.00

Ham, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Pineapple, Honey Mustard and Mayo. Grilled on sliced Rye bread.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN

$9.00

Fajita Chicken Strips, Mozzerella and Cheddar, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and a Southwest Dressing on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

CHICKEN BACON JALAPENO RANCH

CHICKEN BACON JALAPENO RANCH

$9.00

Fajita Chicken Strips, Bacon, Mozzerella and Provolone cheese, Jalapeño Ranch dresssing on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.

HAM & PIMENTO SANDWICH

HAM & PIMENTO SANDWICH

$9.00

Ham, Homemade Pimento Cheese, Tomato. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.

TURKEY SPINACH BACON WITH GOAT CHEESE SPREAD

TURKEY SPINACH BACON WITH GOAT CHEESE SPREAD

$9.00

Turkey, Bacon, Goat Cheese Spread, Tomato, Spinach. Grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.

SMOKEY BACON GUACAMOLE GRILLED CHEESE

SMOKEY BACON GUACAMOLE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Smokey Cheddar, Bacon and Guacamole on your choice of White or Wheat bread.

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese grilled on your choice of Sourdough or Wheat bread.

HALF GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$8.00

Crispy bacon, American cheese, and a Southern-style fried egg on your choice of bread or a butter-y croissant.

HAM, EGG, & CHEESE

$8.00

Black forest ham, American cheese, and a Southern-style fried egg on your choice of bread or a buttery croissant.

KID'S

KID'S TURKEY & CHEESE

$3.99

INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.

KID'S HAM & CHEESE

$3.99

INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$3.99

INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.

KID'S PB&J

$3.99

INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.

KID'S HOTDOG

$3.99

INCLUDES KIDS DRINK AND CHOICE OF LAYS CHIPS, CHEETOS, OR FRESH FRUIT CUP.

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Fajita Chicken Strips, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapeños on a bed of Mixed Greens with Guacamole and Southwest dressing.

CUBAN SALAD

CUBAN SALAD

$10.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Mozzarella and Provolone, Cucumbers, Tomatoes on a bed of Mixed Greens with Honey Mustard dressing.

AUTUMN BERRY CHICKEN SALAD

AUTUMN BERRY CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Our Chicken Salad made with Cranberries, Pecans and Celery on a bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and Italian dressing.

GREEK VEGETARIAN SALAD

GREEK VEGETARIAN SALAD

$10.00

Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Parmesan cheese on a bed Mixed Greens. Topped with Candied Pecans and Greek Feta Dressing.

COLD PLATE

$1.14

A spread of our Favorite sides! Potato salad, Broccoli salad, Chicken salad and Fresh Fruit on top of a bed of Mixed Greens and Tomatoes.

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.99

Our soups change daily, call us (205) 755-1672, and ask about our soup(s) of the day.

CUP OF SOUP

$4.99

Our soups change daily, call us (205) 755-1672, and ask about our soup(s) of the day.

SIDES

SM FRUIT SALAD (4OZ)

SM FRUIT SALAD (4OZ)

$2.99
SM BROCCOLI SALAD (4OZ)

SM BROCCOLI SALAD (4OZ)

$2.99
SM PASTA SALAD (4OZ)

SM PASTA SALAD (4OZ)

$2.99
SM POTATO SALAD (4OZ)

SM POTATO SALAD (4OZ)

$2.99

SM CHICKEN SALAD (4OZ)

$3.99

SM PIMENTO CHEESE (4OZ)

$3.99

CHIP

$1.99

KID'S CHIP

$1.29

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

BAKERY

SINGLE-SERVING

PIE

$3.29

SQUARE

$3.99

COOKIE

$1.49

MUFFIN

$2.79

SCONE

$2.99

CANNOLI

$3.99

CINN ROLL

$3.99

CAKE POP

$2.99

CAKE TRUFFLE

$1.99

BROWNIE

$2.99

WHOLE

WHOLE BREAD

$14.99

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

SM DRINK (12OZ)

$1.29

MD DRINK (20OZ)

$1.99

SOUVENIR DRINK (32OZ)

$3.99

COFFEE

SM COFFEE

$1.99

LG COFFEE

$2.99