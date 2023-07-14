Dynasty Chinese Restaurant 2501 Airport Rd
A12 Cream Cheese Fried Wonton (6)
Cream cheese with carrots and green onions in a fried triangle shape. Also knows as Crab Ragoons. (No Crab Meat)
201 Sweet and Sour Chicken
Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce! Topped with bell pepper, pineapple, carrot, onion and cherries!
ER4 4 Pack Egg Roll
CHINESE MENU
Appetizers
A1 Spring Roll
Thin wrap skin home made fried spring roll. Made with Pork and vegetables. See menu for picture.
A2 Fried Chicken Wings (6)
Fried chicken wings (also known as Garlic Fried chicken wings) in appetizer portions(6 pieces). Chicken wings are deliciously marinated with appropriate amount of garlic.
A3 Chicken Fingers
White boneless chicken with crispy golden batter. Appetizer portion of Sweet & Sour Chicken(6 pieces) Comes with Complimentary 2oz sauce.
A4* Pan Fried Dumplings (8)
Pork, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, finely chopped carrots served with seasoned soy sauce( dumpling sauce) on the side. Pan fried on the Wok (8 pieces)
A4 Boiled Dumplings (8)
Pork, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, finely chopped carrots served with seasoned soy sauce( dumpling sauce) on the side Also known as steamed dumplings.
A5 Stuffed Crab (2)
Delicious appetizer served on a crab shell. fried to a golden perfection! Crab meat, seafood breading, bell peppers, and onions.
A6 Szechuan Dumplings in Hot Tea Sauce
Unique tasty appetizer with a more authentic asian flavor! Wonton dumplings sauteed with bean sprouts and green onions in a spicy tea sauce (approximately 8 pieces)
A7 Bar-B-Que Spare Ribs (4)
Delicious appetizer add-on that is marinated to perfection. Also includes Red Chinese Bar-B-Que sauce. BBQ sauce is served on the side. (4 pieces).
A8 Corn Nuggets (15)
Dynasty Corn Nuggets. Battered Cream Corn, Fried to a Golden perfection. (Approximately 15 pieces)
A9 Teriyaki Beef Sticks (2)
A11 Egg Rolls
Thick skin Egg Roll Made with Pork and Veggies. See menu for Picture.
Cream Cheese Fried Wonton (3pc)
A14 Sesame Spare Ribs
A17 Bao Bao Platter
Appetizer Sampler: 2 of each of the following: BBQ Ribs, Fried shrimp, Teriyaki Beef Sticks, Fried Chicken Wings, Spring rolls, CCFW and Chicken Fingers.
A20 Sugar Biscuits (5)
Fried Biscuits with sugar!
A21 Fried Shrimp (6)
Six pieces of fried shrimp. Comes with one 2oz of Tartar, Cocktail, Sweet and Sour, Lemon or Ranch sauce.
A22 Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
Biscuits No Sugar (5)
Fried biscuits, No sugar
Dinner Rolls (2)
2 Pieces
FF French Fries
8oz of French Fries!
Okra (16)
Fried Okra (Approximately 16 pieces)
Jalapeno Hushpuppy (10)
Pork Wonton (6)
Wonton wrapped with Pork, Scallions, Onions, Napa(Chinese) cabbage with seasoning. Deep fried.
Fried Plantains
Whole Pizza
Hot Wing 6ps
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Strip 6pcs
Soup
S1 Wonton Soup
Pork wonton with green onions on top in soup! 8oz- 1 wonton 16oz- 2 wontons 32oz- 3 wontons
1 Extra Wontons
Add two additional Pork wonton dumplings to an existing order of any soup!
S2 Egg Drop Soup
Egg Drop Soup has a milder flavor and is a good choice if you are new to Chinese food. its got a distinctive egg taste (Obviously). Eggs, Corn Starch, and Special seasoning.
S3 Hot & Sour Soup
If you like bolder, stronger flavors, Hot & Sour Soup is for you! Words to describe this soup: "tangy" or "packs a punch" Ingredients: Tofu, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, egg and red peppers.
S4 Vegetable and Bean Curd Soup
For 2! ingredients: Carrots, napa (Chinese) cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms and tofu.
S5 Sizzling Chicken Soup
For two! Ingredients: white meat chicken, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, bamboo shoots, topped with seasoned rice
S5* Sizzling Shrimp Soup
For two! Ingredients: Shrimp, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, bamboo shoots, topped with seasoned rice.
S6 House Special Soup
Ingredients: shrimp, white meat chicken, napa (Chinese) cabbage, water chestnuts, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms and bamboo shoots. No Noodles!
S7 Hot and Sour Seafood Soup
Spicy soup for two! Ingredients: Tofu, mushrooms, eggs, shrimp, scallops.
S8 Chicken Noodle Soup
Ingredients: White meat chicken, celery, napa (Chinese) cabbage, carrots, yellow onions and noodles.
S9 Shrimp Noodle Soup
Ingredients: Shrimp, celery, napa (Chinese) cabbage, carrots, yellow onions and noodles!
Chip
Fried wonton skin!
Chicken
202 Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced white meat chicken cooked with snow peas, cabbage, water chestnuts, carrtosm mushrooms, and bamboo in a white sauce.
203 Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Diced dark meat chicken cooked with cashew nuts, celery, baby corn, water chestnuts, bell pepper, and mushrooms in a brown sauce.
204 Sliced Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Sliced white meat chicken, sauteed with bamboo, water chestnuts, mushrooms and green onions in garlic brown sauce. Spicy!
205 Sliced Chicken with Spicy Tea Sauce
Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with napa (Chinese) cabbage, bell pepper, water chestnuts and carrots in a brown tea sauce. Spicy!
206 Sliced Chicken with Snow Peas
Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots in a white sauce!
207 Sliced Chicken with Broccoli
Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with broccoli and carrots in a brown sauce!
208 Kung Pao Chicken
Diced dark meat chicken sauteed with water chestnuts, baby corn, celery, bell pepper, szechuan hot pepper and peanuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!
209 Sliced Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
Sliced dark meat chicken sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots, yellow onion and black beans in a brown sauce. Spicy!
210 Diced Chicken and Shrimp Sauteed
Dark meat chicken and Shrimp sauteed with water chestnuts, baby corn, mushrooms, snow peas, and carrots in a brown sauce.
211 Chicken with String Beans
Sliced white gingered chicken sauteed with string beans and yellow onions. Seasoned with salt, pepper, minced garlic and wine. (not brown or white sauce). Spicy!
212 Hunan Chicken
Sliced white chicken sauteed with carrots, mushrooms, bamboo, snow peas and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!
213 Fried Chicken Wings (12)
Marinated garlic fried chicken wings. 12 pieces.
214 Szechuan Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with carrots, yellow onions and green onions in a brown sauce. Spicy!
215 Lemon Chicken
Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with lemons, cherry and a side of lemon sauce!
216 Dynasty Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!
217 Curry Chicken
Diced dark meat chicken with yellow onions, peas, carrots, and fresh mushrooms in a curry sauce. Spicy!
218 Spicy Chicken
Diced dark meat chicken with baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a brown sauce. Spicy!
219 Mongolian Chicken w/Sauce
Sliced white meat chicken with green onions, yellow onions and bamboo in a brown sauce.
219B Mongolian Chicken Buffet Style
Shredded white meat chicken sauteed with yellow onions and green onions, with black pepper! no sauce. Spicy!
220 Almond Chicken
Diced dark meat chicken with baby corn, water chestnuts, peas, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and almonds in a white sauce.
221 Chicken with Vegetables
Sliced white meat chicken with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, and snow peas in a brown sauce.
222 Moo Shu Chicken
Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with American cabbage, green onions, bamboo and eggs. Served with 4 pancakes and plum sauce.
223 Jalapeno Chicken
Diced dark meat chicken with sliced Jalapenos cooked in a brown sauce. Spicy!
225 Teriyaki Chicken
Pepper Chicken
Thai Chcken
Seafood
301 Sweet and Sour Shrimp
Fried shrimp with a side of Sweet & Sour Sauce. Topped with bell peppers, pineapples, carrots and cherries.
302 Shrimp and Cashew Nuts
Shrimp sauteed with baby corn, water chestnuts, bell peppers, mushrooms and cashew nuts in a brown sauce.
303 Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with water chestnuts, baby corn, hot pepper, and peanuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!
304 Shrimp with Vegetables
Shrimp with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a white sauce.
305 Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp sauteed with peas, carrots, sliced mushrooms and eggs in a white sauce. ( no Lobster.)
306 Shrimp and Snow Peas
Shrimp sauteed with snow peas and bamboo shoots in a white sauce.
307 Shrimp and Broccoli
Shrimp with broccoli and carrots in a white sauce.
308 Wonderful Shrimp
Shrimp with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!
309 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp sauteed with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and green onions in a garlic sauce. Spicy!
310 Shrimp with Spicy Tea Sauce
Shrimp with napa (Chinese) cabbage, bell peppers, water chestnuts and carrots in a brown tea sauce. Spicy!
311 Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce
Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!
312 Shrimp with Chili Sauce
Shrimp sauteed with peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a chili tomato sauce. Spicy!
313 Scallops with Garlic Sauce
Scallops sauteed with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and green onions in a garlic sauce. Spicy!
314 Scallops with Black Bean Sauce
Scallops sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!
315 Scallops in Chili Sauce
Scallops sauteed with peas, carrots, and yellow onions in a chili tomato sauce. Spicy!
316 1lb Crawfish
317 1lb Salt & Pepper Shrimp
318 1/2lb Salt & Pepper Shrimp
319 Sesame Shrimp
Shrimp dipped in lotus flour. this dish if fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce. NOT spicy.
321 Fried Fish
6 to 7 pc. Comes in white box
322 Baked Fish
1 LB Cocktail Shrimp (40pc)
Clam In Black Bean Sauce 30oz
Salt Pepper Crab 30oz
Coconut Shrimp
Salt Pepper Fish
Pork
401 Sweet and Sour Pork
Fried pork with a side of Sweet & Sour Sauce. Topped with bell peppers, pineapples, carrots, and cherries.
402 Moo Shu Pork
Sliced pork sauteed with American cabbage, green onions, bamboo shoots, and eggs. Served with a side of plum sauce. Includes 4 pancakes.
403 Twice Sauteed Pork
Sliced pork sauteed with American cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, yellow onions and green onions, in a combination of brown sauce and plum sauce. Spicy!
404 Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce
Shredded pork sauteed with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and green onion in a garlic sauce. Spicy!
405 Dynasty Pork
Sliced pork with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!
406 Sliced Pork with Black Bean Sauce
Sliced pork sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!
407 Sliced Pork with Vegetables
Sliced pork with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.
408 Hunan Pork
Sliced pork sauteed with carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!
409 Sliced Pork with Scallions
Sliced pork with green onions and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce.
410 Szechuan Pork
Shredded pork with carrots, yellow onions, and green onions in a brown sauce. Spicy!
411 Pork with String Beans
Bacon & Cabbage
Mapo Tofu
Sausage Buffet Style
Beef
501 Beef with Broccoli
Sliced beef with broccoli in a brown sauce.
502 Beef with Snow Peas
Beef sauteed with snow peas, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce.
503 Beef with Vegetables
Sliced beef with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.
504 Beef Szechuan
Shredded beef with carrots, celery, yellow onions and green onions in a brown sauce. Spicy!
505 Beef with Garlic Sauce
Shredded beef with water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and green onions in a garlic sauce. Spicy!
506 Hunan Beef
Sliced beef sauteed with carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!
507 Pepper Beef
Sliced beef with bell peppers and yellow onions in a brown sauce.
508 Dynasty Beef
Sliced beef with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!
509 Kung Pao Beef
Sliced beef with water chestnuts, baby corn, hot peppers, and peanuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!
510 Mongolian Beef w/sauce
Sliced beef with yellow onions, green onions and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce.
510B Mongolian Beef Buffet Style
Sliced beef with yellow onions and green onions, with a lot of black pepper. (no sauce) Spicy!
511 Moo Shu Beef
Sliced beef sauteed with American cabbage, green onions, bamboo shoots, and eggs. Comes with a side of plum sauce and 4 pancakes.
512 Beef with Mushrooms
Sliced beef with mushrooms in a brown sauce.
Beef And Scallop
Scallops And Beef
Vegetables
601 Buddhist Delight
Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.
602 Moo Shu Vegetables
American cabbage sauteed with green onions, bamboo and eggs. Served with a side of plum sauce and 4 pancakes.
603 Sauteed String Bean
Sauteed string beans topped with chopped onions.
604 Sauteed Snow Peas and Water Chestnuts
Sauteed snow peas and water chestnuts in a white sauce.
605 Bean Curd with Vegetables
Fried bean curd with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.
606 Bean Curd with Black Bean Sauce
Fried bean curd sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots, and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!
607 Broccoli with Garlic Sauce
Broccoli flowers in garlic sauce. Spicy!
608 Vegetables with Garlic Sauce
Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in garlic sauce. Spicy!
609 Sesame Potato
610 Sauteed Mushroom
Chow Mein
701 Chicken Chow Mein
White meat chicken with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)
702 Pork Chow Mein
Pork with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)
703 Beef Chow Mein
Beef with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)
704 Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)
705 House Chow Mein
White meat chicken, beef and shrimp with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)
706 Vegetable Chow Mein
Bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)
Lo Mein
721 Chicken Lo Mein
White meat chicken on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.
722 Pork Lo Mein
Sliced pork on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.
723 Beef Lo Mein
Sliced beef on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.
724 Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.
725 House Lo Mein
White meat chicken, beef and shrimp on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.
726 Vegetable Lo Mein
Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, broccoli, celery, scallions, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, and napa (Chinese) cabbage.
House Pan Fried Noodle
Fried Rice
801 Chicken Fried Rice
Diced dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.
802 Pork Fried Rice
Shredded pork on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.
803 Beef Fried Rice
Sliced beef on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.
804 Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions. (Approximately 15-16 pieces of shrimp)
805 House Fried Rice
White meat chicken, beef and shrimp on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions. (Approximately 6 pieces of shrimp)
806 Vegetable Fried Rice
807 Bacon Fried Rice
Bacon mixed with fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.
Egg Foo Young
1001 Chicken Egg Foo Young
Dark meat chicken with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.
1002 Pork Egg Foo Young
Pork with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.
1003 Beef Egg Foo Young
Beef with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.
1004 Shrimp Egg Foo Young
Shrimp with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.
1005 House Egg Foo Young
Dark meat chicken, beef and shrimp with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.
1006 Vegetable Egg Foo Young
Eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.
Rice Noodle
1201 Chicken Rice Noodle
Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with sliced white meat chicken, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.
1202 Pork Rice Noodle
Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with pork, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.
1203 Beef Rice Noodle
Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with sliced beef, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.
1204 Shrimp Rice Noodle
Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with shrimp, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs. (approximately 15-18 pieces of shrimp)
1205 House Rice Noodle
Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with sliced white meat chicken, beef and shrimp, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs. (approximately 6 pieces of shrimp)
1206 Vegetable Rice Noodle
Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.
House Specialties
H1 Vegetarian Paradise
Combination of 3 veggie favorites, served in 3 16oz boxes! Bean Curd Szechuan style, Mixed Chinese Veggies and String Beans. Its a dish no vegetable lover can resist! Spicy! Mixed Chinese Veggies contains: broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in a white sauce.
H4 Peking Beef
Shredded beef with scallions and bamboo shoots cooked in a delicious brown sauce.
H5 House Special Chicken
This popular dish consists of deep fried white meat chicken, topped with a variety of sauteed mixed vegetables in our house special sweet sauce. Vegetables: bamboo shoots, carrots, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts and straw mushrooms.
H6 General Tso's Chicken
This remarkable dish was originally created for General Tso's during Ching Dynasty. Finely chunked chicken sauteed with baby corn, carrots and broccoli in an exotic Hunan sauce! Spicy!
H7 Empress Chicken
Crispy, lightly fried white meat chicken sauteed with baby corn, broccoli, snow peas and carrots in a special red sauce. This is a combination of Sweet & Sour and Brown sauce. Spicy!
H8 Chicken Amazing
Sliced white meat chicken stir fried with garden greens in a special Hunan Szechuan mixed sauce. (This is what makes this dish amazing). This is a combination of Brown and Pink sauce. Vegetables include: Carrots, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, and mushrooms. Spicy!
H9 Sesame Chicken
Dark meat chicken dipped in lotus flour. This dish is fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce. (Similar to General Tso's Chicken) NOT spicy.
H10 Tangerine Chicken
Dark meat chicken coated in flour, lightly fried until the outside is golden brown, but the inside is still tender; it is then enhanced by specially flavored sweet and spicy brown sauce. Orange peels are added to season the dish and give it a "Tangy" kick!
H11 Sesame Beef
Sliced beef dipped in lotus flour. This dish is fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce. NOT spicy!
H12 Tangerine Beef (Hunan)
Sliced beef coated in lotus flour, lightly fried until the outside is golden brown, but the inside is still tender; it is then enhanced by specially flavored sweet and spicy brown sauce. Orange peels are added to season the dish to give it a "Tangy" kick! Spicy!
H14 Dynasty Trio
Shrimp, pork and chicken with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and baby corn in a chef's hot and spicy sauce!
H15 Golden Crispy Shrimp
Large whole shrimp, slightly fried with chestnuts and floured with a light touch of Sweet & Sour Sauce, layered with a hot and spicy flavor, then dipped with cashew nuts. (Shanghai style) Spicy!
H16 Stir-Fried Seafood and Chicken
A splendid combination of scallops, shrimp, and sliced chicken breast, precisely balanced with green scallions.
H17 Ma-La Prawn and Scallops
Fresh sea scallops and prawns lightly sauteed in a hot ma-la sauce, served with a variety of vegetables. A classic Hunan style dish. Spicy!
H19 Prawn Amazing
Large whole shrimp, stir fried with a variety of Chinese vegetables in a special Hunan/Szechuan mixed sauce. (The sauce is what makes this dish amazing.)
H22 Happy Family
Sliced chicken, beef, scallops, shrimp and pork precisely balanced with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, snow peas and baby corn in a brown sauce.
H23 Triple Delight
A splendid combination of sliced shrimp, pork and chicken delicately balanced with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, snow peas and baby corn in brown sauce.
H25 Pork and Shrimp
An excellent presentation of pork and shrimp with black bean and chili sauce. This dish shows perfect balance of separation! Spicy!
H29 House Special Bean Curd
Deep fried sliced bean curd and minced pork, shrimp and chicken with bamboo shoots and mushrooms in a spicy, tangy sauce. Spicy!
H30 Seafood Delight
Shrimp, imitation crab meat and scallops sauteed in seasoned butter.
Combination Specials
CS1 Beef and Broccoli & Sweet and Sour Chicken
CS2 General Tso's Chicken & Sweet and Sour Chicken
Spicy
CS3 Pepper Beef & Sweet and Sour Chicken
CS4 Chicken Vegetable & Sweet and Sour Chicken
CS5 String Bean and Sweet and Sour Chicken
CS6 Beef and Broccoli & Sweet and Sour Pork
CS7 General Tso's Chicken & Sweet and Sour Pork
Spicy
CS8 Pepper Beef & Sweet and Sour Pork
CS9 Chicken Vegetable & Sweet and Sour Pork
CS10 String Bean & Sweet and Sour Pork
CS11 Szechuan Beef & Sweet and Sour Chicken
Spicy
CS12 Szechuan Beef & Sweet and Sour Pork
Spicy
CS13 Kung Pao Chicken & Sweet and Sour Chicken
Spicy Contains Peanuts
CS14 Kung Pao Chicken & Sweet and Sour Pork
Spicy Contains Peanuts
CS15 General Tso's Chicken & Beef and Broccoli
Spicy