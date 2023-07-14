Popular Items

A12 Cream Cheese Fried Wonton (6)

$6.75

Cream cheese with carrots and green onions in a fried triangle shape. Also knows as Crab Ragoons. (No Crab Meat)

201 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$11.95

Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce! Topped with bell pepper, pineapple, carrot, onion and cherries!

ER4 4 Pack Egg Roll

$6.95

CHINESE MENU

Appetizers

A1 Spring Roll

$1.95

Thin wrap skin home made fried spring roll. Made with Pork and vegetables. See menu for picture.

A2 Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$9.95

Fried chicken wings (also known as Garlic Fried chicken wings) in appetizer portions(6 pieces). Chicken wings are deliciously marinated with appropriate amount of garlic.

A3 Chicken Fingers

$5.95

White boneless chicken with crispy golden batter. Appetizer portion of Sweet & Sour Chicken(6 pieces) Comes with Complimentary 2oz sauce.

A4* Pan Fried Dumplings (8)

$7.95

Pork, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, finely chopped carrots served with seasoned soy sauce( dumpling sauce) on the side. Pan fried on the Wok (8 pieces)

A4 Boiled Dumplings (8)

$7.95

Pork, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, finely chopped carrots served with seasoned soy sauce( dumpling sauce) on the side Also known as steamed dumplings.

A5 Stuffed Crab (2)

$8.95

Delicious appetizer served on a crab shell. fried to a golden perfection! Crab meat, seafood breading, bell peppers, and onions.

A6 Szechuan Dumplings in Hot Tea Sauce

$8.95

Unique tasty appetizer with a more authentic asian flavor! Wonton dumplings sauteed with bean sprouts and green onions in a spicy tea sauce (approximately 8 pieces)

A7 Bar-B-Que Spare Ribs (4)

$9.95

Delicious appetizer add-on that is marinated to perfection. Also includes Red Chinese Bar-B-Que sauce. BBQ sauce is served on the side. (4 pieces).

A8 Corn Nuggets (15)

$6.95

Dynasty Corn Nuggets. Battered Cream Corn, Fried to a Golden perfection. (Approximately 15 pieces)

A9 Teriyaki Beef Sticks (2)

$7.95
A11 Egg Rolls

$1.95

Thick skin Egg Roll Made with Pork and Veggies. See menu for Picture.

A12 Cream Cheese Fried Wonton (6)

$6.75

Cream cheese with carrots and green onions in a fried triangle shape. Also knows as Crab Ragoons. (No Crab Meat)

Cream Cheese Fried Wonton (3pc)

$4.25
A14 Sesame Spare Ribs

$10.95
A17 Bao Bao Platter

$14.95

Appetizer Sampler: 2 of each of the following: BBQ Ribs, Fried shrimp, Teriyaki Beef Sticks, Fried Chicken Wings, Spring rolls, CCFW and Chicken Fingers.

A20 Sugar Biscuits (5)

$3.95

Fried Biscuits with sugar!

A21 Fried Shrimp (6)

$6.95

Six pieces of fried shrimp. Comes with one 2oz of Tartar, Cocktail, Sweet and Sour, Lemon or Ranch sauce.

A22 Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$1.95

Biscuits No Sugar (5)

$3.95

Fried biscuits, No sugar

ER4 4 Pack Egg Roll

$6.95

SPR4 4 Pack Spring Roll

$6.95
Dinner Rolls (2)

$2.95

2 Pieces

FF French Fries

$2.95

8oz of French Fries!

Okra (16)

$6.25

Fried Okra (Approximately 16 pieces)

Jalapeno Hushpuppy (10)

$6.95Out of stock

Pork Wonton (6)

$6.95

Wonton wrapped with Pork, Scallions, Onions, Napa(Chinese) cabbage with seasoning. Deep fried.

Fried Plantains

$9.95

Whole Pizza

$12.99

Hot Wing 6ps

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Chicken Strip 6pcs

$6.99

Soup

S1 Wonton Soup

$2.95+

Pork wonton with green onions on top in soup! 8oz- 1 wonton 16oz- 2 wontons 32oz- 3 wontons

1 Extra Wontons

$0.95

Add two additional Pork wonton dumplings to an existing order of any soup!

S2 Egg Drop Soup

$2.95+

Egg Drop Soup has a milder flavor and is a good choice if you are new to Chinese food. its got a distinctive egg taste (Obviously). Eggs, Corn Starch, and Special seasoning.

S3 Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95+

If you like bolder, stronger flavors, Hot & Sour Soup is for you! Words to describe this soup: "tangy" or "packs a punch" Ingredients: Tofu, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, egg and red peppers.

S4 Vegetable and Bean Curd Soup

$10.95

For 2! ingredients: Carrots, napa (Chinese) cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms and tofu.

S5 Sizzling Chicken Soup

$10.95

For two! Ingredients: white meat chicken, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, bamboo shoots, topped with seasoned rice

S5* Sizzling Shrimp Soup

$12.95

For two! Ingredients: Shrimp, mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, bamboo shoots, topped with seasoned rice.

S6 House Special Soup

$12.95

Ingredients: shrimp, white meat chicken, napa (Chinese) cabbage, water chestnuts, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms and bamboo shoots. No Noodles!

S7 Hot and Sour Seafood Soup

$12.95

Spicy soup for two! Ingredients: Tofu, mushrooms, eggs, shrimp, scallops.

S8 Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.95

Ingredients: White meat chicken, celery, napa (Chinese) cabbage, carrots, yellow onions and noodles.

S9 Shrimp Noodle Soup

$12.95

Ingredients: Shrimp, celery, napa (Chinese) cabbage, carrots, yellow onions and noodles!

Chip

$0.79

Fried wonton skin!

Chicken

201 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$11.95

Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with a side of Sweet and Sour Sauce! Topped with bell pepper, pineapple, carrot, onion and cherries!

202 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken cooked with snow peas, cabbage, water chestnuts, carrtosm mushrooms, and bamboo in a white sauce.

203 Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$11.95

Diced dark meat chicken cooked with cashew nuts, celery, baby corn, water chestnuts, bell pepper, and mushrooms in a brown sauce.

204 Sliced Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken, sauteed with bamboo, water chestnuts, mushrooms and green onions in garlic brown sauce. Spicy!

205 Sliced Chicken with Spicy Tea Sauce

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with napa (Chinese) cabbage, bell pepper, water chestnuts and carrots in a brown tea sauce. Spicy!

206 Sliced Chicken with Snow Peas

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots in a white sauce!

207 Sliced Chicken with Broccoli

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with broccoli and carrots in a brown sauce!

208 Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

Diced dark meat chicken sauteed with water chestnuts, baby corn, celery, bell pepper, szechuan hot pepper and peanuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!

209 Sliced Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Sliced dark meat chicken sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots, yellow onion and black beans in a brown sauce. Spicy!

210 Diced Chicken and Shrimp Sauteed

$14.95

Dark meat chicken and Shrimp sauteed with water chestnuts, baby corn, mushrooms, snow peas, and carrots in a brown sauce.

211 Chicken with String Beans

$11.95

Sliced white gingered chicken sauteed with string beans and yellow onions. Seasoned with salt, pepper, minced garlic and wine. (not brown or white sauce). Spicy!

212 Hunan Chicken

$11.95

Sliced white chicken sauteed with carrots, mushrooms, bamboo, snow peas and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!

213 Fried Chicken Wings (12)

$15.95

Marinated garlic fried chicken wings. 12 pieces.

214 Szechuan Chicken

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with carrots, yellow onions and green onions in a brown sauce. Spicy!

215 Lemon Chicken

$11.95

Fried white meat chicken. Boneless. Served with lemons, cherry and a side of lemon sauce!

216 Dynasty Chicken

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!

217 Curry Chicken

$11.95

Diced dark meat chicken with yellow onions, peas, carrots, and fresh mushrooms in a curry sauce. Spicy!

218 Spicy Chicken

$11.95

Diced dark meat chicken with baby corn, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bell peppers in a brown sauce. Spicy!

219 Mongolian Chicken w/Sauce

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken with green onions, yellow onions and bamboo in a brown sauce.

219B Mongolian Chicken Buffet Style

$11.95

Shredded white meat chicken sauteed with yellow onions and green onions, with black pepper! no sauce. Spicy!

220 Almond Chicken

$11.95

Diced dark meat chicken with baby corn, water chestnuts, peas, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and almonds in a white sauce.

221 Chicken with Vegetables

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, and snow peas in a brown sauce.

222 Moo Shu Chicken

$11.95

Sliced white meat chicken sauteed with American cabbage, green onions, bamboo and eggs. Served with 4 pancakes and plum sauce.

223 Jalapeno Chicken

$11.95

Diced dark meat chicken with sliced Jalapenos cooked in a brown sauce. Spicy!

225 Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

Pepper Chicken

$11.95

Thai Chcken

$12.95

Seafood

301 Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$14.75

Fried shrimp with a side of Sweet & Sour Sauce. Topped with bell peppers, pineapples, carrots and cherries.

302 Shrimp and Cashew Nuts

$14.75

Shrimp sauteed with baby corn, water chestnuts, bell peppers, mushrooms and cashew nuts in a brown sauce.

303 Kung Pao Shrimp

$14.75

Shrimp sauteed with water chestnuts, baby corn, hot pepper, and peanuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!

304 Shrimp with Vegetables

$14.75

Shrimp with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a white sauce.

305 Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$14.75

Shrimp sauteed with peas, carrots, sliced mushrooms and eggs in a white sauce. ( no Lobster.)

306 Shrimp and Snow Peas

$14.75

Shrimp sauteed with snow peas and bamboo shoots in a white sauce.

307 Shrimp and Broccoli

$14.75

Shrimp with broccoli and carrots in a white sauce.

308 Wonderful Shrimp

$14.75

Shrimp with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!

309 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$14.75

Shrimp sauteed with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and green onions in a garlic sauce. Spicy!

310 Shrimp with Spicy Tea Sauce

$14.75

Shrimp with napa (Chinese) cabbage, bell peppers, water chestnuts and carrots in a brown tea sauce. Spicy!

311 Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$14.75

Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!

312 Shrimp with Chili Sauce

$14.75

Shrimp sauteed with peas, carrots, and mushrooms in a chili tomato sauce. Spicy!

313 Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$17.75

Scallops sauteed with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and green onions in a garlic sauce. Spicy!

314 Scallops with Black Bean Sauce

$17.75

Scallops sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!

315 Scallops in Chili Sauce

$17.75

Scallops sauteed with peas, carrots, and yellow onions in a chili tomato sauce. Spicy!

316 1lb Crawfish

$14.75

317 1lb Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$14.95

318 1/2lb Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$14.75

319 Sesame Shrimp

$14.75

Shrimp dipped in lotus flour. this dish if fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce. NOT spicy.

321 Fried Fish

$14.75

6 to 7 pc. Comes in white box

322 Baked Fish

$14.75Out of stock

1 LB Cocktail Shrimp (40pc)

$18.75

Clam In Black Bean Sauce 30oz

$14.99

Salt Pepper Crab 30oz

$14.99Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Salt Pepper Fish

$14.95

Pork

401 Sweet and Sour Pork

$11.95

Fried pork with a side of Sweet & Sour Sauce. Topped with bell peppers, pineapples, carrots, and cherries.

402 Moo Shu Pork

$11.95

Sliced pork sauteed with American cabbage, green onions, bamboo shoots, and eggs. Served with a side of plum sauce. Includes 4 pancakes.

403 Twice Sauteed Pork

$11.95

Sliced pork sauteed with American cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, yellow onions and green onions, in a combination of brown sauce and plum sauce. Spicy!

404 Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Shredded pork sauteed with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and green onion in a garlic sauce. Spicy!

405 Dynasty Pork

$11.95

Sliced pork with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!

406 Sliced Pork with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Sliced pork sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!

407 Sliced Pork with Vegetables

$11.95

Sliced pork with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.

408 Hunan Pork

$11.95

Sliced pork sauteed with carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!

409 Sliced Pork with Scallions

$11.95

Sliced pork with green onions and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce.

410 Szechuan Pork

$11.95

Shredded pork with carrots, yellow onions, and green onions in a brown sauce. Spicy!

411 Pork with String Beans

$11.95

Bacon & Cabbage

$11.95

Mapo Tofu

$13.95

Sausage Buffet Style

$11.95

Beef

501 Beef with Broccoli

$12.95

Sliced beef with broccoli in a brown sauce.

502 Beef with Snow Peas

$12.95

Beef sauteed with snow peas, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce.

503 Beef with Vegetables

$12.95

Sliced beef with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.

504 Beef Szechuan

$12.95

Shredded beef with carrots, celery, yellow onions and green onions in a brown sauce. Spicy!

505 Beef with Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Shredded beef with water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and green onions in a garlic sauce. Spicy!

506 Hunan Beef

$12.95

Sliced beef sauteed with carrots, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!

507 Pepper Beef

$12.95

Sliced beef with bell peppers and yellow onions in a brown sauce.

508 Dynasty Beef

$12.95

Sliced beef with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, snow peas, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce. Spicy!

509 Kung Pao Beef

$12.95

Sliced beef with water chestnuts, baby corn, hot peppers, and peanuts in a brown sauce. Spicy!

510 Mongolian Beef w/sauce

$12.95

Sliced beef with yellow onions, green onions and bamboo shoots in a brown sauce.

510B Mongolian Beef Buffet Style

$12.95

Sliced beef with yellow onions and green onions, with a lot of black pepper. (no sauce) Spicy!

511 Moo Shu Beef

$12.95

Sliced beef sauteed with American cabbage, green onions, bamboo shoots, and eggs. Comes with a side of plum sauce and 4 pancakes.

512 Beef with Mushrooms

$12.95

Sliced beef with mushrooms in a brown sauce.

Beef And Scallop

$16.95

Scallops And Beef

$18.95

Vegetables

601 Buddhist Delight

$11.95

Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.

602 Moo Shu Vegetables

$11.95

American cabbage sauteed with green onions, bamboo and eggs. Served with a side of plum sauce and 4 pancakes.

603 Sauteed String Bean

$11.95

Sauteed string beans topped with chopped onions.

604 Sauteed Snow Peas and Water Chestnuts

$11.95

Sauteed snow peas and water chestnuts in a white sauce.

605 Bean Curd with Vegetables

$11.95

Fried bean curd with broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in a brown sauce.

606 Bean Curd with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Fried bean curd sauteed with bell peppers, water chestnuts, carrots, and yellow onions in a black bean brown sauce. Spicy!

607 Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Broccoli flowers in garlic sauce. Spicy!

608 Vegetables with Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and napa (Chinese) cabbage in garlic sauce. Spicy!

609 Sesame Potato

$11.95
610 Sauteed Mushroom

$11.95

Chow Mein

701 Chicken Chow Mein

$11.95

White meat chicken with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)

702 Pork Chow Mein

$11.95

Pork with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)

703 Beef Chow Mein

$12.95

Beef with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)

704 Shrimp Chow Mein

$12.95

Shrimp with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)

705 House Chow Mein

$12.95

White meat chicken, beef and shrimp with bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)

706 Vegetable Chow Mein

$11.95

Bean sprouts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions served with a side of crispy wonton chips. (Not Noodles!)

Lo Mein

721 Chicken Lo Mein

$11.95

White meat chicken on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.

722 Pork Lo Mein

$11.95

Sliced pork on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.

723 Beef Lo Mein

$12.95

Sliced beef on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.

724 Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.95

Shrimp on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.

725 House Lo Mein

$12.95

White meat chicken, beef and shrimp on top of Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, yellow onions, celery, scallions, carrots and napa (Chinese) cabbage.

726 Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.95

Lo Mein noodles with minced garlic, broccoli, celery, scallions, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, and napa (Chinese) cabbage.

House Pan Fried Noodle

$14.95

Fried Rice

801 Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Diced dark meat chicken on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.

802 Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

Shredded pork on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.

803 Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Sliced beef on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.

804 Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions. (Approximately 15-16 pieces of shrimp)

805 House Fried Rice

$12.95

White meat chicken, beef and shrimp on top of fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions. (Approximately 6 pieces of shrimp)

806 Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

807 Bacon Fried Rice

$11.95

Bacon mixed with fried rice with peas, carrots, yellow onions, eggs and scallions.

Egg Foo Young

1001 Chicken Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Dark meat chicken with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.

1002 Pork Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Pork with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.

1003 Beef Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Beef with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.

1004 Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Shrimp with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.

1005 House Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Dark meat chicken, beef and shrimp with eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.

1006 Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$13.95

Eggs, bean sprouts, american cabbage, green onions, and yellow onions fried into a thick pancake-like patty with egg foo young sauce on the side.

Rice Noodle

1201 Chicken Rice Noodle

$12.99

Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with sliced white meat chicken, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.

1202 Pork Rice Noodle

$12.99

Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with pork, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.

1203 Beef Rice Noodle

$14.99

Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with sliced beef, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.

1204 Shrimp Rice Noodle

$14.99

Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with shrimp, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs. (approximately 15-18 pieces of shrimp)

1205 House Rice Noodle

$14.99

Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with sliced white meat chicken, beef and shrimp, carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs. (approximately 6 pieces of shrimp)

1206 Vegetable Rice Noodle

$12.99

Rice noodles sauteed with a touch of white peppered powder. Cooked with carrots, green onions, yellow onions, celery, cabbage, bean sprouts and eggs.

House Specialties

H1 Vegetarian Paradise

$16.25

Combination of 3 veggie favorites, served in 3 16oz boxes! Bean Curd Szechuan style, Mixed Chinese Veggies and String Beans. Its a dish no vegetable lover can resist! Spicy! Mixed Chinese Veggies contains: broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts in a white sauce.

H4 Peking Beef

$16.25

Shredded beef with scallions and bamboo shoots cooked in a delicious brown sauce.

H5 House Special Chicken

$13.95

This popular dish consists of deep fried white meat chicken, topped with a variety of sauteed mixed vegetables in our house special sweet sauce. Vegetables: bamboo shoots, carrots, snow peas, baby corn, water chestnuts and straw mushrooms.

H6 General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

This remarkable dish was originally created for General Tso's during Ching Dynasty. Finely chunked chicken sauteed with baby corn, carrots and broccoli in an exotic Hunan sauce! Spicy!

H7 Empress Chicken

$13.95

Crispy, lightly fried white meat chicken sauteed with baby corn, broccoli, snow peas and carrots in a special red sauce. This is a combination of Sweet & Sour and Brown sauce. Spicy!

H8 Chicken Amazing

$13.95

Sliced white meat chicken stir fried with garden greens in a special Hunan Szechuan mixed sauce. (This is what makes this dish amazing). This is a combination of Brown and Pink sauce. Vegetables include: Carrots, water chestnuts, baby corn, snow peas, and mushrooms. Spicy!

H9 Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Dark meat chicken dipped in lotus flour. This dish is fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce. (Similar to General Tso's Chicken) NOT spicy.

H10 Tangerine Chicken

$13.95

Dark meat chicken coated in flour, lightly fried until the outside is golden brown, but the inside is still tender; it is then enhanced by specially flavored sweet and spicy brown sauce. Orange peels are added to season the dish and give it a "Tangy" kick!

H11 Sesame Beef

$16.25

Sliced beef dipped in lotus flour. This dish is fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce. NOT spicy!

H12 Tangerine Beef (Hunan)

$16.25

Sliced beef coated in lotus flour, lightly fried until the outside is golden brown, but the inside is still tender; it is then enhanced by specially flavored sweet and spicy brown sauce. Orange peels are added to season the dish to give it a "Tangy" kick! Spicy!

H14 Dynasty Trio

$16.25

Shrimp, pork and chicken with broccoli, snow peas, carrots, water chestnuts and baby corn in a chef's hot and spicy sauce!

H15 Golden Crispy Shrimp

$16.25

Large whole shrimp, slightly fried with chestnuts and floured with a light touch of Sweet & Sour Sauce, layered with a hot and spicy flavor, then dipped with cashew nuts. (Shanghai style) Spicy!

H16 Stir-Fried Seafood and Chicken

$16.25

A splendid combination of scallops, shrimp, and sliced chicken breast, precisely balanced with green scallions.

H17 Ma-La Prawn and Scallops

$16.95

Fresh sea scallops and prawns lightly sauteed in a hot ma-la sauce, served with a variety of vegetables. A classic Hunan style dish. Spicy!

H19 Prawn Amazing

$16.95

Large whole shrimp, stir fried with a variety of Chinese vegetables in a special Hunan/Szechuan mixed sauce. (The sauce is what makes this dish amazing.)

H22 Happy Family

$16.95

Sliced chicken, beef, scallops, shrimp and pork precisely balanced with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, snow peas and baby corn in a brown sauce.

H23 Triple Delight

$16.25

A splendid combination of sliced shrimp, pork and chicken delicately balanced with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, napa (Chinese) cabbage, snow peas and baby corn in brown sauce.

H25 Pork and Shrimp

$16.95

An excellent presentation of pork and shrimp with black bean and chili sauce. This dish shows perfect balance of separation! Spicy!

H29 House Special Bean Curd

$16.25

Deep fried sliced bean curd and minced pork, shrimp and chicken with bamboo shoots and mushrooms in a spicy, tangy sauce. Spicy!

H30 Seafood Delight

$18.95

Shrimp, imitation crab meat and scallops sauteed in seasoned butter.

Combination Specials

CS1 Beef and Broccoli & Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95
CS2 General Tso's Chicken & Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95

Spicy

CS3 Pepper Beef & Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95
CS4 Chicken Vegetable & Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95
CS5 String Bean and Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95
CS6 Beef and Broccoli & Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95
CS7 General Tso's Chicken & Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95

Spicy

CS8 Pepper Beef & Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95
CS9 Chicken Vegetable & Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95
CS10 String Bean & Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95
CS11 Szechuan Beef & Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95

Spicy

CS12 Szechuan Beef & Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95

Spicy

CS13 Kung Pao Chicken & Sweet and Sour Chicken

$13.95

Spicy Contains Peanuts

CS14 Kung Pao Chicken & Sweet and Sour Pork

$13.95

Spicy Contains Peanuts

CS15 General Tso's Chicken & Beef and Broccoli

$13.95

Spicy

Sauce

8oz Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.95
8oz Brown Sauce

$1.95