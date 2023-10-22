Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

McRuth Sandwich
$6.00
Super McRuth Sandwich
$11.00
FT McRuth Sandwich
$7.25
Super FT McRuth
$12.00
Meatless FT McRuth
$7.25
Mini Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$5.50
Monte Cristo
$10.50
Western Sandwich
$9.50
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.25

Breakfast Sides

Side 1 Egg
$1.50
Side 2 Eggs
$3.00
Side Bacon
$4.50
Side Baked Beans
$3.00
Side Banana
$1.25
Side Berries & Cream
$4.00
Side Biscuit
$2.50
Side Cinnamon Bun
$6.50
Side Corned Beef Hash
$5.75
Side Crispy Bacon
$4.50
Side Crispy Homefries
$3.75
Side Deep Fried Homefries
$3.50
Side English Muffin
$2.50
Side Ham
$4.50
Side Hamburg Steak
$12.00
Side HF no Onions
$3.75
Side Homefries
$3.75
Side Maple Syrup
$2.50
Side Mini Hamburg Steak
$6.00
Side Molasses Toast
$2.50
Side Muffin
$3.50
Side Rye Toast
$2.25
Side Sausage Gravy
$9.50
Side Sausage Links
$4.50
Side Sausage Patties
$4.50
Side Tater Tots
$3.75
Side Wheat Toast
$2.50
Side White Toast
$2.50

Eggs

1 Egg
$1.50
2 Eggs
$6.50

Our Favorite vegetarian breakfast

3 Eggs
$7.50
1 Egg & Bacon
$9.50
1 Egg & Ham
$9.50
1 Egg & Sausage Links
$9.50
1 Egg & Sausage Patties
$9.50
2 Eggs & Bacon
$10.50

Two Eggs with four slices of smoked bacon

2 Eggs & Ham
$10.50

Two Eggs with 4oz of baked ham

2 Eggs & Sausage Links
$10.50

Two Eggs with four sausage links

2 Eggs & Sausage Patties
$10.50

Two Eggs with 2 sausage patties

Dave's Favorite
$12.50

Two Eggs with homemade Corned Beef Hash

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit
$11.50
Sausage Gravy & Eggs
$13.50
Steak Tips & Eggs
$20.25

French Toast

1 French Toast
$4.75
Tall French Toast
$8.50
French Toast Platter
$11.50

Lighter Side

Nappie Sausage Gravy
$3.00
Side Sausage Gravy
$9.50

Omelets

Mexican Omelet
$13.75
Black Bear Omelet
$14.75
Vegetarian Omelet
$12.75
Ham & Cheese Omelet
$11.25
Kitchen Sink Omelet
$16.25
Western Omelet
$12.75
All Meat Omelet
$14.75
Three Egg Omelet
$10.00

Pancakes

1 Pancake
$4.75
Tall Pancakes
$8.50
Pancake Platter
$11.50
1 Blueberry Pancake
$5.75
Tall Blueberry Pancakes
$9.50
Blueberry Pancake Platter
$12.25
1 Pumpkin Pancake
$5.25
Tall Pumpkin Pancakes
$9.25
Pumpkin Pancake Platter
$12.25
PCC Pancakes
$10.25
PCC Pancake Platter
$13.25

Waffles

Waffle
$8.50
Waffle Platter
$11.50

Lunch/Dinner

Burgers

5th Wheel Burger
$14.50

Topped with cheese, bacon, and a few onion rings

Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.50
Big Rig Burger
$14.50

With cheese, bacon, & onion

Brunch Burger
$15.75
Chedder Bacon Burger
$14.50
Cheeseburger
$12.00
Chicken Burger
$12.25
Fiery Chicken Burger
$13.25

Drenched in Frank's Red Hot sauce & homemade Bleu cheese dressing

Flaming Wicked Chicken Burger
$14.25
Hamburger
$11.00
Jawsburger
$14.00

Haddock topped with cheese & tartar sauce

Reuben Burger
$18.25
Wicked Chicken Burger
$14.25

Cheddar cheese, bacon, & ranch dressing

Chicken

6pc Chicken Finger Meal
$14.25

Want them grilled instead of fried? Just ask.

9pc Chicken Finger Meal
$17.25

Want them grilled instead of fried? Just ask.

Chicken Pot Pie
$16.00

Filled with tender white chicken meat, peas, & carrots. Served with 1 side and homemade bread.

Double Chicken Breast
$16.75
Grilled Chicken Breast
$12.75

Meals & Beans

7inch Pot Pie
$10.00
Baked Ham Dinner
$18.00
Beans & Franks
$11.25

Served with coleslaw and homemade bread

Beans & Ham
$11.25

Served with coleslaw and homemade bread

Extra Steak Tips 8oz
$15.00
Hamburg Steak
$17.25

Angus beef cooked your way. Served with gravy & and a couple of onions rings 10oz

Just Beans
$8.25

Served with coleslaw and homemade bread

Prime Rib 12oz
Ribeye
$23.00
Ribeye 12oz
$23.00
Roast Pork
$16.00
Roast Turkey
$16.50
Steak Tips
$20.25

Tender tips marinated in bourbon sauce and smothered with sauteed onions & mushrooms

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Beef Sandwich
$13.50
Hot Hamburg Sandwich
$14.00
Hot Thanksgiving Sandwich
$14.50
Hot Turkey Sandwich
$13.50

Lunch & Dinner Sides

Side Baked Beans
$3.00
Side Bread
$1.00
Side Cole Slaw
$2.75
Side Fresh Broccoli
$2.75
Side Mash
$2.75
Side Mashed with Beef Gravy
$2.75
Side Mashed with Chicken Gravy
$2.75
Side Potato Salad
$2.75
Side Roll
$1.00
Side Stuffing
$2.75
Side Veg of the Day
$2.75

Melts

Corned Beef Melt
$14.00
Patty Melt
$13.00
Tuna Melt
$11.00

Mini Meals

Mini Chicken Breast
$12.75
Mini Fish & Chips
$12.50
Mini Fried Haddock
$14.25
Mini Hamburg Steak
$14.25
Mini Hot Turkey Sandwich
$9.00
Mini Hot Turkey Sandwich
$9.00
Mini Roast Turkey
$13.50

Pasta

Mac & Cheese
$11.00

Salads

Beef Taco Salad
$14.00
Chef Salad
$14.00
Chicken Taco Salad
$14.00
Chicken Tender Salad
$14.50
Classic Salad
$10.00
Garden Salad
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$14.50

Sandwiches

1 Hot Dog
$7.50
2 Hot Dogs
$9.00
BLT
$9.50
Burger Club
$13.50
Charbroiled Chicken Club
$13.50
Grand Gobbler
$11.50

Cold roasted turkey, warm stuffing, & cranberry sauce

Grilled Cheese
$7.50
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$9.50
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$9.00
Ham Club
$13.50
Reuben
$14.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$9.00
Turkey BLT
$11.50

House roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, & tomato

Turkey Club
$13.50
Turkey Sandwich
$10.00

Seafood

Fried Haddock
$18.25

Hand breaded & fried until crispy golden brown 10oz

Extra Haddock 5oz
$7.50
Fish & Chips
$16.50

Hand breaded haddock pieces fried golden brown. Served with fries, coleslaw, & homemade bread.

Single Lobster Roll
$23.00
Double Lobster Roll
$32.00

Soups & Stews

Cup Soup of the Day
$6.00
Bowl Soup of the Day
$8.00
Cup Fish Chowder
$8.50
Bowl Fish Chowder
$10.50

Loaded with haddock, potatoes, onions, & simmered in butter and cream

Cup Corn Chowder
$6.00
Bowl Corn Chowder
$8.00
Cup Fish Chowder & Tuna Melt
$18.00
Bowl Fish Chowder & Tuna Melt
$20.00

Subs

Black Bear Sub
$15.50

Slicked steak, garlic, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & provolone Cheese

Chicken Bacon Sub
$14.50
Steak & Cheese Sub
$13.00
Bomb Sub
$14.50

Apps

Fries Apps

Crinkle Fries
$7.25
Crinkle Fries Poutine
$8.75
Tater Tots Poutine
$8.75

Chicken Fingers & Wings

6pc Chicken Fingers
$10.00
10pc Chicken Fingers
$15.00
20pc Chicken Fingers
$25.00
30pc Chicken Fingers
$30.00
6pc Bone In Wings
$12.00
10pc Bone In Wings
$17.00
20pc Bone In Wings
$29.00
30pc Bone In Wings
$34.00

Misc Apps

Fried Mushrooms
$9.25
O Rings
$9.00
Pickled Pink
$8.00
6 Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
10 Mozzarella Sticks
$11.00
20 Mozzarella Sticks
$20.00

Nachos

Irish Nachos
$11.25
Nacho Grande Beef
$14.25
Nacho Grande Chicken
$14.25
Personal Irish Nachos
$6.25
Vegetarian Nachos
$11.25

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla
$11.25
Chicken Quesadilla
$14.25

Kids

Kids Pancakes
$6.50
Kids French Toast
$6.50
Kids Scrambled Eggs
$6.50
Kids Hamburger
$7.00
Kids Cheeseburger
$7.50
Kids Fish
$7.50
Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.50
Kids Turkey & Stuffing
$7.50
Kids Hot Turkey
$7.50
Kids Hot Dog
$6.50
Kids Craft Mac & Cheese
$7.50
Kids Homemade Mac & Cheese
$7.50
Kids Fries
$3.00
Kids Grilled Chicken
$7.50
Kids P B & J
$6.50
Kids Chicken Fingers
$7.50

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Date Square
$3.19
Brownie Wonder
$6.00
Stawberry Shortcake
$7.00
Crisp/Pudding
$6.00
Banana Split
$8.00
18 Wheeler
$25.00
Shake
$6.00
1 Scoop Sundae
$5.00
2 Scoop Sundae
$6.00
3 Scoop Sundae
$7.00
1 Scoop Ice Cream
$3.00
2 Scoops Ice Cream
$4.00
3 Scoops Ice Cream
$5.00
Kids Sundae
$3.00
Whip Cream
$1.50
Ice Cream
$1.50

Bakery

Loaf Bread
$6.50
Loaf Quick Bread
$6.50
1/2 Dozen Rolls
$6.00
Dozen Rolls
$8.00
1/2 Dozen Muffins
$21.00
Dozen Muffins
$42.00
1/2 Dozen Biscuits
$6.00
Dozen Biscuits
$10.00
Bag of Cookies
$4.99
Whoopie Pie
$2.59
PCC Whoopie Pie
$2.99
Brownie
$1.99
Cookie Platter
$20.00
Dozen Whoopies
$31.08
Cream Horn
$2.29

Pie by the Slice

Slice Apple Pie
$5.99
Slice Blueberry Pie
$5.99
Slice Banana Cream Pie
$5.99
Slice Bumbleberry Pie
$5.99
Slice Chocolate Cream Pie
$5.99
Slice Coconut Pie
$5.99
Slice Graham Cracker Pie
$5.99
Slice Pumpkin Pie
$5.99
Slice Raspberry Pie
$5.99
Slice Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
$5.99
Slice Sugar Free Pie
$5.99

Whole Pie

Apple Pie
$25.00
Banana Cream Pie
$24.00
Blueberry Pie
$24.00
Bumbleberry Pie
$24.00
Chocolate Cream Pie
$24.00
Coconut Cream Pie
$24.00
Graham Cracker Pie
$24.00
Pumpkin Pie
$24.00
Raspberry Pie
$24.00
Stawberry Rhubarb Pie
$24.00
Sugar Free Pie
$25.00

Bulk-To-Go Menu

Bulk to Go

7inch Pot Pie
$10.00
Pint Gravy
$3.00
Quart Gravy
$5.00
Pint Coleslaw
$4.99
Quart Coleslaw
$7.99
Pint Veggie
$4.00
Quart Veggie
$8.00
Pint Stuffing
$4.00
Quart Stuffing
$8.00
Pint Mashed Potato
$4.50
Quart Mashed Potato
$8.99
Pint Baked Beans
$3.99
Quart Baked Beans
$6.99
Pint Whipped Cream
$4.50
Quart Fish Chowder
$15.00
Quart Soup
$10.00
9x13 Pan Mac & Cheese
$30.00
9x13 Pan Baked Beans
$25.00
9x13 Pan Crisp
$20.00
7in Crisp
$9.99
Pint Bleu Cheese Dressing
$6.00
Udies Loaf of Bread
$14.00
12oz Hash
$8.00
Beans, Bread, & Slaw
$16.00