Eadie's Market & Catering
Lunch Takeout
Appetizers
Specialty Sandwiches and Wraps *Includes complimentary self-serve fountain drink*
- Deli Sandwiches & Wraps (GF option)$9.89
Create your own deli sandwich. Choose your bread, meat, cheese, toppings, and condiments. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Cheeseburger (build your own)$7.89
1/4 lb. cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Spicy chili lime crusted chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, sriracha creme, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Fried Fish Sandwich$10.99
5 oz panko breaded cod on a kaiser roll. Your choice for toppings. Comes with tarter and cocktail sauce. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.49
Chicken (fried or grilled) with 2 strips of fresh bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Hot Italian Panini$12.49
The hot Italian is packed with ham, pepperoni, capicola, salami, and provolone with your choice of toppings on pressed ciabatta. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Shrimp Po' Boy Hoagie$9.89+
Crispy buffalo shrimp, pickle, tomato, shredded lettuce, red pepper sauce. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Chicken Parmesan Hoagie$9.89+
Crispy tenders, marinara, provolone mozzarella blend, parmesan. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Philly Steak Hoagie$9.99+
Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, homemade cheese sauce and A1 aioli. **Includes a complimentary 20 oz. self-serve fountain drink**
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$13.49
Crispy chicken breast, thin sliced ham, swiss, and honey mustard on brioche.
Eadie's Favorites and Specialty Entrees
- Chicken Wings$9.49+
Our famous crispy wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$7.69
Crispy breaded chicken tenders. Get them dipped!
- Chicken Tenders 5 Piece$12.79
Crispy breaded chicken tenders. Get them dipped! Comes with 3 sauces of your choice.
- Macaroni and Cheese$4.29+
Our homemade mac and cheese is a crowd favorite. Choose between small, medium, or large.
- Butterflied Shrimp Basket$14.99
Panko breaded jumbo shrimp with garlic parmesan fries served with a cajun remoulade and cocktail sauce.
- Burrito Bowl$13.99
Your choice protein, white rice, refried black beans, peppers, onions, and your choice of toppings.
- Build Your Own Paleo Meal (GF)$11.79+
Choose your protein, 2 sides, and sauce. Everything is cooked in olive oil. This is a great way to get in a healthy meal!!
- Mediterranean Salmon or Chicken (GF)$19.69+
Oven roasted salmon or chicken served with rice pilaf, topped with mixed olives, artichokes, tomatoes, feta cheese, lemon caper beurre blanc.
- Chicken Bowl$15.99
Sliced chicken breast over rice, zucchini, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and broccoli in a lemon garlic olive oil.
Side Items
- Fries$4.29
Specialty coated crispy french fries. with ketchup on the side.
- Tater Tots$4.29
Crispy golden brown tater tots with a pinch of salt served with ketchup on the side.
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$4.69
Crispy beer battered onion rings.
- Small Mac and Cheese$4.49
- Mixed Vegetables (GF)$5.39
Broccoli, carrot, and cauliflower.
- Fruit Salad (GF)$5.29
A seasonal medley of fresh cut fruit.
- Tossed Salad (GF)$4.99
Iceberg mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing.
- Pickle Spear (GF)$0.99
Large kosher dill pickle spear. Goes great with any sandwich.
- Piece Of Fruit$0.99