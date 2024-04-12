Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Eagles' Landing Restaurant and Grill
Drinks
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Your favorite southern classic! Made-to-order fried pickle chips with the choice of your favorite dipping sauce.
- Loaded Potato Wedges$8.99
Potato wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon.
- Boneless Eagle Wings (6)$8.99
(6) boneless wings, fried, (or can be grilled), tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
- Jumbo Onion Rings$8.99
Hand-crafted, breaded plate of jumbo onion rings served with your favorite dipping sauce.
- Quesadilla$8.99
Tex-Mex classic. Your choice of beef, chicken, or just cheese.
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Large hand-breaded mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Fried Mozzarella Wedges (6)$8.99
Six fresh mozzarella wedges, hand-breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- 3 Item Sampler$12.99
Cheese wedges, onion rings and fried mushrooms. Sub any items for fried pickles.
Dinners
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Our best seller! Hand-breaded and made to order, served with our signature gravy & choice of two regular sides.
- Casey's Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
Tenderized, handbreaded chicken breast, topped with our signature gravy and choice of two regular sides.
- Roming Chicken Tenders$13.99
Six tenders, hand-breaded in our own blended seasoning, served with our signature gravy and choice of two regular sides.
- Boyd's Select 12 oz Ribeye$24.99
Angus beef ribeye, seasoned and flame-grilled to your favorite temperature, with choice of two regular sides.
- Hamburger Steak (Aunt Kim's Favorite)$13.99
12 ounces of delicious ground beef, simmered in mushroom-onion gravy (cooked in a gas oven and may appear pink but are completely well done) with choice of two regular sides. (Note: brown gravy cannot be completely removed. If this is an issue, we suggest ordering a different menu item)
- Boneless Eagle Wing Dinner (8)$12.99
Eight boneless chicken wings, hand-breaded, fried, and tossed in your favorite sauce. Your choice of dip and two regular sides.
- Weaver Schnitzel$13.99
Pork cutlet, tossed in seasoned bread crumbs, fried and topped with mushroom/onion gravy. Your choice of two regular sides. Served with a baguette.
- Trail Boss Grilled Chicken Breast$12.99
Tenderized, boneless chicken breast, lightly seasoned, and grilled to perfection. Your choice of two regular sides.
- Strickland Steak Finger Dinner$14.99
Tenderized, hand-breaded, and deep-fried beef strips, served with our signature white gravy, choice of two regular sides.
Sandwiches
- Uncle Fat's Steakhouse Burger$11.99
A1 Burger stacked with melted American cheese, bacon, thin-sliced homemade onion rings, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Your choice of one side.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$11.99
1/3 lb burger served with grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Your choice of one side.
- Peggy Melt$9.99
1/3lb beef patty with grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and Mackey Ranch spread on Texas Toast.
- Hamburger$8.99
1/3lb all beef burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles and a side of french fries.
- Cheeseburger$9.99
1/3lb all beef cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and a side of french fries.
- Double Hamburger$10.99
Stacked all-beef double hamburger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and a side of french fries.
- Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Stacked all-beef double cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and your choice of side.
- Hamburger (No Sides)$7.99
1/3lb all beef burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles (no sides)
- Cheeseburger (No Sides)$8.99
1/3lb all beef cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle (no sides)
- Stockyard French Dip$12.99
Roast beef shaved in-house, served on a toasted French baguette with melted provolone cheese, horseradish mayonnaise and Aujus and a side of your choice.
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Sliced Angus beef, grilled with onions, melted provolone cheese and served on a soft Italian roll, and a side of your choice.
- Lolly's Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Crispy fried or grilled chicken breast filet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions, and your choice of side.
- Timeless BLT$9.99
American classic made with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast, with a side of french fries or chips
- Market Street Club$10.99
Turkey and ham, shaved in-house, with american cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, stacked between three slices of Texas Toast, with a side of french fries or chips.
Pizza
- American Pizza$9.99
Hand-tossed pizza with our own blend of marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. (1.29 each additional topping)
- Supreme Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and black olives.
- Meat Lovers Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, hamburger, ham and bacon
- Cauliflower Crust Pizza$9.99
- Cauliflower Supreme$12.99
- Cauliflower Meat Lovers$12.99
Salads
- Classic Garden Salad$9.99
Shredded Colby Jack cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, onions, homemade croutons, and cucumbers on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
- Tex-Mex Taco Salad$11.99
Ground beef, pinto beans, and shredded Colby Jack cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce in a large, fried tortilla shell, topped with tomatoes, and onions. Served with sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa on the side.
- Colossal Chef Salad$12.99
Shaved ham and turkey, shredded Colby Jack cheese, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a boiled egg on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$10.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce sprinked with parmesan cheese and topped with grilled chicken and homemade croutons.
Kids Menu
Homemade Desserts
A la Carte
- French Fries Side$2.99
- Loaded French Fries Side$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes Side$2.99
- Loaded Mashed Potato Side$3.99
- Onion Rings Side$3.99
- Macaroni & Cheese Side$2.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.99
- Green Beans$2.99
- Potato Wedges Side$2.99
- Loaded Potato Wedges Side$3.99
- Baked Potato Side$2.99
- Broccoli Side$2.99
- Broccoli with Cheese$3.99
- Tater Tots$2.99
- Side Salad$2.99
- Corn Side$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries Side$3.99
- Vegetable Medley$2.99
- Grandma's Potato Salad$2.99
- Red Cabbage$2.99
- Baguette Side$0.99
- Applesauce Side$2.99
- Texas Toast Side$0.39
- White Gravy Side$0.59
- Brown Gravy Side$0.59
- Aujus Side$0.59
- Grilled Mushrooms Side$0.59
- Grilled Onions Side$0.59
- Mackey Ranch$0.59
- Ranch$0.59
- Bacon$0.99
- 1/2 lb of Grandma's Potato Salad$4.99