Early Bird Brunch Lincoln
Food
APPETIZERS
- BREAKFAST NACHOS$14.00
Crispy golden tater tots, covered with our cheese sauce, bacon, house salsa, avocado crema and scrambled eggs
- TOT POUTINE$14.00
Crispy golden tater tots, pork sausage gravy, white cheddar cheese curds, crispy bacon and sunny eggs
- CINNY-BOBS$10.50
2 skewers of fried cinnamon roll dough with white icing and caramel to dip | Limited availability
- FRENCH TOAST STICKS$9.50
Served with vanilla frosting and maple syrup
- HASH HOLES$10.50
Hash brown croquettes made with cheddar, smoked gouda and bacon. Served with ketchup & queso | Limited availability
- CINNAMON ROLLS$9.75
2 warm cinnamon rolls smothered with buttercream frosting
- BIRD TARTS$10.50
2 house made toasted pastries filled with blackberry jam. Drizzled with sweet white icing and blackberry jam | Limited availability
- EB FLATBREAD$14.25
Scrambled eggs, spicy chorizo, white queso, pepper jack, hollandaise and green chilis on flatbread
- BACON SCRAMBLE FLATBREAD$14.25
Scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, hollandaise, tomatoes and more bacon on flatbread
- WHEN PIGS FLY$18.00
A flight of our bacons: braised pork belly, cob smoked, candied, pecan wood smoked shoulder style, house bacon jam and toast
THE EGG OR THE CHICKEN
- The Early Bird*$13.50
2 eggs cooked to order, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat and toast
- A.M. Pot Pie*$13.00
Flaky puff pastry with sunny eggs, pork sausage gravy, hash browns | Limited availability
- Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken*$18.50
Hand Breaded and Fried Beef Fritter or Tender Chicken Breast with pork sausage gravy, 2 eggs, hash browns and toast
- Chicken & Waffle*$16.00
Belgian waffle, crispy chicken strips, 2 eggs cooked to order, and pork sausage gravy
- The EB B&G$14.00
2 buttermilk biscuits smothered in pork sausage gravy, hash browns, and 2 eggs cooked to order
- Corned Beef Hash*$15.50
Corned beef, onions, and peppers served over hash browns, topped with choice of eggs and hollandaise. Served with toast
- Huevos Rancheros* (GF)$14.50
2 sunny eggs on top of white corn tortillas with black beans, Spanish rice, house salsa and avocado crema
- Steak Jack Burrito$17.50
Huge flour tortilla stuffed with pepper jack cheese, scrambled eggs, grilled steak, black beans, spanish rice, and salsa. Topped with white queso and green onions
- El Gordo Morning Burrito$17.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, hash browns, black beans, house pork carnitas, topped with queso, avocado crema and house salsa
- Denver Scramble$15.50
Ham, green and red peppers, onions with scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese, served on top of hash browns with toast
- Egg White Scramble (GF)$16.00
Turkey sausage, spinach, tomato, egg white, pepper jack, house salsa. Served on top of hash browns with fruit
- Avocado’s Jam*$15.50
Toasted rye, herb whipped ricotta, sliced avocado, 2 sunny eggs, house bacon jam & bacon slices
- Avocado’s Number$15.50
Toasted honey wheat, herb whipped ricotta, sliced avocadoes, 2 hard boiled eggs, red onion, tomatoes, drizzled with lite orange honey vinaigrette
- Traveler’s Omelet$16.00
Chorizo, onion, jalapeno and pepper jack cheese, topped with house salsa
- Tree Hugger Omelet$15.00
Egg whites, grilled ‘shroom medley, red pepper and spinach
- Wide Awake Omelet$16.00
Steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, house chimichurri and gouda
- Early Bird Omelet$13.00
Pick your add-ins from below | ***WARNING*** All add-ins are priced per add-in. May we suggest two or three, BUT, we ain’t scared of a $25.00 omelet
BREAKFAST SANDIES
- COME UNORIGINAL$12.50
Fried egg and cheese with choice of shoulder Bacon or Sausage patty on choice of English Muffin or Croissant
- BREAKFAST TACOS$13.50
2 tacos with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo & avocado crema on white corn tortillas
- PANCAKE SANDY$12.50
Fried egg, American cheese, choice of Bacon or Sausage patty on maple pancakes
- WONDERFUL DAY$13.25
Sausage patty, candied bacon, smoked gouda, fried egg and house blackberry jam on a buttermilk biscuit
- THE HIPPIE$12.50
Fried eggs, American cheese and bacon on cinnamon raisin toast, with whipped maple cream cheese
HOLLANDAISE OF OUR LIVES
- Crab Cake Benny$19.50
House-made crab cake, romesco, poached egg, and hollandaise (Limited Availability)
- Smoked Salmon Benny$19.50
Cold smoked salmon, cream cheese spread, avocado, and poached eggs with hollandaise and capers. Limited availability
- Veg Head Benny$16.00
Grilled ‘shroom medley, roasted red peppers, and spinach, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise
- Ham I Am Benny$17.00
Cob smoked ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise
- Meat Head Benny$18.00
Grilled steak, thick cut bacon, and caramelized onions topped with poached eggs and hollandaise
JACK'S STACKS
- PANCAKES$10.00
Plain, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chip
- CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES$12.50
- PB&J PANCAKES$12.50
- OREO PANCAKES$12.50
- FRUITY PEBBLES PANCAKES$12.50
- #16$12.50
2 blueberry pancakes, lemon glaze, cream cheese and streusel topping
- CHURRO WAFFLE$11.00
Deep fried waffle dusted with cinnamon-sugar, drizzled with house caramel, topped with icing and whipped cream
- Frenched Cinnamon Roll$15.50
Cinnamon roll dipped in batter and grilled, topped with icing, 2 eggs cooked to order and choice of breakfast meat
- PB&J French Toast$14.00
3 slices of french toast, topped with whipped peanut-buttercream, blackberry jam and fresh berries
- Monkey Business$14.00
3 slices of french toast, topped with peanut butter frosting, banana pudding drizzle, house made caramel and chopped peanuts
- OG French Toast$11.50
3 slices of french toast, grilled golden brown
- Farnam French Toast$14.00
3 slices of french toast, grilled golden brown, topped with whipped mascarpone and caramel drizzle
- The Bird Cage$14.00
2 slices classic french toast with 2 fried eggs in the middle and a side of hash browns | Sorry, unable to cook eggs to order with this item, over-hard only
- Pancake Flight$18.00
NOT BREAKFAST
- BBLT$14.50
Shoulder bacon, cob smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast
- BIRD'S THE WORD$14.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, smoked gouda, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on sourdough toast
- CHICKEN & BISCUIT$14.00
Crispy chicken breast with melted cheddar on a buttermilk biscuit with hot honey, choice of side
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDY$14.75
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with cob smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato and house made ranch, choice of side
- CHICKEN STRIPS$14.75
4 breaded chicken breast strips, choice of side
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDY$13.50
Crispy chicken breast (Regular or Buffalo Tossed), lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo on a brioche bun, choice of side
- DELUXE GRILLED CHEESE$12.00
Cheddar, American and gouda cheeses with homemade bacon jam on grilled sourdough bread, choice of side
- GREEK YOGURT PARFAIT$12.50
Fresh berries, gluten free granola and orange honey drizzled over Greek yogurt
- HANGOVER BURGER$14.75
A double stack of beef patties with American cheese, bacon jam and a sunny fried egg on brioche, choice of side
- PATTY MELT$14.75
Twin beef patties with melted swiss and caramelized onions on grilled rye bread, choice of side
- SOUP OF THE DAY
- STRAWBERRY CHICKEN PECAN SALAD$13.50
Fresh strawberries, oven baked chicken breast, candied pecans and cob smoked bacon over fresh baby spinach with raspberry vinaigrette
- TOMATO BISQUE
- VEGAN HASH$15.00
Vegan chorizo with red and green peppers, onion, and vegan mozzarella, served on top of hash browns. Choice of dry toast
- VEGAN TACOS$14.50
Vegan chorizo, grilled peppers and onions, shredded lettuce, vegan cheese and pico de gallo on soft corn tortillas
KIDS MENU
ADD ONS & EXTRAS
- TOAST$2.75
- ENGLISH MUFFIN$3.50
- CROISSANT$3.50
- SAUSAGE PATTY (1)$3.50
- SAUSAGE LINKS (2)$3.50
- BACON JAM & TOAST$7.00
- TURKEY BACON$4.50
- 2 EGGS TO ORDER$4.00
- HASH BROWNS$3.50
- BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.00
- GF WAFFLE (GLUTEN FREE)$9.00
- FRUIT CUP$4.50
- FRUIT BOWL$6.50
- TOTS$3.50
- BISCUITS & GRAVY (2)$9.00
- Cheddar Andouille Grits$5.00
- SIDE PANCAKE$5.50
- COBB SMOKED BACON$4.50
- BRAISED BACON$4.50
- SHOULDER BACON$4.50
- TURKEY SAUSAGE LINKS$3.50
- SIDE FRENCH TOAST$5.50
SAUCES EXTRA
BRUNCH IN A BOX
- $80 BOX$80.00
Includes: 1 Bake | 1 A La Carte | Serves 7-8 | ($100 VALUE)
- $150 BOX$150.00
Includes: 2 Bakes | 2 A La Carte | Serves 14-16 | ($200 VALUE)
- $220 BOX$220.00
Includes: 3 Bake | 3 A La Carte | Serves 20-24 | ($300 VALUE)
- English Muffins (6)$10.99
- Fresh Baked Croissants (6)$10.99
- Scrambled Eggs by the Pan (Serves 8)$18.99
- Breakfast Burritos (6)$23.99
- Hash Holes (Dozen)$15.99
- Bacon/Sausage by the Pan (Serves 8)$24.99
CHOICE OF Shoulder Bacon, Cobb Smoked Bacon, Braised Bacon, Candied Bacon, Ham, Sausage Links, Sausage Patties, Turkey Sausage Patties
- O.J. Gallon$16.00
- OJ 60 oz Bottles$8.00
- Drip Coffee 96OZ THERMOS$18.50
- E.B. Bloody Mary GALLON$60.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- E.B. Bloody Mary HALF GALLON$35.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- E.B. Mimosa GALLON$55.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- E.B. Mimosa HALF GALLON$30.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- Orange Boozius GALLON$60.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- Orange Boozius HALF GALLON$35.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- Bluebird GALLON$65.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- Bluebird HALF GALLON$38.00
COCKTAIL CATERING
- DENVER BAKE$75.00
Eggs and hash browns with ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
- TRAVELER BAKE$75.00
Eggs and hash browns with chorizo, salsa, onions, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese
- TREE HUGGER BAKE$75.00
Eggs and hash browns with mushrooms, spinach and roasted peppers
- CORNED BEEF HASH BAKE$75.00
Eggs and hash browns with corned beef, peppers and onions, topped with hollandaise
- FRENCH TOAST BREAD PUDDING BAKE$75.00
Traditional bread pudding elevated with house-made French toast, caramel, and streusel
- WOKE BAKE$75.00
Eggs and hash browns with steak, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, chimichurri and smoked gouda
- SOUTHWEST BAKE$75.00
Eggs and hash browns with grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, peppers and onions, topped with house salsa
- VEGAN HASH BAKE$75.00
Hash browns with vegan chorizo, peppers and onions
- Burrito Box$75.00
- SOURDOUGH/HONEYWHEAT/RUSSIAN RYE LOAF$10.99
- CINNAMON RAISIN LOAF$12.99