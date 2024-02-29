Early to Rise 1801 McAllister Street
Drinks Menu
Tea
Beer
Wine
- Vigneti del Sole ‘1925’ Cuvée della Contessa Prosecco$11.00
- Victorine de Chastenay Brut Rosé$12.00
- Gotham Project ‘Gazerra’ Pinot Grigio (TAP)$9.00
- Famille Dubard ‘Coeur du Mont’ Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Ilha do Pico ‘Terras de Lava’ White Blend$15.00
- Schloss Gobelsburg ‘Cistercien Rosé’$12.00
- Comtesse Marion Pinot Noir$10.00
- Vigneti del Sole ‘1925’ Cuvée della Contessa Prosecco Bottle$44.00
- Victorine de Chastenay Brut Rosé Bottle$48.00
- Ilha do Pico ‘Terras de Lava’ White Blend$60.00
- Famille Dubard ‘Coeur du Mont’ Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- Gaston Chiquet Tradition Premier Cru Champagne Bottle$120.00
- Pierre Gimonnet & Fils 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs Brut Bottle$130.00
- Selbach-Oster Kabinett Riesling Bottle$85.00
- Raventós i Blanc ‘de Nit’ Brut Rosé Cava$98.00
- Schloss Gobelsburg ‘Cistercien Rosé’ Bottle$48.00
- Comtesse Marion Pinot Noir$40.00
Cocktails
N/A Beverages
To Go & Retail Menu
Bagels
Brunch in a Bag
Retail
- Hickory-Smoked Bacon (12oz)$12.00
cured with brown sugar & black pepper.
- Canadian Bacon (12oz)$10.00
flavored with lemon and wild bay laurel.
- Smoked Salmon (4oz)$15.00
- Hand-Paddled Butter (6oz)$8.00
our tangy, old-world style butter, flavored with flake salt & pounded to a delicate texture.
- Seasonal preserves (4oz jar)$7.00
all made with locally-grown fruit.
Early to Rise Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 233-0346
Closed • Opens Thursday at 8AM