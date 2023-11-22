Earth Bowl Superfoods Irvine Spectrum
Build Your Own Sorbet Bowl
- Small 12oz Sorbet Bowl$11.50
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
- Medium 16oz Sorbet Bowl$13.00
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
- Large 24oz Sorbet Bowl$16.50
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
- Thermal Insulated Bubble Bag$2.00
Traveling far on a hot day? Want your Bowl to be perfect when you reach your destination? Use our Insulated Bag, you will thank us later....
Build Your Own Yogurt, Chia or Oats Bowl
Bliss Bowl
- Bliss Bowl (1 SCOOP + 2 Toppings)$6.95
One scoop of your choice of sorbet and two toppings.
- Thermal Insulated Bubble Bag$2.00
Traveling far on a hot day? Want your Bowl to be perfect when you reach your destination? Use our Insulated Bag, you will thank us later....
Earth Shakes
- Banana Split Shake$9.75
Organic Cocoa Sorbet with Fresh Banana, Organic Peanut Butter and Organic Vanilla Almond Milk.
- Ocean Blues Shake$9.75
Organic Blue Majik Sorbet (coconut, pineapple and blue spirulina) with Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Banana and Organic Vanilla Almond Milk.
- Matcha Dream Shake$10.50
Organic Matcha Sorbet with Fresh Banana, Organic Almond Butter and Organic Vanilla Almond Milk.
- Mango Madness Shake$10.50
Organic Mango Sorbet with Fresh Banana, Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Strawberries and Organic Vanilla Almond Milk.
- Brazilian Booster Shake$10.50
Organic Acai Sorbet with Fresh Banana, Organic Vanilla Almond Chia, Almonds and Honey Yogurt.
- Pitaya on the Beach Shake$10.75
Organic Dragon Fruit Sorbet with Fresh Pineapple, and Organic Coconut Milk.
- PB&J Shake$10.75
Organic Acai Peanut Butter Sorbet with Fresh Strawberries, Organic Peanut Butter and Organic Vanilla Almond Milk.
- Strawberry Colada Shake$11.50
Organic Coconut Sorbet with Fresh Pineapple, Fresh Strawberry and Organic Coconut Milk.
- Wired Monkey Shake$11.50
Organic Coconut Sorbet with Fresh Banana, Almonds and Organic Seaworth Cold Brew Coffee.
- Coffee Chip Shake$11.75
Organic Coconut and Cocoa Sorbets with Organic Cocoa Nibs, Organic Peanut Butter and Organic Seaworth Cold Brew Coffee.
Earth-Friendly Bottled and Canned Drinks
- Brew Dr. Clear Mind Kombucha$3.95
100% Organic with no artificial ingredients. A bright and invigorating blend of rosemary, mint ,sage, and green tea.
- Brew Dr. Island Mango Kombucha$3.95
100% Organic with no artificial ingredients. A refreshingly delicious sip of sunshine. with mango, passion fruit and green tea.
- California Juice - BIG SUR Pressed Juice$6.95
Organic, Non-GMO, High Pressure Processed (no heat, no nutrient loss). Made of fresh Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Lemon and Ginger
- California Juice - SANTA BARBARA Pressed Juice$6.95
Organic, Non-GMO, High Pressure Processed (no heat, no nutrient loss). Made of fresh Apple, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Strawberry and Mint.
- California Juice - REDWOOD Pressed Juice$6.95
Organic, Non-GMO, High Pressure Processed (no heat, no nutrient loss). Made with fresh Carrot, Orange, Apple, Pineapple and Beet.
- Lemon Perfect Peach Raspberry Lemon Water$2.95
100% Organic, Non-GMO, Zero Sugar Flavored Lemon Water. Ripe peaches blend with sweet and tart raspberries to make this delightfully-refreshing.
- Lemon Perfect Dragonfruit Mango Lemon Water$2.95
100% Organic, Non-GMO, Zero Sugar Flavored Lemon Water. Subtly sweet dragon fruit blends with bold juicy mango to make this tropical-flavored explosion.
- Seaworth Single Fin Organic Cold Brew$4.95
Supremely fresh, 100% organic and preservative-free cold brew coffee. Simple, honest & delicious!!!
- Pop & Bottle Almond Milk Latte Cold Brew$4.95
Made from the finest Fair Trade coffee, combined with creamy almond milk, and blended with dates. 100% pure, organic, and up to 67% less acidic than conventional coffee
- Pop & Bottle Matcha Green Tea Almond Milk Cold Brew$4.95
The unique flavor of premium Japanese Matcha and nutrient dense spirulina, blended together with creamy almond milk and nutritious dates. The matcha provides slow release caffeination coupled with potent antioxidants, making this the perfect healthful pick-me-up.
- VIBE - Ginger Turmeric Wellness Shot$4.95
100% Organic, Non-GMO, Cold Pressed , Zero added sugars, artificial flavors or colors. Power-packed with a blend of roots, fruits, and flowers for the ultimate immune system strengthener.
- OPEN WATER - 16oz Still Water$2.95
Ultra-purified, climate neutral electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free recyclable aluminum packaging.
- Marquis - Yerba Mate Passion Mango Energy Drink$3.95Out of stock
NO SUGAR, NO CALORIES, NO CARBS, PACKED WITH VITAMINS B & C, AND 100mg OF ENERGY BOOSTING CAFFEINE FROM YERBA MATE, GREEN TEA AND GREEN COFFEE.
- Marquis - Yerba Mate Lemon Lavender Energy Drink$3.95
NO SUGAR, NO CALORIES, NO CARBS, PACKED WITH VITAMINS B & C, AND 100mg OF ENERGY BOOSTING CAFFEINE FROM YERBA MATE, GREEN TEA AND GREEN COFFEE.
- Marquis - Yerba Mate Super Berry Energy Drink$3.95Out of stock
NO SUGAR, NO CALORIES, NO CARBS, PACKED WITH VITAMINS B & C, AND 100mg OF ENERGY BOOSTING CAFFEINE FROM YERBA MATE, GREEN TEA AND GREEN COFFEE.
- Bambucha Mango Masala$2.95Out of stock
A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Blueberry and Ginger come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC GINGER, ORGANIC BLUEBERRY EXTRACT.
- Bambucha Blueberry Tart$2.95Out of stock
A powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí, Mango and Goji come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC MANGO EXTRACT AND ORGANIC GOJI BERRIES.
- Bambucha Thai Ginger$2.95Out of stock
This is a super powerful combination where Kombucha, Açaí and Pomegranate come together! INGREDIENTS: FILTERED WATER, LIVE KOMBUCHA CULTURE, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC BLACK TEA, ORGANIC GREEN TEA, ORGANIC AÇAÍ, ORGANIC POMEGRANATE EXTRACT.
- M>PWR H2O Alkaline Spring Water$2.75Out of stock
- Yerba Mate Orange Exuberance$2.95Out of stock