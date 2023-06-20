Earth Grocery 1701 6th Street Northwest
Restaurant
Cafe
Salads
Main Menu
Sandwiches
Bowls
Two Tacos
Extras
Grab and go
Sides
Popular Items
Moroccon Salad
$12.00
Sambussas
$8.00
Small Fries
$5.00
Restaurant
Salads
Kale Salad
$13.00
Moroccon Salad
$12.00
Main Menu
Hummus Falafel
$14.00
Hummus
$12.00
Baba Ganoush
$11.00
Sambussas
$8.00
Baklava
$6.50
Sandwiches
Falafel
$14.00
Cauliflower
$13.00
Brussel Sprouts
$14.00
Mushrooms
$14.00
Sandwich + Fries
$17.00
Bowls
Falafel bowl
$17.00
Cauliflower bowl
$17.00
Brussel Sprouts bowl
$17.00
Mushrooms bowl
$17.00
Two Tacos
Falafel Tacos
$11.00
Cauliflower Tacos
$11.00
Brussel Sprouts Tacos
$11.00
Mushrooms Tacos
$11.00
Extras
Small Fries
$5.00
Large Fries
$8.00
Avocado
$1.75
Grab and go
Falafel wrap
$7.00
Mushroom wrap
$7.00
Sides
Fries
$5.00
Avocado
$2.00
Flafel
$3.00
Rice
$4.00
Pita
$2.00
Cafe
Coffee
Latte
$5.75
Iced latte
$5.75
Iced American
$3.75
Americano
$3.75
Expresso
$2.50
Macchiato
$5.75
Syrup
Vanilla
$1.00
Caramel
$1.00
Orange blossom
$1.00
Butter rum
$1.00
Sugar cane
$1.00
Earth Grocery 1701 6th Street Northwest Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 394-0930
1701 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
