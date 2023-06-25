Earthworks Café & Lounge

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$1.50

A classic shot of rich and bold espresso

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso diluted with hot water to create a full-bodied coffee with a smooth finish

Hot Latte

Espresso combined with steamed milk and a touch of foam. Available in various flavors including vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Espresso with equal parts of steamed milk and foam, topped with a dusting of cocoa powder

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream, finished with a sprinkle of cocoa powder

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.50+

A smooth and naturally sweet coffee, made by steeping coarsely ground beans in cold water for 12 hours

Sm Iced Latte

$4.00

Espresso combined with cold milk and served over ice, available in various flavors

Lg Iced Latte

$6.00

Frozen Latte

$5.75

A blended drink made with espresso, milk, and ice, finished with a drizzle of caramel or chocolate syrup

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$6.00+

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.00

A selection of premium loose-leaf teas, including black, green, herbal, and rooibos, brewed to perfection

Iced Unsweet Black Tea

$3.00

A refreshing blend of loose-leaf teas, steeped in cold water and served over ice

Chai Latte

A warm and spicy blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, and milk, sweetened with honey

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Juice

A variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, juiced to order

Smoothies

A blended drink made with fresh fruit, yogurt, and honey, available in various flavors

Breakfast

Pastries

Grammie's Pecan Roll

$4.00

Rotating Scone

$4.00

Rotating Muffins

$3.00

Ham & Cheese Scone

$4.00

Jumbo Muffin

$5.00

Biscuit w/ Honey

$2.50

Hot

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00+

Southwest scramble with sausage and Pepper Jack cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg, cheese, house aioli with bacon, sausage, or avocado, and an English muffin

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

One or two biscuits

Avocado Toast

With toppings

Big Breakfast

2 eggs, a side of bacon, sausage, and avocado, one biscuit with gravy, and a hash brown

Sweet Potato Hash

Cold - Smoothies

Green Smoothie

Power smoothie

Em's Peanut Butter Smoothie

Protein, banana, maple

Strawberry & Kiwi

A fruity one

Seasonal

Cold - Fruit Bowl

Toasted Coconut Bowl

Blueberry banana base, fresh blueberries, bananas, and kiwi on top with toasted coconut

Cookie Crunch

Peanut butter base, granola, and chocolate drizzle

Seasonal*

Lunch

Sandwiches

Roast Beef & Herb Sandwich

$8.00+Out of stock

French baguette, toasted with buttered herb spread, roast beef, Swiss cheese, and mustard aioli

Fat Turkey

$8.00+

Pepper Jack, turkey, garlic and lemon aioli or pepper jam, classic Lay's on a baguette

Turkey Club

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, lettuce, mayo on toast

Seasonal Sandwich

Italian Sub

$8.00+

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Cucumber, tomato, carrot, Cheddar, croutons, ranch, romaine (add chicken or salmon)

Sesame Salad

$8.00

Romaine, mandarins, wontons, sesame seeds, carrots, cabbage, and almond slivers

Warm Veggie Salad

Rice, hummus, roasted sweet potato, broccoli, onion, almonds, and tzatziki

Seasonal

Dinner

Appetizers

Steak Frites

$22.00Out of stock

With a rosemary reduction sauce

Soft Pretzel

With beer cheese, mustard, and honey mustard, cinnamon sugar

Stuffed Banana Pepper

$9.00

Sticky Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Original, hot, or yuzu

Bread & Butter

$4.00

Handhelds

Italian Sub

Veggie Burger

Caprese

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Asiago cheese, fried or grilled chicken breast, bacon, ranch, and LT

Short and Stout Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Single patty, bacon onion blueberry jam, BBQ sauce, ketchup, mustard, and LTO

Big Todd Burger

Out of stock

Double patty, American cheese, the sauce, onion, shredded lettuce, triple sesame seed bun

Entrées

Alfredo

$16.00

Pot Roast

$14.00

Ribeye

$35.00

12 oz sirloin, 18 oz porterhouse, or ribeye

Vegan Chickpea Curry with Rice

Salmon Entree

$18.00

Dessert

Banana Split & Hot Fudge Sundae with Brownie

Blondie a La Mode

Affogato

$8.00

Espresso & ice cream

Cheesecake with Fruit

$5.00+

(Boozy) Milkshake

Seasonal

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Onions

$2.00

Drinks

Bottles/Cans

Athletic Brewing N/A

$6.00

Bluemoon Can

$4.00

Heavy Seas Tropicannon

$6.00

JO's Mystic Mama

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Narragansett Can

$4.00

Press Seltzer Dragonfruit Lotus

$5.00

Press Seltzer Guava Rhubarb

$5.00

Press Seltzer Peach Rosemary

$5.00

Press Seltzer Watermelon Salt

$5.00

Urban Artifact Spyglass

$6.00

Cocktails

Strawberry Summer

$11.00

First Mow

$11.00

Café Martini

$12.00

Backyard Peach

$11.00

Purple Drank

$11.00

Blueberry Old Fashioned

$12.00

Long Island

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$7.00

Draft

Miller Lite

$4.00

TALL Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$4.00

TALL Modelo

$5.00

Land Grant Pool Party

$6.50

Downeast Blackberry Cider

$6.00

Homestead Galactic Heroes

$6.50

Platform Haze Jude

$6.50

Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.00

Wolf's Ridge Daybreak

$6.50

Three Tigers Firehouse Amber

$6.00

Millersburg Lot 21 Blonde

$6.00

N/A

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Soda Water

Water

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Wine

Candoni Moscato

$7.00

Mano's Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Risata Prosecco

$7.50

Mont Gravet Rose

$7.00

Silvergate Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Raven's Glenn White Raven

$7.00

Canvas Pinot Noir

$7.50

Woodbridge Cabernet

$6.50

McManus Cabernet

$8.00

Candoni Merlot

Ravens Glenn Chardonnay

$6.50

Liquor

Whisky

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Castle & Key Restoration Rye

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Hotel Tango Reserve

$11.00

Hotel Tango Shmallow

$10.00

Howler Head

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Watershed Bourbon

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Vodka

Tito's

$5.00

Watershed Vodka

$6.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Tequila

Espolon

$6.00

Casa Migos

$8.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$6.00

Watershed Gin

$6.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12 Year

$11.00

Retail

Coffee

Jaguar Honey

$15.00

Ritual

$15.00

Serpent

$15.00

Decaf

$15.00

Espresso

$15.00

Drinkware

Beer Cup

$20.00

Wine Cup

$20.00

Earthworks Mug

$20.00

Shirts

Red THE YARD shirt

$20.00

Tan THE YARD shirt

$20.00

Red NEWARK STATION shirt

$20.00

Grey NEWARK STATION shirt

$20.00

Hoodies

Tan Hoodie

$40.00

Green Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Hat

$30.00