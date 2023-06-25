Earthworks Café & Lounge
Coffee
Hot Coffee
Drip Coffee
Espresso
A classic shot of rich and bold espresso
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water to create a full-bodied coffee with a smooth finish
Hot Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk and a touch of foam. Available in various flavors including vanilla, caramel, and hazelnut
Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts of steamed milk and foam, topped with a dusting of cocoa powder
Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream, finished with a sprinkle of cocoa powder
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
A smooth and naturally sweet coffee, made by steeping coarsely ground beans in cold water for 12 hours
Sm Iced Latte
Espresso combined with cold milk and served over ice, available in various flavors
Lg Iced Latte
Frozen Latte
A blended drink made with espresso, milk, and ice, finished with a drizzle of caramel or chocolate syrup
Iced Americano
Iced Latte
Teas
Hot Tea
A selection of premium loose-leaf teas, including black, green, herbal, and rooibos, brewed to perfection
Iced Unsweet Black Tea
A refreshing blend of loose-leaf teas, steeped in cold water and served over ice
Chai Latte
A warm and spicy blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, and milk, sweetened with honey
Juices
Breakfast
Pastries
Hot
Breakfast Burrito
Southwest scramble with sausage and Pepper Jack cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, house aioli with bacon, sausage, or avocado, and an English muffin
Biscuits and Gravy
One or two biscuits
Avocado Toast
With toppings
Big Breakfast
2 eggs, a side of bacon, sausage, and avocado, one biscuit with gravy, and a hash brown
Sweet Potato Hash
Cold - Smoothies
Cold - Fruit Bowl
Lunch
Sandwiches
Roast Beef & Herb Sandwich
French baguette, toasted with buttered herb spread, roast beef, Swiss cheese, and mustard aioli
Fat Turkey
Pepper Jack, turkey, garlic and lemon aioli or pepper jam, classic Lay's on a baguette
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, lettuce, mayo on toast
Seasonal Sandwich
Italian Sub
Salads
Dinner
Appetizers
Handhelds
Veggie Burger
Caprese
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Asiago cheese, fried or grilled chicken breast, bacon, ranch, and LT
Short and Stout Burger
Single patty, bacon onion blueberry jam, BBQ sauce, ketchup, mustard, and LTO
Big Todd Burger
Double patty, American cheese, the sauce, onion, shredded lettuce, triple sesame seed bun