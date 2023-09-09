Earthy Picks Vegan Downtown Orlando
Food Menu
Food
All-day Brunch Burrito
Massaged kale, black bean puree, tofu scrambled, fresh tomato, avocado, pink sauce. Served with plantain chips on the side.
New Age Burrito
Massaged kale, quinoa, black beans, crispy onions, sweet plantains (maduros), cilantro, avocado, cilantro aioli, spicy mayo. Serve with plantains on the side
Crazy About You Bowl
Massaged kale, black beans, jasmine rice, sautee beyond meat, sweet plantains (maduro), fresh pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro aioli, and sprouts. If you don't want beyond, substitute for mushrooms or tofu pericos
Locos Tacos
Three crunchy tacos with black bean purée, sauteed portobello mushrooms, fresh pico de gallo, spicy mayo, and sprouts. *Substitute mushrooms for beyond meat or tofu pericos
Earthy Salad Bowl
The 80/20 salad bowl you were asking for. 80% raw ingredients!!!! Massaged kale, red quinoa, black beans, onions, cilantro, housemade raw meat (sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, carrots), pickled cabbage, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cashew queso cream and cilantro aioli.
Sides
Desserts
Drinks Menu
Smoothies
Drinks
Colombian Limonada
A delicious and typical drink in Colombia that is made with Panela (Sugarcane) and lime juice. No added sugars, natural sugar from the sugarcane plant. AGUAPANELA CON LIMÓN 16 oz.
Strawberry Lavander Kombucha
Kombucha is a fizzy refreshing drink made with fermented tea and other natural spices and fruit. By Living Vitalitea
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Evian Water
Natural Spring Water
Spice Roots Kombucha
Kombucha is a fizzy refreshing drink made with fermented tea and other natural spices and fruit. By Living Vitalitea
Hibiscus Mojito Kombucha
Kombucha is a fizzy refreshing drink made with fermented tea and other natural spices and fruit. By Living Vitalitea
Cold Pressed Juices
MT Kale-Imanjaro Juice
12 oz of kale, spinach, cucumber, broccoli, green apple, ginger, and lemon. Contain no additives, preservatives, or fillers. By Drip Juice Therapy
Jungle Juice
12 oz of cucumber, pineapple, spinach, lime, and ginger. Contain no additives, preservatives, or fillers. By Drip Juice Therapy
Island In The Sun Juice
12 oz of pineapple, mango, orange, carrot, turmeric, and lemon. Contain no additives, preservatives, or fillers. By Drip Juice Therapy
Wellness Shot
Ginger, lemon, turmeric, orange, black pepper.
Brunch Menu
Brunch
Rawvolutionary Tacos
Raw. Three romaine lettuce tacos filled with our housemade raw taco meat made out of sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, carrots, housemade cashew queso cream, and pickled cabbage
Day-Dream Tostadas
Two crunchy tostadas with black bean purée, organic tofu pericos (tofu sauté with green onions and tomatoes), cilantro-garlic aioli, and sprouts. This item is gluten-free, if you prefer it soy-free, try beyond meat or mushrooms
Empanadas Colombian Style
Three crunchy corn empanadas, stuffed with lentils, potato, and guiso (Colombian sofrito), served with aji or cilantro sauce on the side
Sunrise Eggz & Croissant
Scrambled tofu pericos (sauteed tofu with green onions and tomatoes) avocado, and croissant on the side.