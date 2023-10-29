East Cesar Chavez | Poke-Poke 2601 East Cesar Chavez Street
Poke-Poke Menu
Traditional Poke Menu
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
The OG with a WASABI Kick to the face!
Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal
Pressed Tofu tossed with our OG mixings + edamame, carrots, Peanuts and Sambal
Signature Poke Menu
Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin, chili flake and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
Yowza Yuzu is our most decadent poke recipe. Our OG + Yuzu Kosho, Tobiko, Avocado, Jalapeño
Poke by the Pound
Salads!
Entree Salads
A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Peanuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Sesame Dressing on Side, Sesame seeds.
Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.