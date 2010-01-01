BEGINNING 1/15/24 THIS SITE WILL NO LONGER ACCEPT ORDERS GO TO eastglisan.com FOR AN UPDATED LINK
Popular Items
SPECIALS & NEW STUFF
- GIFT CARD$10.00+
This is a physical Gift Card good for in-person purchases at East Glisan Pizza Lounge as well as call-in take-out orders and it can also be applied to online orders. We will mail anywhere in the US if you provide an address in the notes.
- ROSE SANGRIA$16.00Out of stock
Rose, hibiscus, lime, agave, cinnamon. Refreshing!
- PINOT NOIR SANGRIA$16.00
32 oz Pinot Noir Sangria Maple, cinnamon, citrus, pomegranate molasses
- PIZZA SPECIAL$21.00+
Tomato cream sauce, mozzarella, red onion, fontina, meatballs, ricotta, basil
- VEGAN PIZZA SPECIAL$21.00+Out of stock
Red Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Pepperoni, Mushroom, House Chili Crisp
- DOUGH BALL KIT$10.00
You're the pizzaiolo with this down-to-the-dough-ball pizza kit. Each kit contains: A small dough ball (about a 12" pie), tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, choice of pepperoni or roasted mushrooms, and option for a kid's size chef hat & a little something fun ("prizes" vary)!
- CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)$12.00
Cannoli is best filled to order, these days best if you fill them yourself! Our kit comes with 2 of our house made shells, a bag of filling, and chocolate covered nibs to finish.
- MONDAY LASAGAGNA!$15.00Out of stock
Somehow, we didn't sell all the lasagna on Sunday? There's still time! (Some people say its better the next day anyway...)
!!!*COCKTAILS TO GO*!!!
- THREE AMIGOS$12.00
Lunazul Reposado, Vida mezcal, agave, grapefruit, plus lime *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
- OLD GLISAN$12.00
Buffalo Trace, brandied cherry, Angostura & orange bitters. *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
- YELLOW SUB$12.00
New Amsterdam gin, St Germain, orange, lemon, lime, lilikoi, simple *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
- BUFFY SUMMERS$12.00
Buffalo Trace, Benedictine, lemon, lime, pineapple, Fever Tree ginger beer, Bordeaux cherry juice (STAB cherry with wooden spike!)
- MARGARITA$11.00
Lemon, lime and orange juices, orange oleo, Harlequin and Pueblo Viejo.
- PALOMA$11.00
Pueblo Viejo, grapefruit and lime juice, grapefruit bitters *Must be 21, must order in addition to 1 "substantial" food item
- BLOODY MARY/MARIA$11.00
House made bloody mix and choice of locally made State vodka or Pueblo Viejo blanco tequila.
- COOL HAND LUC$12.00
Earl Grey...(not) hot. Earl Grey infused scotch, honey, lemon, cardamom bitters, club soda
- GOOD LEI$12.00
Myers Dark rum, lemon, orange & pineapple juice with a hint of Campari, cinnamon & salt.
STARTERS
- BREADSTICKS$8.00
(vegan option) Sourdough Garlic Parmesan breadsticks w/marinara
- FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)$6.00
crispy fried potatoes with spicy basil aioli (s)
- ITALIAN GREENS BREAD$9.00
a loaf of focaccia wrapped around Italian greens & cheese, roast garlic, roast garlic, sea salt & herbs
- PEPPERONI BREAD$9.00
a loaf of focaccia wrapped around pepperoni, cheese, herbs & spices
- MEATBALL APP (gf)$12.00
Italian grandma style pork meatballs, tomato sauce, parm, fresh basil.
SALADS
- GREEN SALAD$8.00
A simple mix of salad greens with our house Herbed Vinaigrette. Substitute Ranch, Blue Cheese, Caesar or Vegan Ranch.
- CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)$11.00Out of stock
Romaine, house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas
- CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)$7.00
Like our regular Caesar but smaller
- KALE CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)$11.00
Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale plus house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas.
- KALE CAESAR FOR ONE (NUTS! s, gf & v options) (Deep Copy)$7.00
Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale and smaller.
SQUARE
ROUND
- PLAIN CHEESE 12"$15.00
JUST CHEESE, PLEASE tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- PLAIN CHEESE 16"$23.00
JUST CHEESE, PLEASE tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- MAKE YOUR OWN 12"$15.00
CHEESE+STUFF. YOU ARE THE MASTER OF YOUR DESTINY. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____? A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- MAKE YOUR OWN 16"$23.00
CHEESE+STUFF YOU ARE THE MASTER OF YOUR DESTINY. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____? A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- MARGHERITA 12"$16.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil
- MARGHERITA 16"$27.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"$17.00
herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"$28.00
herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) A 16' large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- EG MUSHROOM 12"$18.00
Cream, roasted mushroom, fontina, chive A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- EG MUSHROOM 16"$29.00
Cream, roasted mushroom, fontina, chive A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- PUTTANESCA 12"$20.00
Provolone, parmesan, fontina, fresh mozz with a puttanesca of crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic, oregano Add anchovy at no charge A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- PUTTANESCA 16"$31.00
Provolone, parmesan, fontina, fresh mozz with a puttanesca of crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic, oregano Add anchovy at no charge A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- FIVE CHEESE 12"$17.00
Garlic oil, fontina, house ricotta, asiago, romano, fresh mozz, rosemary
- FIVE CHEESE 16"$28.00
Garlic oil, fontina, house ricotta, asiago, romano, fresh mozz, rosemary A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 12"$17.00
It's all there in the name. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"$27.00
It's all there in the name. A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- EG PEPPERONI 12" (nuts!)$20.00
Tomato sauce, pesto (c)(N), pepperoni, black olive, fresh mozz
- EG PEPPERONI 16" (nuts!)$31.00
Tomato sauce, pesto (c)(N), pepperoni, black olive, fresh mozz A fave of the local food critics. A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- SAUSAGE 12"$20.00
Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozz, house ricotta, green olive A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- SAUSAGE 16"$31.00
Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozz, house ricotta, green olive A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- BACON 12"$20.00
Cream, bacon, kale, smoked mozz, potato, green onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- BACON 16"$31.00
Cream, bacon, kale, smoked mozz, potato, green onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- CAPICOLA 12"$20.00
Tomato sauce, capicola, provolone, fennel, Mama Lil’s peppers, arugula A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- CAPICOLA 16"$31.00
Tomato sauce, capicola, provolone, fennel, Mama Lil’s peppers, arugula A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- MEATBALL 12"$21.00
Tomato sauce, house pork meatballs, fresh mozz, red onion, fresh basil. A fave of the local food writers. A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- MEATBALL 16"$32.00
Tomato sauce, house pork meatballs, fresh mozz, red onion, fresh basil A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)$21.00
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)$32.00
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
SWEETS
IT'S VEGAN!
- VEGAN SOURDOUGH GARLIC BREADSTICKS with marinara$8.00
w/marinara
- FRIED POTATOES (gf, v)$6.00
crispy fried potatoes with spicy basil aioli (s)
- VEGAN CAESAR SALAD (s), (gf option) (NUTS!)$11.00
Romaine, house cashew caesar dressing, crouton, pepitas
- VEGAN BAKED EGGPLANT RIGATONI (SUNDAY ONLY) (nuts, s)$13.00
SUNDAY (sometimes Monday) ONLY Rigatoni baked with house tofu ricotta, creamy "parmesan" and tomato sauces, layered with commercial vegan mozzarella, crispy breadcrumbs to top it all off. MUST SCHEDULE A SUNDAY PICK UP TIME.
- CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)$8.00
with cocoa nibs
- JUST VEGAN CHEESE, PLEASE 12"$17.00
tomato sauce, house chashew cheese sauce
- JUST VEGAN CHEESE, PLEASE 16"$26.00
tomato sauce, house chashew cheese sauce
- VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 12"$16.00
VEGAN CHEESE+STUFF YOU ARE MASTER OF YOUR OWN DESTINY! tomato sauce + cashew cheese + ____? 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- VEGAN MAKE YOUR OWN 16"$24.00
VEGAN CHEESE & STUFF YOU ARE MASTER OF YOUR OWN DESTINY! tomato sauce + cashew cheese + ____? 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- VEGAN MARGHERITA 12"$17.00
Tomato sauce, vegan garlic parm, basil. 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- VEGAN MARGHERITA 16"$28.00
Tomato sauce, vegan garlic parm, basil. 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- VEGAN PUTTANESCA 12"$20.00
House cashew cheese on our sourdough crust topped with dollops of Puttanesca sauce (crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic & oregano)
- VEGAN PUTTANESCA 16"$31.00
House cashew cheese on our sourdough crust topped with dollops of Puttanesca sauce (crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic & oregano)
- VEGAN SAUSAGE 12" (nuts!)$21.00
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- VEGAN SAUSAGE 16" (nuts!)$32.00
Tomato sauce, cashew cheese, house vegan sausage, kale, red onion A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
- VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 12"$17.00
Herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD VEGAN CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) 12" small pie is 6 smallish pieces.
- VEGAN SPICY EGGPLANT (v) 16"$28.00
Herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing) 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
GLUTEN FREE AS WE CAN BE
- MEATBALL APP (gf)$12.00
Italian grandma style pork meatballs, tomato sauce, parm, fresh basil.
- CAESAR SALAD NO CRUTONS (s) (NUTS!)$11.00
Romaine, house cashew caesar dressing, parm, pepitas (no crutons)
- MYO/PLAIN CHEESE (GF)$16.00
POLENTA & CHEESE+STUFF. tomato sauce + shredded mozzarella + ____?
- MARGHERITA (GF)$17.00Out of stock
tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- SPICY EGGPLANT (GF) (v)$18.00
herb marinara, roasted eggplant, roast garlic, Calabrian pepper, fresh basil on our Gluten Free Polenta crust. (ADD CHEESE if you like that sort of thing)
- FIVE CHEESE (GF)$18.00
garlic oil, fontina, house ricotta, asiago, romano, fresh mozz, rosemary on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- EG MUSHROOM (GF)$19.00
cream, roasted mushroom, fontina, chives on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- PUTTANESCA (GF)$20.00
provolone, parmesan, fontina, fresh mozz with a puttanesca of crushed tomato, caper, olive, chilis, garlic, oregano on our Gluten Free Polenta crust. Add anchovy at no charge
- EG PEPPERONI (GF) (nuts!)$21.00
tomato sauce, pesto (c)(N), pepperoni, black olive, fresh mozz on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- MEATBALL (GF)$22.00
tomato sauce, house pork meatballs, fresh mozz, red onion, fresh basil on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- BACON (GF)$21.00
cream, bacon, kale, smoked mozz, potato, green onion on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- SAUSAGE (GF)$21.00
tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozz, house ricotta, green olive on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- CAPICOLA (GF)$21.00
tomato sauce, capicola, provolone, fennel, Mama Lil’s peppers, arugula on our Gluten Free Polenta crust
- CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)$8.00
with cocoa nibs
- CHILI OIL$8.00Out of stock
House made, not chained to table
- HOT TRUFFLE HONEY$8.00Out of stock
House made
- GROUND BREAKER NO.5 IPA (gf)(tallboy)$5.00
SUNDAY STUFF
- LASAGNA (SUNDAY ONLY)$15.00Out of stock
SUNDAY ONLY A meatless lasagna with house made pasta, house made ricotta & fresh mozz. A la carte. MUST SCHEDULE A SUNDAY PICK UP TIME.
- VEGAN BAKED EGGPLANT RIGATONI (SUNDAY ONLY) (nuts, s)$13.00
SUNDAY (sometimes Monday) ONLY Rigatoni baked with house tofu ricotta, creamy "parmesan" and tomato sauces, layered with commercial vegan mozzarella, crispy breadcrumbs to top it all off. MUST SCHEDULE A SUNDAY PICK UP TIME.
CHILI OIL & STUFF
BEVERAGE
- HOUSE BERRY BALSAMIC SODA (SINGLE)$3.00
Sour sweet house made soda
- HOUSE BERRY BALSAMIC SODA KIT (4 Servings)$8.00
Sour sweet house made soda base + club soda for 4.
- LEMONADE$3.00
House fresh sqeezed
- COCK & BULL GINGER BEER$3.00
in a bottle
- VIRGIL'S ROOT BEER$3.00
Brewed in small batches by hand to include the flavor of fifteen different all-natural roots and spices.
- HUMM STRAWBERRY KOMBUCHA$3.50
The fruity sweetness of ripe strawberries and lemonade will take your mind to a spring picnic.
- Mexican Coke$3.00
No High Fructose Corn Syrup!
- Mexican 7-Up$3.00Out of stock
No High Fructose Corn Syrup!
COCKTAIL MIXERS
- YELLOW SUBMARINE MIX (makes 4)$12.00
You've got the gin, we've got our popular tangy sweet lilikoi cocktail mix.
- MARGARITA MIX (makes 4)$12.00Out of stock
Add your tequilia, & a margherita pizza and pretend it's the before times Wednesday Margarita Margherita.
- PALOMA MIX KIT (makes 4)$12.00
Your tequila, our mix. (Or Monopolova vodka for a Monopaloma. See what we did there?)
- BLOODY MARY MIX (12 oz)$12.00
Go ahead, add chili salt!
- MICHELADA KIT$12.00
An 8oz jar of house Michelada mix, 2 16oz cans of Narragansett lager and a lime. Enough to make 4! add 2 oz Kosher Salt for 50 cents add 2 oz House Chilli Oil salr for $1.00
- Good Lei Mix$12.00
Tropical and delicious, just add rum! (4 servings)
BEER & WINE
- ROSE SANGRIA$16.00Out of stock
Rose, hibiscus, lime, agave, cinnamon. Refreshing!
- PINOT GRIGIO$24.00
Purato, Italy
- CHARDONNAY$24.00
Milbrandt Vineyards, Washington
- SAUVIGNON BLANC$24.00
La Playa, Chile, 2018
- ROSE$24.00
Castillo de Jumilla Rosado, Spain
- BARBERA$24.00
Casteggio, Italy
- RED BLEND$24.00
Quinta dos Currais, Portugal
- CHIANTI$28.00
Travignoli, Italy
- SANGIOVESE$28.00
Guiggiolo Toscana, Italy
- PROSECCO (split)$8.00
Fili, Italy
- ILLAHE SPARKLING ROSE, (split)$8.00
Oregon
- MONTAVILLA BREW WORKS EAST GLISAN MOSAIC IPA$6.00
Our award winning signature IPA is loaded with classic “C” hops and dry hopped with Mosaic hops for a mango/pine/stone fruit/dank herbal aroma. Made for us by our friends at Montavilla Brew Works. 16 oz can. ABV: 6.3%. IBU: 60
- NARRAGANSETT LAGER (tallboy)$2.00
Narragansett Lager is old reliable. It was the first beer brewed by “The Original Six” back in 1890, and the best selling beer in New England from the 1930’s to the 1970’s. It has crossed paths with Dr. Seuss, it was famously crushed by Captain Quint in Jaws, and it was the first alcoholic beverage to partner with a professional sports team – the Boston Red Sox from 1944-1975. "Hi, Neighbor, have a 'Gansett!" 16 oz can. ABV: 5%. IBU: 12
- DAB EXPORT LAGER (tallboy)$3.00
This classic example of the Dortmunder export style pours a golden color. The mouth feel is elegant with a fine bitter taste and a clean finish. 16 oz can. ABV: 5%. IBU 23
- FORT GEORGE CITY OF DREAMS HAZY PALE ALE$4.00
Juice yeast, for a juicy quality. Plenty of wheat for a hazy mouthfeel. Tropical and citrus on the hops. Hops: Citra, Mosaic, Azacca, Huell Melon Malts: 2-Row Barley, Pilsner, White Wheat, Flaked Wheat 12 oz can. ABV: 5.5%. IBU: 40
- PELICAN TSUNAMI STOUT$4.00
Roasted malts and unmalted barley give this full-bodied brew its dense creamy head and distinct dark chocolate and cappuccino flavors that swell to a clean, rounded malty finish. 12 oz bottle. ABV: 7%. IBU: 45
- GROUND BREAKER NO.5 IPA (gf)(tallboy)$7.00
IPA No. 5 is brewed with roasted chestnuts, roasted lentils, and Belgian-style candi sugar. Crystal and Santiam hops are used during the boil and for dry-hopping. Crystal hops bring the classic Northwest IPA pine and citrus notes while Santiam adds hints of tropical and stone fruits. Gluten Free. 16 oz can. ABV: 6%. IBU: 70
- PORTLAND CIDER CO - STRAWBERRY-PINEAPPLE CIDER (gf)(can)$4.00
The tantalizingly tart taste of fresh pineapples perfectly balances red ripe strawberries and 100% Northwest apples. 12 oz can. ABV: 5.1%
- JUNESHINE BLOOD ORANGE MINT HARD KOMBUCHA (gf)(tallboy)$5.00
Jun Kombucha brewed with green tea and honey and all organic ingredients. The juice of blood oranges and the freshness of mint make for a perfectly balanced beverage. 12 oz can. ABV: 6%
- CLAUSTHALER n/a (12 oz bottle)$2.00
With a specialized brewing technique, Clausthaler creates its signature non-alcoholic lager in strict accordance with the German purity law. Its genuine real beer taste is well-balanced, fresh, and easy to drink, with a creamy feel on the palate and a pleasing golden color to match. 12 oz bottle.
- GROWLER FILL - 64oz$20.00
We sanitize your growler and fill it with something great from our tap list!
- GROWLER FILL - 32oz.$12.00
We sanitize your growler and fill it with something great from our tap list!
- EGPL 64 oz. GROWLER + FILL$25.00
64oz East Glisan growler filled with something great from our tap list.