East Nashville Flower Cafe 114 S 11th St Suite 101 101
Espresso
- Americano
Americano brewed with rich Counter Culture espresso. Double shot of espresso with filtered water. Available hot or iced.$4.00
- Cortado
Rich, creamy espresso from Counter Culture Coffee with equal parts your choice of milk.$4.00
- Cappuccino
Rich, creamy espresso from Counter Culture coffee with equal parts milk and foam.$5.25
- Latte
Rich and creamy espresso from Counter Culture coffee, with steamed milk of your choice and organic mocha syrup. Available hot or iced.$5.75
- Mocha
Rich and creamy espresso from Counter Culture coffee, with steamed milk of your choice and organic mocha syrup. Available hot or iced.$6.25
- Espresso
Rich and creamy espresso shot from our Counter Culture coffee of the day.$2.50
Teas
- Hot Tea
Your choice of High Garden Tea's delicious blends.$4.25
- Matcha Tea
Our delicious Rishi Organic match, blended with water and served hot.$4.25
- London Fog
A delicious tea latte. High Garden's Earl Grey Organic tea, steeped and finished with the milk of your choice and vanilla. Available hot or iced.$4.25
- Matcha Latte
Our delicious Rishi Organic Matcha, blended with your choice of milk. Served iced or hot.$5.75
Specialty Drinks
- Lavender Honey Latte
Our rich and creamy espresso from Counter Culture coffee, with lavender syrup and organic local honey and your choice of milk. Available iced or hot.$6.00
- Brown Sugar Rose Latte
Our rich and creamy espresso from Counter Culture Coffee, along with Rose Syrup and our in-house Brown Sugar Syrup, with your choice of milk. Available hot or iced.$5.75
- Latte & Flowers
One of our favorite new things! Our delicious latte alongside the daily specialty flower arrangement. Latte available with milk of your choice, and served hot or iced. Flowers are available in 3 size options.$5.75