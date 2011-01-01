Dinner

Raw Bar

Oysters
$3.50
Littleneck Clams
$2.50
Smoked Bluefish
$14.00
Jonah Crab Claw
$5.50
Lobster Cocktail
$21.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$4.00
Half Lobster
$20.00
Shellfish Platter
$90.00Out of stock
Shellfish Tower
$150.00Out of stock

Salads

Little Leaf Mixed Greens
$14.00
Frisee aux Lardons
$18.00Out of stock
Roasted Beet
$15.00
Classic Caesar
$15.00
Nicoise
$22.00

Appetizers

Lobster Bisque
$15.00
Maine Mussels
$19.00
Salt Cod Fritters
$17.00
Artichoke Ravioli
$19.00
Steak Tartare
$20.00
Fried Calamari
$17.00
Baked Clams
$18.00
Crispy Flatbread
$16.00Out of stock
Chicken Pate en Croute
$20.00Out of stock
Three Cheeses
$20.00
Salumi & Charcuterie
$22.00

Sandwiches

Standard Burger
$20.00
Shrimp Salad Roll
$22.00
Broccoli Rabe
$18.00

Entrees

Roasted Eggplant
$26.00Out of stock
Bucatini
$25.00
Loch Duart Salmon
$32.00
Pan-Seared Local Codfish
$35.00Out of stock
Roasted Half Chicken
$32.00
Baked Rigatoni
$26.00
Vegetarian Baked Rigatoni
$26.00
Grilled Flat Iron Steak Frites
$28.00
Wienerschnitzel
$30.00
Grilled Ribeye Steak
$46.00
Pan Seared Halibut
$36.00

Plats du Jour

Chicken & Dumplings
$26.00Out of stock
Crab Cakes
$30.00Out of stock
Leg of Lamb
$34.00Out of stock
Honeyed Long Island Duck
$34.00Out of stock
Lobster Gnocchi
$38.00
Prime Rib
$48.00Out of stock
Mushroom Lasagna
$25.00Out of stock

Sides

Fettuccine Alfredo
$22.00
Roasted Bone Marrow
$14.00
Buttery Mashed Potatoes
$10.00
Broiled Mac & Cheese
$16.00
Herb French Fries
$10.00
Caramelized Honeynut Squash
$10.00
Side of Crostini
$2.00
Heirloom Polenta with Mushrooms
$16.00Out of stock

Dessert

Butterscotch Bread Pudding
$12.00
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee
$12.00
Apple & Pear Crumble
$12.00
Chocolate Mousse
$12.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$10.00+
Praline Ice Cream
$10.00+
Espresso Ice Cream
$10.00+
Lemon Sorbet
$10.00+

Late Night

Arancini
$10.00
Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Lobster Cacio e Pepe
$25.00

EM Event 10/20

Get Rich or Rye Trying
$15.00
Workplace Romance
$14.00
Villa Marcello
$13.00
Celestin Blondeau
$14.00
Maison Matisco
$17.00
Laurent Perrachon
$13.00
Yves Cuilleron Vignes Cote
$15.00
Notch Salem Lager
$7.00
Gansett ES Pilsner
$7.00
Allagash White
$7.00
Coors Light
$7.00
Miller High Life
$7.00
Bar and N/A

Beer

Harpoon Munich Dark
$8.00

malty and bready just the way a dark should be. Roasty and toasty this beer is perfect for the cooler months. Notes of caramel, malt, slight nuttiness, and toffee present. 16 oz, ABV: 5%

Toppling Goliath King Sue Double IPA
$10.00

A full bodied, tropical double NEIPA with a strong, bittering finish. For all of those hop-heads out there. This beer is hazy and packed with notes of mango, grapefruit, and pineapple. 12 oz, ABV: 7.8%

Stoneface Raspberry Berliner
$9.00

This beer has a tart and bright start from the yeast and finishes with a refreshing raspberry and lemon kick. Guests will note the persistent and present carbonation in this particular beer. 12 oz, ABV: 3.7%

Fort Hill Fresh Pick IPA
$9.00Out of stock

Made in the NEIPA style this beer bursts with citrus and fruit notes from the addition of simcoe, citra, and mosaic hops. A pleasantly bitter finish balances this beer perfectly. 16 oz, ABV: 7%

Allagash White
$8.00

Produced in Portland, ME but made in the traditional witbier style. This beer is hazy and subtly sweet with notes of citrus fruits with the addition of Curaçao orange peel. Coriander and black pepper help to balance this light and refreshing beer. 16 oz, ABV: 5.2%

Gansett Pils DRAFT
$7.00

‘Gansett has created this one-off Bohemian Pilsner just for Eastern Standard. This beer features a refreshing crisp malt profile meant to pair with ES standards like steak tartare and shellfish. The malt will predominate the front side of the palate with bready notes and finishes with a present hop characteristic. 16 oz, ABV: 4.5%

Notch Salem Lager
$8.00

Made in the Bavarian Helles style, this lager has more malt presence and will smell and sip as bready with slight honey and malted grain sweetness 16 oz, ABV: 4.5%

Fiddlehead IPA
$9.00Out of stock
Coors Light
$7.00
Miller High Life
$7.00
Zero Gravity Little Wolf Pale Ale
$10.00
Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy
$10.00
Artifact By Any Other Name
$8.00
High Noon Watermelon
$7.00
Twisted Tea Half & Half
$7.00
Gansett Pils CAN
$7.00
To-Go ES Pilsner 4-Pack
$24.00

Cocktails

Au Provence
$13.00
Bamboo Improved
$12.00Out of stock
Cafe Negroni
$14.00
Corio Coupe
$14.00
Cuckoo-Bananas Negroni
$15.00
Dancing Scotsman
$15.00
Extra Fancy
$14.00
Fall Select Spritz
$13.00
Fall Toddy
$13.00
Ginger-Spice Negroni
$16.00
Goodnight Irene
$15.00
Irish Coffee
$14.00
Jack Rose
$14.00
Last Summer
$13.00
Metamorphosis
$15.00
Monte Paloma
$12.00
Negroni Flight
New York's Alright
$14.00
Old Cuban
$15.00
Sazerac
$13.00
Sherry Cobbler
$13.00
Sound + Fury
$13.00
Whiskey Smash
$15.00
Privateer Kenmore
$16.00
Ten to One
$12.00
Plantation La Reunion
$21.00
1794
$15.00
1919
$15.00
20th Century
$14.00
Adonis
$13.00
Air Mail
$13.00
Alaska
$16.00
Americano
$13.00
Attention
$15.00
Aviation
$13.00
Bamboo
$13.00
Bee's Knees
$14.00
Belle du Jour
$15.00
Between the Sheets
$14.00
Bijou
$16.00
Blood and Sand
$13.00
Bohemian
$14.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Brandy Alexander
$16.00
Brown Derby
$14.00
Caipirhina
$13.00
Champagne Cocktail
$14.00
Champs Elysees
$15.00
Clover Club
$14.00
Contessa
$15.00
Corpse Reviver No. 1
$15.00
Corpse Reviver No. 2
$14.00
Corpse Reviver No. 3
$14.00
Division Bell
$14.00
El Diablo
$13.00
El Presidente
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Final Ward
$15.00
French 75
$13.00
GImlet
$13.00
Gin-Gin Mule
$13.00
Grasshopper
$14.00
Greenpoint
$15.00
Hanky Panky
$14.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$14.00
Jasmine
$14.00
Jet Pilot
$15.00
La Louisiane
$15.00
Latin Quarter
$14.00
Lion's Tail
$14.00
Little Italy
$15.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Mamie Taylor
$14.00
Margarita (Tommy's)
$14.00
Martinez
$15.00
Martini
$15.00
Maximillian Affair
$14.00
Mexican Firing Squad
$13.00
Mint Julep
$14.00
Mojito
$13.00
Monte Carlo
$15.00
Morgenthaler Sour
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$13.00
Naked and Famous
$14.00
Negroni
$15.00
Pegu Club
$14.00
Penicillin
$14.00
Pimm's Cup
$13.00
Pink Lady
$14.00
Pisco Sour
$14.00
Queen's Park Swizzle
$14.00
Ramos GIn Fizz
$16.00
Rosita
$14.00
Rusty Nail
$15.00
Scofflaw
$14.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Silver Fizz
$13.00
Singapore Sling
$14.00
Southside
$14.00
Ti' Punch
$15.00
Tom Collins
$13.00
Toronto
$15.00
Trinidad Sour
$13.00
Tuxedo
$15.00
Vesper
$15.00
Vieux Carré
$15.00
Ward 8
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Lady
$14.00
Zombie
$16.00
Last Word
$16.00
Naked and Famous
$16.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Viva Vibrante
$11.00
Excellent Driver
$10.00
St. Elsewhere
$11.00

Open Liquor

Absolut Citron
$12.00
Barr Hill Vodka
$13.00Out of stock
Belvedere
$13.00
Cold River
$13.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Ketel Oranje
$13.00
New Amsterdam
$13.00Out of stock
Reyka Vodka
$12.00
Tito's
$13.00
Bar Hill Gin
$12.00
Bols Aged Genever
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire
$13.00
Bombay Sapphire Grand Cru
$14.00
Citadelle
$12.00
Ford's Gin
$12.00
Hayman's Old Tom
$13.00
Hendricks
$13.00
Hendricks Flora Adora
$14.00
Hendricks Lunar
$14.00
Hendricks Neptunia
$14.00
Hendricks Orbium
$14.00
Monkey 47
$15.00
Plymouth
$13.00
Privateer Tiki-Inspired
$13.00Out of stock
Sipsmith VJOP
$14.00
Suntory Roku
$13.00
Tanqueray
$13.00
Tanqueray 10
$14.00
The Botanist
$14.00
ARETTE GRAN CLASE EXTRA ANEJO
$13.00
CHINACO BLANCO
$13.00
CINCORO REPO
$13.00Out of stock
CORAZON EXP BLANCO
$15.00Out of stock
CORAZON EXP SAZERAC
$14.00Out of stock
CORAZON EXP STAGG
$13.00
DON FULANO 20YR
$28.00Out of stock
DON FULANO ANEJO
$13.00Out of stock
DON FULANO BLANCO FUERTE
$13.00Out of stock
DON FULANO BLANCO SUAVE
$13.00Out of stock
DON FULANO REPOSADO
$13.00Out of stock
DON JULIO BLANCO
$16.00
EL TESORO SILVER
$13.00
FORTALEZA BLANCO
$14.00
FORTALEZA BLANCO SS OR WINTER BLEND
$13.00Out of stock
FORTALEZA REPOSADO
$16.00
LUNAZUL BLANCO
$12.00
LUNAZUL REPOSADO
$13.00
OCHO REPOSADO
$14.00
PATRON ESPECIAL
$24.00
PATRON ROCA SILVER
$14.00
SIEMBRA VALLES ANCESTRAL
$16.00
SIETE LEGUAS ANEJO
$18.00
SIETE LEGUAS BLANCO
$16.00
SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO
$17.00
Del Maguey Muertos Espadin (Copy)
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal
Del Maguey Madrecuixe
Del Maguey Minero
Del Maguey Paplome Wild
Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas
Del Maguey Tobala 100%
Del Maguey Arroqueno
Del Maguey Barril
Del Maguey Chicicapa Boca del Cerro
Del Maguey Jabili Wild
Del Maguey Las Milpas
Del Maguey Tepaxte Wild
Del Maguey Tobaziche Wild
Marca Negra Espadin
DEL MAGUEY VIDA CLASICO
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY CHICHICAPA
$18.00
DEL MAGUEY CREMA DE MEZCAL
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY MADRECUIXE
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY MINERO
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY PAPLOME WILD
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY SANTO DOMINGO ALBARRADAS
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY TOBALA 100%
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY ARROQUENO
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY BARRIL
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY CHICHICAPA BOCA DEL CERRO
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY JABALI WILD
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY LAS MILPAS
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY PECHUGA
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY SAN LUIS DEL RIO AZUL
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY TEPEXTATE WILD
$13.00
DEL MAGUEY TOBAZICHE WILD
$13.00
MARCA NEGRA ESPADIN
$13.00
Evan Williams 86 Bourbon
$13.00
Angel's Envy
$14.00
Baker's 7 Year
$14.00
Basil Hayden's
$14.00
Blanton's
$13.00
Booker's
$16.00
Bourbon Bulleit
$14.00
Eagle Rare 10 Year
$13.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$14.00
Evan Williams Bonded
$13.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$15.00
Heaven's Door
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$15.00
Jim Beam
$15.00
Knob Creek
$15.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Michter's 10 Year
$21.00
McKenna 10 Year Bonded
$18.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Widow Jane
$16.00
Uncle Nearest 1856
$13.00
Old Forester 1910
$18.00
Old Forester 1870
$18.00
Heaven's Door 10 Year
$18.00
Heaven's Door Tennessee
$14.00
Basil Hayden's Red Wine Cask Finish
$16.00
Angel's Envy Cask Strength
$16.00
Sazerac 6 Year
$16.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$16.00
Pikesville
$16.00
Rye Redemption
$16.00
Russell's Reserve 6 Year
$15.00
Whistlepig 10 Year
$20.00
Basil Hayden's Malted Rye
$14.00
Rye Bulleit
$15.00
Michter's #1
$16.00
Michters 10 Year
$20.00
Teelings Small Batch
$14.00
Jameson
$13.00
Jameson Black Barrel
$14.00
Redbreast 12 Year
$15.00
Redbreast 15 Year
$17.00
Slane Triple Cask
$14.00
Tullamore Dew
$13.00
Tyrconnell 16Year
$16.00
West Cork
$15.00
Green Spot
$20.00
Red Breast 12 Year Cask Strength
$13.00
Teelings Distillery Exclusive - Jackson Cannon
$20.00
Tullamore Dew Distillery Exclusive - Jackson Cannon
$20.00
Suntory Toki
$13.00
Canadian Club
$13.00
Hercules Mulligan Eyr & Rye
$14.00
Monkey Shoulder Scotch
$13.00
Compass Box Great King St. Artist
$16.00
Compass Box Peat Monster
$19.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$17.00
Compass Box Flaming Heart
$18.00
Compass Box Spice Tree
$20.00
Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year
$17.00
Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year
$15.00
Bruichladdich Organic
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12 Year
$16.00
Glenlivet 14 Year
$16.00
Highland Park 15 Year
$20.00Out of stock
Lagavulin 16 Year
$18.00Out of stock
Laphroaig 10 Year
$16.00
Macallan 10 Year Fine Oak
$17.00
Bowmore 18 Year
$21.00Out of stock
Springbank 12 Year Cask Strength
$24.00Out of stock
Plantation 3 Star White Rum
$13.00
Privateer New England Reserve Aged Rum
$13.00
El Dorado 12 Year
$14.00
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
$14.00
Barbancourt 8 Year
$13.00
Banks 7 Island
$13.00
Appleton Reserve
$14.00
Privateer Kenmore
$13.00
Batavia Arrack
$12.00
Bully Boy
$12.00
Gosling's Black Seal Rum
$13.00
Rum Fire Overproof
$12.00
Hamilton Jamaica Black
$13.00
Hamilton St. Lucia 7 Year
$14.00
Mt. Gay Eclipse
$13.00
Myers's
$12.00
Neisson Blanc
$14.00
Leblon Cachaca
$14.00
Paranubes
$13.00
Plantation 5 Year Barbados Gran Reserva
$12.00
Plantation La Reunion
$13.00
Plantation Jamaica 2009
$16.00
Plantation OFTD
$14.00
Plantation Pineapple
$13.00
Plantation St. Lucia 2005
$17.00
Plantation Xaymaca Dry
$13.00
Privateer DD Kenmore Select
$13.00
Ron Del Barrilito 3 Star
$14.00
Santa Teresa 1796
$13.00
Smith & Cross
$13.00
Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez
$18.00
Bacardi 4
$12.00
Clement Select Barrel
$16.00
Don Papa 10
$17.00
Foursquare Criterion
$20.00
Foursquare Premise
$21.00
Plantation Fiji 2009
$17.00
Plantation La Reunion JC Select
$20.00
Plantation Panama JC Select
$18.00
Sailor Jerry
$12.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$14.00
Privateer Special Selections #1
$13.00Out of stock
Privateer Special Selections #2
$13.00Out of stock
Privateer Special Selections #3
$13.00Out of stock
Privateer Special Selections #4
$13.00Out of stock
Clear Creek Plum
$15.00
St. George Pear
$14.00
Daron Fine Calvados
$14.00
Laird's Bonded Applejack
$14.00
Drouin Paus D'Auge VSOP
$18.00
Arton Millesime
$26.00
Cerbois XO
$18.00
D'Esperance 5 Year
$17.00
Pierre Ferrand 1840
$13.00
Delmain Pale & Dry
$24.00
Frapin Fontpinot XO
$22.00
Pierre Ferrand Ambre
$15.00
Pierre Ferrand Reserve
$17.00
Pierre Ferrand Selection Des Agnes
$23.00
Pierre Ferrand 1972
$42.00
Singani 63
$13.00
La Diablada
$13.00
Carpano Antica
$12.00
Cinzano Sweet
$12.00
Cocchi di Torino
$13.00
Dolin Blanc
$12.00
Dolin Dry
$12.00
Lillet Blanc
$12.00
Lillet Rosé
$12.00
Lillet Rouge
$12.00
M&R Riserva Special Rubino
$13.00
M&R Riserva Special Ambrato
$13.00
Noilly Prat Original Dry
$13.00
Punt E Mes
$13.00
ES Perfect Vermouth
$14.00
ES Rosé Vermouth
$12.00
Navarre Pineau Rosé
$12.00
Lustau Amontillado Los Arcos
$16.00
Lustau East India Solera
$13.00
Fino Innocente Sherry
$10.00
GL Valdespino Fino Sherry
$10.00
Allen's Coffee Brandy
$12.00
Allspice Dram
$13.00
Becherovka
$13.00
Benedictine
$14.00
Chartreuse Green
$16.00
Chartreuse Green VEP
$24.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$16.00
Chartreuse Yellow VEP
$24.00
Cherry Heering
$13.00
Clement Mahina Coconut
$12.00
Cointreau
$13.00
Drambuie
$13.00
Frangelico
$13.00
Galliano
$13.00
Grand Marnier
$16.00
Kleos Mastiha
$14.00
Lejay Cassis
$13.00
Licor 43
$13.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$13.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$13.00
Marie Brizard Cacao Dark
$12.00
Marie Brizard Cacao Light
$12.00
Marie Brizard Apry
$13.00
Marie Brizard Menthe Green
$12.00
Marie Brizard Menthe White
$12.00
Merlet Lune D'Abricot
$12.00
Molinari Sambuca
$13.00
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
$12.00
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao Yuzu
$13.00
Pimms #1
$12.00
Rothman Winter Creme de Violette
$13.00
St. Germain
$14.00
Velvet Falernum
$13.00
Aperol
$13.00
Averna
$13.00
Bigallet China China
$13.00
Braulio
$13.00
Campari
$13.00
Cardamaro
$13.00
Cynar
$13.00
Fernet Branca
$12.00
Fernet Michaud
$13.00
Jagermeister
$13.00
M&R Fiero
$12.00
Montenegro
$13.00
Nonino
$16.00
Italicus
$13.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Starry
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Tonic Water
Lemonade
$5.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Milk
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$6.00
Coffee
$4.00
Decaf Coffee
$4.00
Single Espresso
$5.00
Double Espresso
$7.00
Cappucino
$6.00
Latte
$6.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Kids Soda
$3.00

Wine

Wine BTG

GL Bohigas Cava
$13.00
GL Collet Champagne
$25.00
GL Peyrassol 'La Croix' Rose
$13.00
GL Vegas Altas Orange
$12.00
GL Hugel Pinot Blanc
$13.00
GL Blondeau Sauv. Blanc
$14.00
GL Kesselstatt Riesling
$14.00
GL Diamantakis Assyrtiko
$14.00
GL Matisco Vire-Cless Cardonnay
$17.00
GL Patz & Hall Chardonnay
$21.00
GL Perrachon Beaujolais Gamay
$13.00
GL Francois Labet Pinot Noir
$16.00
GL Yves Cuilleron VdP Syrah
$15.00
GL Benanti Etna Rosso
$18.00
GL Lillian Ladouys
$22.00
GL Patrick Bottex Bugey Cerdon
$16.00
GL Valdespino Fino Sherry
$10.00
GL Petit Vedrines Sauternes
$13.00
GL Rare Wine Co. Boston Bual Madeira
$15.00
D'Oliveras 1994 Malvasia Madiera
$39.00
GL Jean Fillioux Pinneau des Charentes
$15.00
Sandeman 10 year tawny
$15.00
BTB Bohigas Cava
$52.00
BTB Collet Champagne
$100.00
BTB Peyrassol Rose
$52.00
BTB Vegas Altas Orange
$48.00
BTB Hugel Alsace
$52.00
BTB Celestin Blondeau Sauvignon Blanc
$56.00
BTB Kesselstatt RK Riesling
$56.00
BTB Diamantakis 'Petali' Assyrtiko
$56.00
BTB Matisco Vire Clesse Chardonnay
$68.00
BTB L. Perrachon Beaujolais (Gamay)
$52.00
BTB Francois Labet Pinot Noir
$64.00
BTB Yves Cuilleron Syrah
$60.00
BTB Benanti Etna Rosso
$72.00
BTB Lilian Ladouys Saint Estephe (Cabernet Blend)
$88.00

Half Bottles

NV Pierre Gimmonet 1/2 Bottle
$75.00
NV Jean Vesselle 'Oeil de Perdrix' Rose 1/2 bottle
$75.00
2022 Lucien Crochet Sancerre 1/2 bottle
$52.00
2021 Carbonnieux Blanc 1/2 Bottle
$69.00
2021 Trimbach Riesling 1/2 Bottle
$39.00
2021 Yves Cuilleron Condrieu 1/2 Bottle
$65.00
2018 Bethel Heights Chardonnay 1/2 Bottle
$42.00
2019 Kistler RRV Pinot Noir 1/2 Bottle
$76.00
2019 Brotte 'Barville' CdP 1/2 Bottle
$55.00
2018 Felsina Chianti Classico 1/2 Bottle
$38.00
2018 Col d'Orcia Brunello di Montalcino 1/2 Bottle
$89.00
2015 Poujeaux 1/2 Bottle
$69.00
2013 Cain 'Concept' 1/2 Bottle
$95.00

Sparkling BTB

Jose Dhondt Rose de Saignee Brut Rose
$138.00

100% Pinot Noir Vines are located in the small village of Saudoy, next to Sézanne; vine age average 25 years; Single Vineyard "La Côte aux Lièvres"

Billecart Salmon Brut Rose
$188.00

40% Chardonnay 30% Pinot Noir 30% Pinot Mugnier Vinification in stainless steel Ageing on lees : 36 months

Hugues Godme Grand Cru Brut Rose
$155.00

65% Pinot Noir 35% Chardonnay The final blend is usually around 60% reserve wine from the previous four vintages. Dosage is 4 grams/liter.

Pierre Moncuit 'Hugues de Coulemet' Brut
$126.00

Blanc de Blancs (100% Chardonnay) Cotes de Sezanne 3 years sur lie

Camille Saves 'Carte Blanche' Brut
$118.00

Brut Premier Cru 75% Pinot Noir 25% Chardonnay Lutte Raisonnée ; PN- Bouzy, Ambonnay, Tours-surMarne CH- Tauxières Reductive; Stainless steel 10% wood barrel 60% 2012 40%2011 3 years on lees liqueur 9l/L Disgorgement: June 2018

Egly-Ouriet 'Les Vignes Vrigny' Brut
$174.00
Bollinger 'Special Cuvee' Brut
$184.00

Bollinger's Flagship 60% Pinot Noir 25% Chardonnay 15% Pinot Mugnier Fermentation: A remarkable 30% is vinified in used oak of 228 liters, with some 400 liter casks up to 40 years old. This commitment to traditional vinification is at the heart of Bollinger, and they are the only remaining Champagne producer with a cooper on staff. Aging: 30-36 months on the lees, with the final blend consisting of approximately 50% reserve wines, and 5-10% of the total blend consisting of reserve wines of 5-15 years in age kept in magnums under cork. Average age of a bottle on release is 7-8 years. Dosage: 8-9 grams per liter.

Ayala Brut Majeur
$112.00

Ayala's Flagship 6g/l brut 55% Chardonnay 30% Pinot Noir 15% Pinot Munier

2014 Louis Roederer 'Cristal'
$597.00

VARIETALS 60% PINOT NOIR 40% CHARDONNAY OAK 32% OF WINES VINIFIED IN OAK DOSAGE 7 G/L

2008 Bruno Paillard Nec Plus Ultra
$360.00

50% Pinot Noir 50% Chardonnay The cuvée N.P.U. – «Nec Plus Ultra», was born from the desire to create, whatever the costs and constraints, the greatest wine from Champagne. To do this, the most demanding choices have been made at all stages of its development. From this crazy dream is born a Champagne with the most absolute vinification… The grapes selected to create this cuvée come exclusively from 7 of the most sought-after Grands Crus of the Champagne region: Oger, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Chouilly, Cramant, Verzenay, Mailly-Champagne, and Bouzy. Fermentation was conducted in small old oak barrels in which the wines spent their first 10 months. An exceptional ageing: 10 years in the cellar then 2 years of rest after disgorging. The dosage is very low, 3g/L, practically insensitive.

2012 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne
$420.00

100% Chardonnay This is Taittinger's Tete de Cuvee (top wine) Produced only in exceptional vintage years and intended as the ultimate expression of the Taittinger style, this wine is composed entirely of Chardonnay grapes grown in the top vineyards of the prestigious Côte des Blancs. Only the first press juice is used. A small proportion (5%) of the blend spends three to four months in new oak barrels, enhancing the intrinsic qualities of the final blend. Prior to disgorgement, the Blanc de Blancs is aged for 10 years on the lees in 13th-century chalk cellars that were once the property of Saint Nicaise abbey.

2015 Vazart Coquart Special Club
$190.00
NV Jean Bourdy Cremant du Jura, Brut
$59.00

100% Chardonnay Average Age of Vines: 30-40 years Farming: biodynamic Harvest: by hand Winemaking: spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts

NV Ca' del Bosco 'Cuvee Prestige' Extra Brut
$85.00

82% Chardonnay 16.5% Pinot Nero (pinot noir) 1.5% Pinot Bianco Traditional Method 7 months in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks 25 months lees aging

2018 Recaredo 'Terrers' Brut Nature
$89.00

57% Xarel·lo · 25% Macabeo · 17% Parellada · 1 % Monastrell In-house vinification. Vinification, winemaking and ageing are carried out entirely in Recaredo. Secondary fermentation with organic must, a leading commitment that brings us closer to the philosophy of making terroir wines linked to the most sincere identity of our wine region. Long-aged with natural cork stopper, a sustainable, recyclable and ideal material for retaining the original character of a long-aged sparkling wine. Manual disgorging without freezing. Disgorging (the uncorking process) is done by hand without freezing the neck of the bottle, a technique based on skilled craftsmanship and respect for the environment.

NV Ettore Germano 'Rosanna' Brut Rose
$68.00

Named after Sergio's mother, "Rosanna" is a classic method sparkling wine from young-vine Nebbiolo.

Rose & Orange BTB

2022 Phillipe Gilbert Menetou Salon Rose
$59.00

100% Pinot Noir Philippe’s 2022 Menetou-Salon Rosé is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, whole cluster pressed into stainless steel and fermented spontaneously.

2021 Chateau Pradeaux Rose
$75.00

80% Mourvèdre, 20% Cinsault

2022 Mas Jullien Rose
$66.00

60% Cinsault, 20% Carignan, and 20% Mourvèdre;

Forlorne Hope 'Queen of the Sierra' Sierra Foothills
$58.00
COS Pithos Bianco
$69.00

White BTB

2020 Jean Yves Bretaudeau 'L'Envol' Muscadet
$42.00
2016 Vinet 'Clos de Houssaie Muscadet
$59.00
2021 Fournier 'Silex' Sancerre
$97.00
2022 Claude Riffault 'Mosaique' Sancerre
$78.00
2022 Patient Cottat 'Anciennes Vignes Blanc' Sancerre
$65.00
2021 Lucien Crochet Sancerre
$88.00
2021 Domaine du Nozay 'Chateau du Nozay' Sancerre
$109.00
2021 J. de Villebois Pouilly Fume
$68.00
2021 Raimbault-Pineau Pouilly Fume
$68.00
2021 Phillipe Gilbert Menetou Salon
$69.00
2018 Baumard Savennieres
$84.00
2019 Chateau Yvonne 'Le Gory'
$122.00
2019 Francois Chidaine 'Clos Habert' Montlouis sur Loire
$82.00
2017 Philippe Foreau Sec Vouvray
$107.00
2020 Carbonnieux Grand Vin
$99.00
2021 JP Robinot Charme du Loire
$105.00
2017 Trimbach 'Reserve Personelle' Pinot Gris
$88.00
2020 Andre Kienzler Ribeauville
$65.00
2020 Hugel Riesling
$69.00
2016 Trimbach 'Cuvee Frederic Emile'
$190.00
2015 Bollig Lehnert 'Trittenheimer Apotheke' Spatlese Riesling
$59.00
2021 Donnhoff Trocken Riesling
$58.00
2022 Leitz 'Dragonstone' Riesling
$44.00
2021 Bernhard Stadleman Federspiel Riesling
$65.00
2021 Forge Cellars 'Classique' Dry Riesling
$58.00
2022 Herman J. Weimer Semi Dry Riesling
$52.00
2015 Forlorn Hope 'Amerikanishen Kobold' Riesling
$77.00
2021 Dm. de la Mandeliere Chablis
$69.00
2022 Laroche 'Saint Martin' Chablis
$72.00
2020 Billaud-Simon Vaillons Chablis 1er Cru
$168.00
2021 Gueguen Vogros Chablis 1er Cru
$89.00
2021 William Fevre Montee de Tonnerre Chablis 1er Cru
$195.00
2021 La Chablisienne Les Grenouilles Chablis Grand Cru
$255.00
2019 Bitouzet Prieur Aligote
$68.00
2016 Hubert Lamy Clos du Meix
$265.00
2020 Olivier Leflaive Chassagne Montrachet
$235.00
2018 Ch. de Meursault Charmes-Dessus Meursault 1er Cru
$345.00
2020 Paul Jaqueson Rully
$109.00
2019 Ch. Fuisse 'Tete de Cuvee' Pouilly Fuisse
$112.00
2021 Deux Roches 'Les Crays'
$99.00
2015 Romain Chamiot Apremont
$56.00
2020 Jean Bourdy CdJ Blanc
$68.00
2016 Jean Bourdy Chateau Chalon Vin Jaune
$155.00
2021 Pierre Gaillard Condrieu
$115.00
2021 Francois Villard 'Les Contours de Mairlant'
$44.00
2021 Lionel Faury Condrieu
$135.00
2020 Brovia Rosero Arneis
$75.00
2021 Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio
$68.00
2022 Masseria Li Veli Salento Bianco
$62.00
2020 Inama 'Vigneti di Foscarino' Garganega
$72.00
2022 Terre Nere Etna Bianco
$59.00
2022 Abazzia di Novacella 'Praepositus' Kerner
$69.00
2021 La Spinetta 'Derthona'
$65.00
2022 La Raia Gavi
$65.00
2021 Zarate Albarino
$65.00
2022 Groth Sauvignon Blanc
$68.00
2020 Hyde de Villaine Napa Chardonnay
$175.00
2021 Flowers Sonoma Chardonnay
$88.00
2021 Failla Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
$76.00
2021 Ramey Fort Ross Seaview Chardonnay
$99.00
2020 Neyers Carneros Chardonnay
$75.00
2022 Kara-Tara Chardonnay S. Africa
$56.00

Red BTB

2020 Domaine Jessiaume Bourgone
$78.00
2020 Regis Bouvier 'En Montre Cul'
$78.00
2020 David Duband Cotes de Nuits Villages
$112.00
2016 Coillot Les Boivins Marsannay
$116.00
2011 Faiveley Chambertin Clos de Beze Grand Cru
$555.00
2018 Pousse d'Or Bonnes Mares Grand Cru
$750.00
2018 Bertagna Les Beaux Monts Vosne Romanee 1er Cru
$265.00
2020 Alex Gambal Vougeot
$225.00
2019 David Duband Aux Thorey NSG 1er Cru
$235.00
2016 Jean Chauvenet Les Perrieres NSG 1er Cru
$225.00
2020 Chandon de Briailles Ile des Vergelesses P. Vergelesses 1er Cru
$139.00
2017 Chandon de Briailles Corton Marechauds Grand Cru
$252.00
2015 Simon Bize Les Fournaux Savigny les Beaune
$255.00
2000 Comte Armand Clos des Epeneaux Pommard 1er Cru
$385.00
2019 Clos du Moulin Aux Moines Pommard
$165.00
2011 Marquis d'Angerville Caillerets Volnay 1er Cru
$388.00
2009 Michel Lafarge Caillerets Volnay 1er Cru
$695.00
2017 Pousse d'Or en Caillerets Volnay 1er Cru
$238.00
2015 Thierry et Pascale Matrot Monthelie
$125.00
2017 Trimbach 'Reserve Personelle' Alsace Pinot Noir
$112.00
2020 Vacheron Sancerre Pinot Noir
$118.00
2020 Bourdy Cotes du Jura Trousseau Blend
$79.00
2020 B&S Tissot 'DD' Arbois Trousseau Blend
$79.00
2022 Maire et Fils Trousseau
$59.00
2019 Lingua Franca 'Ryan's Plow' Pinot Noir
$165.00
2021 Lamelson Vineyards 'Thea's Selection' Pinot Noir
$74.00
2020 Colene Clemens Vineyards Chehalem Pinot Noir
$68.00
2021 Raen 'Royal st Robert' Sonoma Pinot Noir
$159.00
2021 Failla Sonoma Pinot Noir
$75.00
2021 Flowers Sonoma Pinot Noir
$118.00
2018 Lincourt Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir
$59.00
2019 Williams Selyem Vista Verde Vineyard Pinot Noir
$259.00
2015 Spy Valley 'Satellite' NZ Pinot Noir
$52.00
2020 Jean Foillard Beaujolais Villages Gamay
$58.00
2021 Anne Sophie Dubois 'Labourons' Fleurie Gamay
$79.00
2018 Charles Joguet 'Clos de la Dioterie' Chinon Cab. Franc
$135.00
2020 Ch. du Petit Thouars 'Les Georges' Chinon Cab. Franc
$64.00
2017 Olga Raffault 'Les Picasses' Chinon Cab. Franc
$75.00
2017 Domaine de Pallus 'Les Pensees' Chinon Cab. Franc
$78.00
2017 Clos Rougeard Saumur Champigny Cab. Franc
$255.00
2019 Ch. Yvonne Saumur Champigny Cab. Franc
$99.00
2015 Sociando Mallet Haut Medoc
$115.00
2016 Poujeaux Moulis en Medoc
$99.00
2016 Meyney Saint Estephe
$125.00
2015 Bellegrave Pauillac
$99.00
2000 Lynch Bages Pauillac
$697.00
2015 Pedesclaux Pauillac
$135.00
2010 Beychevelle Saint Julien
$396.00
2005 Branaire Ducru Saint Julien
$245.00
2005 Leoville Poyferre Saint Julien
$395.00
2016 Prieure Lichine Margaux
$139.00
2016 Kirwan Margaux
$155.00
2016 Brown Pessac Leognan
$92.00
2016 Carbonnieux Pessac Leognan
$125.00
2016 Dm. de Chevalier Pessac Leognan
$225.00
2018 Ch. de Sales Pomerol
$99.00
2009 Vieux Chateau Certan Pomerol
$795.00
2010 Bellevue Saint Emilion
$195.00
2015 Pavie Macquin Saint Emilion
$235.00
2015 Troplong Mondot Saint Emilion
$299.00
2020 E. Guigal Brun et Blonde Cote Rotie
$195.00
2017 Delas Freres 'dm. des grands chemins' Cote Rotie
$118.00
2016 Jean Paul Jamet Cote Rotie
$465.00
2017 M. Chapoutier 'Monier de la Sizeranne' Hermitage
$320.00
2021 Pierre Gaillard Crozes Hermitage
$89.00
2020 Ferraton 'La Matiniere' Crozes Hermitage
$68.00
2019 Pic & Chapoutier Cornas
$73.00
2020 Jean Louis Chave 'Offerus' Saint Joseph
$79.00
2021 Auguste Clap Cotes du Rhone
$129.00
2009 Beaucastel CdP
$262.00
2016 Lou Frejau CdP
$112.00
2005 Clos des Papes CdP
$315.00
2010 Clos st. Jean 'VV' CdP
$165.00
2020 Beaurenard CdP
$145.00
2020 Le Vieux Donjon
$155.00
2015 Mas Cal Demoura 'Les Combariolles' Terresses du Larzac
$89.00
2015 Mas Jullien 'Autour de Jonquieres' Terresses du Larzac
$99.00
2019 Simone Palette
$119.00
2019 Trevallon Alpilles IGP
$175.00
2015 Pradeaux Bandol
$95.00
2020 Tempier Bandol
$105.00
2018 Tempier 'Migoua' Bandol
$145.00
2019 Leon Barral Faugeres
$93.00
2021 Combel la Serre 'Le Pur Fruit du Causse' Cahors
$45.00
2019 Cabirau 'Serge & Marie" Maury
$59.00
2020 Giacometti 'Sempre Cuntentu' Corsica
$69.00
2009 Dm. de la Janasse 'Chaupin'
$197.00
2015 Rovellotti 'Chioso dei Pomi'
$97.00
2018 Ada Nada 'Valeirano' Barbaresco
$99.00
2018 Giuseppe Cortese 'Rabaja' Barbaresco
$138.00
2011 Pecchenino Riserva Barolo
$202.00
2016 Ettore Germano Lazzarito Riserva Barolo
$282.00
2019 Demarie Riserva Roero
$106.00
2006 Felsina 'Rancia' Chianti Classico
$195.00
2018 Castagnoli Chianti Classico
$89.00
2020 Col d'Orcia Rosso di Montalcino
$69.00
2018 Casanova di Neri Brunello di Montalcino
$145.00
2007 Isole e Olena 'Cepparello' Toscana IGT
$225.00
2012 Ornellaia Bolgheri
$585.00
2009 Sassicaia Bolgheri Sassicaia
$748.00
2021 I Custodi 'Pistus' Etna
$62.00
2020 Terre Nere Etna Rosso
$55.00
2020 COS 'Ceresuolo di Vittoria
$82.00
2015 La Ragose Amarone
$116.00
2015 La Rioja Alta 'Vina Ardanza'
$75.00
2011 Senorio de P. Pecina Gran Reserva
$82.00
2020 Ridge 'Lytton Springs' Zinfandel
$115.00
2017 Secret Squirrel Colombia Valley Cabernet Blend
$69.00
2017 Alexander Valley Vineyards 'Cyrus' Cabernet Blend
$115.00
2019 Dry Creek Cabernet Blend
$72.00
2009 Cain 'Cain 5' Napa Cabernet Blend
$265.00
1992 Dominus Cabernet Blend
$575.00
2019 Groth Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
$129.00
2020 Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
$175.00
2018 Porter Creek Old Vine Carignane
$75.00
2022 Maal 'Biutiful' Mendoza Malbec
$54.00

Private Event Wines

2009 Billecart Salmon Champagne
$850.00
Somm Fee
$25.00

Monday Night

Pierre Cellier Brut Rose
$105.00
Alphonse Mellot Dix Neuf
$62.00
Collier Saumur Blanc
$92.00
Zind Humbrecht
$69.00
Montbourgeau letoile
$52.00
Evening Land Source Chard
$135.00
Robinot Lumiere des Sens
$85.00
Chevillon vaucrains
$279.00
Lamoresca nerocapitano frappato
$65.00
clape vin des amis
$85.00
barral valiniere
$125.00