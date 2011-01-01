2008 Bruno Paillard Nec Plus Ultra

$360.00

50% Pinot Noir 50% Chardonnay The cuvée N.P.U. – «Nec Plus Ultra», was born from the desire to create, whatever the costs and constraints, the greatest wine from Champagne. To do this, the most demanding choices have been made at all stages of its development. From this crazy dream is born a Champagne with the most absolute vinification… The grapes selected to create this cuvée come exclusively from 7 of the most sought-after Grands Crus of the Champagne region: Oger, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Chouilly, Cramant, Verzenay, Mailly-Champagne, and Bouzy. Fermentation was conducted in small old oak barrels in which the wines spent their first 10 months. An exceptional ageing: 10 years in the cellar then 2 years of rest after disgorging. The dosage is very low, 3g/L, practically insensitive.