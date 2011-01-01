Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks
malty and bready just the way a dark should be. Roasty and toasty this beer is perfect for the cooler months. Notes of caramel, malt, slight nuttiness, and toffee present. 16 oz, ABV: 5%
A full bodied, tropical double NEIPA with a strong, bittering finish. For all of those hop-heads out there. This beer is hazy and packed with notes of mango, grapefruit, and pineapple. 12 oz, ABV: 7.8%
This beer has a tart and bright start from the yeast and finishes with a refreshing raspberry and lemon kick. Guests will note the persistent and present carbonation in this particular beer. 12 oz, ABV: 3.7%
Made in the NEIPA style this beer bursts with citrus and fruit notes from the addition of simcoe, citra, and mosaic hops. A pleasantly bitter finish balances this beer perfectly. 16 oz, ABV: 7%
Produced in Portland, ME but made in the traditional witbier style. This beer is hazy and subtly sweet with notes of citrus fruits with the addition of Curaçao orange peel. Coriander and black pepper help to balance this light and refreshing beer. 16 oz, ABV: 5.2%
‘Gansett has created this one-off Bohemian Pilsner just for Eastern Standard. This beer features a refreshing crisp malt profile meant to pair with ES standards like steak tartare and shellfish. The malt will predominate the front side of the palate with bready notes and finishes with a present hop characteristic. 16 oz, ABV: 4.5%
Made in the Bavarian Helles style, this lager has more malt presence and will smell and sip as bready with slight honey and malted grain sweetness 16 oz, ABV: 4.5%
100% Pinot Noir Vines are located in the small village of Saudoy, next to Sézanne; vine age average 25 years; Single Vineyard "La Côte aux Lièvres"
40% Chardonnay 30% Pinot Noir 30% Pinot Mugnier Vinification in stainless steel Ageing on lees : 36 months
65% Pinot Noir 35% Chardonnay The final blend is usually around 60% reserve wine from the previous four vintages. Dosage is 4 grams/liter.
Blanc de Blancs (100% Chardonnay) Cotes de Sezanne 3 years sur lie
Brut Premier Cru 75% Pinot Noir 25% Chardonnay Lutte Raisonnée ; PN- Bouzy, Ambonnay, Tours-surMarne CH- Tauxières Reductive; Stainless steel 10% wood barrel 60% 2012 40%2011 3 years on lees liqueur 9l/L Disgorgement: June 2018
Bollinger's Flagship 60% Pinot Noir 25% Chardonnay 15% Pinot Mugnier Fermentation: A remarkable 30% is vinified in used oak of 228 liters, with some 400 liter casks up to 40 years old. This commitment to traditional vinification is at the heart of Bollinger, and they are the only remaining Champagne producer with a cooper on staff. Aging: 30-36 months on the lees, with the final blend consisting of approximately 50% reserve wines, and 5-10% of the total blend consisting of reserve wines of 5-15 years in age kept in magnums under cork. Average age of a bottle on release is 7-8 years. Dosage: 8-9 grams per liter.
Ayala's Flagship 6g/l brut 55% Chardonnay 30% Pinot Noir 15% Pinot Munier
VARIETALS 60% PINOT NOIR 40% CHARDONNAY OAK 32% OF WINES VINIFIED IN OAK DOSAGE 7 G/L
50% Pinot Noir 50% Chardonnay The cuvée N.P.U. – «Nec Plus Ultra», was born from the desire to create, whatever the costs and constraints, the greatest wine from Champagne. To do this, the most demanding choices have been made at all stages of its development. From this crazy dream is born a Champagne with the most absolute vinification… The grapes selected to create this cuvée come exclusively from 7 of the most sought-after Grands Crus of the Champagne region: Oger, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Chouilly, Cramant, Verzenay, Mailly-Champagne, and Bouzy. Fermentation was conducted in small old oak barrels in which the wines spent their first 10 months. An exceptional ageing: 10 years in the cellar then 2 years of rest after disgorging. The dosage is very low, 3g/L, practically insensitive.
100% Chardonnay This is Taittinger's Tete de Cuvee (top wine) Produced only in exceptional vintage years and intended as the ultimate expression of the Taittinger style, this wine is composed entirely of Chardonnay grapes grown in the top vineyards of the prestigious Côte des Blancs. Only the first press juice is used. A small proportion (5%) of the blend spends three to four months in new oak barrels, enhancing the intrinsic qualities of the final blend. Prior to disgorgement, the Blanc de Blancs is aged for 10 years on the lees in 13th-century chalk cellars that were once the property of Saint Nicaise abbey.
100% Chardonnay Average Age of Vines: 30-40 years Farming: biodynamic Harvest: by hand Winemaking: spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts
82% Chardonnay 16.5% Pinot Nero (pinot noir) 1.5% Pinot Bianco Traditional Method 7 months in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks 25 months lees aging
57% Xarel·lo · 25% Macabeo · 17% Parellada · 1 % Monastrell In-house vinification. Vinification, winemaking and ageing are carried out entirely in Recaredo. Secondary fermentation with organic must, a leading commitment that brings us closer to the philosophy of making terroir wines linked to the most sincere identity of our wine region. Long-aged with natural cork stopper, a sustainable, recyclable and ideal material for retaining the original character of a long-aged sparkling wine. Manual disgorging without freezing. Disgorging (the uncorking process) is done by hand without freezing the neck of the bottle, a technique based on skilled craftsmanship and respect for the environment.
Named after Sergio's mother, "Rosanna" is a classic method sparkling wine from young-vine Nebbiolo.
Rose & Orange BTB
100% Pinot Noir Philippe’s 2022 Menetou-Salon Rosé is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, whole cluster pressed into stainless steel and fermented spontaneously.
80% Mourvèdre, 20% Cinsault
60% Cinsault, 20% Carignan, and 20% Mourvèdre;