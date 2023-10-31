Easy Like Sunday 1600 E Woodlawn Rd Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28209
Breakfast
Benedicts
Combo Plates
Handheld Favorites
Something Sweet
Classic French Toast
$14.95
Egg-battered Brioche, topped with Powered Sugar
Ricotta Stuffed French Toast
$17.95
House made sweet ricotta, berry compote, and crumbled bacon
Fluffy Pancakes
$14.95
choice between buttermilk and GF
1/2 Cornmeal Pancakes
$8.95
1/2 Classic French Toast
$7.95
1/2 Stuffed
$8.99
1/2 Fluffy Pancakes
$7.95
Solo Pancake
$4.00
Ube Pancakes
$17.95
Red Velvet Pancakes
$17.95
Pumpkin French Toast
$17.95
Birthday Dessert
Cheesecake
$7.95
The Basics
Lighter Fare
Meat Sides
Sides
Brunch Entrees
Lunch
Sandwiches
Burgers
The Classic Burger
$15.95
Lettuce. tomato, onion, pickle, american cheese, and our secret sauce on a brioche bun
Bacon & Goat Cheese Burger
$17.95
Bacon jam, goat cheese, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic, and mayo on a brioche bun
Brunch Burger
$17.95
Egg, Cowboy Bacon, Chipotle Slaw, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun
Drinks
Water
Drip Coffee
$4.00
Decaf Drip
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.95
Sweet Iced Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.25
Unsweet Iced Tea
$4.00
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Soda
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.50
Cranberry Juice
$4.50
Apple Juice
$4.50
Pineapple Juice
$4.50
Grapfruit Juice
$4.50
Kids Milk
$3.00
Kids Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Pellegrino 1/2 Liter
$5.50
Cafe
French Press
$5.00
Espresso
$3.00
Americano
$3.00
Cafe Latte
$4.50
Cafe Breve
$4.50
Cappuccino
$5.00
Chai Tea Latte
$5.50
Dirty Vanilla Chai Latte
$6.50
Classic Mocha
$5.50
White Chocolate Mocha
$5.50
Lavender Maple Latte
$5.50
Kyoto Cold Brew
$5.00
Hot Tea Misto
$4.50
Vanilla Latte
$5.50
Spanish Latte
$5.95
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Vanilla Matcha Latte
$5.95
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$5.50
Pumpkin Chai Latte
$5.50
Coco Mocha
$5.50
Caramel Latte
$5.50
Kids Menu
Kids Drinks
Kids Sides
Easy Like Sunday Location and Ordering Hours
(980) 335-2428
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 9AM